International
Putin’s world just got a lot smaller with the ICC arrest warrant
CNN
–
President Vladimir Putin has always enjoyed his global outings, embellishing his image as one of the big guns running the world.
While the Kremlin is dissing International Criminal Courts accusations of war crimes against him, another reality will emerge within the walls of the Kremlin. Putin’s world just got smaller.
At the Hamburg G20 in 2017 he spent hours speaking alone with perhaps the most powerful man in the world at that moment, former president Donald Trump.
A year later at the next summit of G20 leaders in Buenos Aires, Putin with high fives The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Bin Salman, less than two months after the suspicions of the Saudis about the brutal murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
With an international focus, he can point the finger at the world, or manipulate its leaders, personally, a perk if you will, for his tenacious, decades-long grip on power.
His love and use of global attention helped him at home as well, cementing his tough-guy, bare-chested, bear-hunting self as a defender of the Russians, curbing the supposedly malevolent machinations of NATO that ransacked the country’s borders. country.
But all this has come to an end. Both Germany and Argentina are signatories to the Rome Statute, two of the 123 nations that are bound if Putin shows up on their doorstep again to extradite him to The Hague to face trial as a war criminal.
Putin faces a dilemma now if he shows up in Delhi for this year’s G20 in September. India, like the US, is not registered with the ICC, but what will Prime Minister Narendra Modi do?
Shortly after the ICC’s announcement, US President Joe Biden, when asked by a reporter if Putin would be tried for war crimes, responded bluntly that he had committed war crimes, indicating that Putin would not be unsurprisingly welcome. in the USA.
It leaves unclear what kind of legal trap Putin may inadvertently find himself in the future. Without careful planning, Putin may touch down in a country that is apparently not in compliance with the ICC and does not respect the requirements of international law, he will surrender to The Hague, but for unprecedented international political pressure, or their new found desire for international justice that gives rise to a legal law. process to get him to The Hague.
Putin is unlikely to leave his fate to the roll of the dice in a foreign court, so his world is smaller, even, than the ICC gives nations. So, despite the Kremlin’s spin, Putin’s ego is bruised.
Of course, many ICC indictees are on the lookout, no doubt none with a larger-than-life profile of Putin. The only other president among the ICC’s 15 fugitives is former Sudanese president Omar al Bashir, successfully evading justice both in and out of office now for more than 13 years.
But international justice has a long reach. Former Serbian President Slobodan Millosovic, who instigated the breakup of the former Yugoslavia in the early 1990s, eventually ended up in The Hague in 2001 facing war crimes charges in a number of cases and died of heart failure in prison there for several years Later.
He was constitutionally removed from office, never fled Belgrade, and never expected his own judiciary to hand him over for international trial.
His accomplices in some of his war crimes, Bosnian Serb military commander General Ratko Mladic and his Serb nationalist leader Radovan Karadzic, both tried to escape justice.
Mladic was eventually caught hiding on a cousin’s farm near Belgrade; Karadzic was spotted in Belgrade, despite ditching his clean-shaven look for a scruffy beard and hiding behind a new identity of a mystical religious healer.
Both ended up facing international justice in The Hague, both were convicted of war crimes and both are still in prison.
The lesson for Putin is that you can run, but you can’t hide. Perhaps more salutary, the lesson learned in the Milosovics case is that if you don’t hold onto power, today’s citizens can become your jailers tomorrow.
Not only is Putin’s world smaller, but his back just got to the wall. His options, especially when viewed through his sometimes paranoid prism, are much uglier than last week.
However, he has some friends he can rely on, at least for now. China’s President Xi Jinping will be in Moscow on Monday, providing Putin with the perfect image to re-inflate his weakened position.
What will worry others in Putin’s inner orbit are the implications for them.
If they can face similar charges, will they be able to safely visit their children scattered across European colleges and universities without fear of arrest, access their assets on the high seas, even sunbathe safely in the United Arab Emirates, the new lair of Moscow’s elites, or reserve a table at a fabulous Bosphorus restaurant in Istanbul?
ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan seems clear, no one is off limits, definitely no one should feel they can act and commit genocide or crimes against humanity or war crimes with impunity.
The more potential defendants there are from the Kremlin and its protective embrace, the greater the potential consequences.
The head of the court, Pitor Hofmanski, said he hoped Putin’s accusations would be a deterrent, for now the mood in Russia seems deliberately harsh.
The reality for Putin and the limits of his shrinking world are only just being established. There is no turning back.
