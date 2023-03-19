The First International Consulate Day provides resources for over 1,500 people





LADSON, SC (WCSC) – Over 1,500 people came to Exchange Park over the weekend to receive services from six different locations that citizens may not be able to receive otherwise. Charlestons first International Consulate Day was organized on Saturday and Sunday with consulates from Colombia, Mexico, El Salvador, Dominican Republic, Argentina and Ecuador offering services to their citizens. Consulates have provided assistance to citizens by providing passport and birth certificate services as well as renewing identity cards. Ileana Fiegel, a volunteer with the Latin Exchange Club of Charleston, says the weekend showed diversification and inclusion. We have so many embassies under one roof and we have so many people from different countries, says Fiegel. We are providing resources that are otherwise very difficult to obtain because they would have to travel overseas. To ensure that citizens were able to attend the event, it was planned for the weekend so that most of the community would be off work. Organizers say seeing such a large turnout at International Consulate Day shows how important the need is for these resources to be available to citizens of the six countries. It is important that everyone has an ID; and of course, that they approved the renewal of their passports it is important that everyone is very, very careful and that everyone respects the law, says the Consulate General of Mexico Claudia Velasco. We empower our people. The Latin Exchange Club of Charleston and the Exchange Club of Charleston say the event is the first time consulates from so many countries have gathered in the city. The Latin Exchange Club is part of the National Exchange Club, which has been around for nearly 115 years. The club is the first Latin club in its history, and they help the Hispanic community because of the language barrier. All the volunteers we’ve had here in the last couple of days, it’s been a year’s worth of work trying to put it together. Now that it’s here, and we’ve seen how much it’s needed in Charleston, how much the Latino community has grown, Fiegel adds. Free health care was also offered with participating organizations helping the public get vaccinations, testing and other resources for people who may need other medical care. Queues were so long both days that some people had to be turned away, so organizers hope the event will continue for years to come. Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

