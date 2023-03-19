International
UBS buys Credit Suisse for $3.2 billion as regulators seek to shore up the global banking system
UBS chairman Colm Kelleher (R) shakes hands with Credit Suisse chairman Axel Lehmann (L) after a press conference following talks on Credit Suisse in Bern on March 19, 2023.
Fabrice Coffrini Afp | Getty Images
UBS agreed to buy its embattled rival Swiss loans for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.2 billion) on Sunday, with Swiss regulators playing a key role in the deal as governments sought to stem a contagion threatening the global banking system.
“With the acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS, a solution has been found to ensure financial stability and protect the Swiss economy in this extraordinary situation,” said a statement from the Swiss National Bank, which noted that the central bank has been working with the government Swiss and the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority to bring about the combination of the country’s two largest banks.
investment news
The terms of the deal will see Credit Suisse shareholders receive 1 UBS share for every 22.48 Credit Suisse shares they own.
“This acquisition is attractive to UBS shareholders but, let’s be clear, as far as Credit Suisse is concerned, this is an emergency rescue. We have structured a transaction that will preserve residual value in the business, limiting our exposure negative.” UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher said in a statement.
The combined bank will have $5 trillion in invested assets, according to UBS.
“We are committed to making this deal a great success. There are no options on this,” Kelleher said when asked during the news conference if the bank could pull out of the deal. “This is absolutely essential for the financial structure of Switzerland and … for global finance.”
The Swiss National Bank pledged a loan of up to 100 billion Swiss francs ($108 billion) to support the takeover. The Swiss government also provided a guarantee to assume losses of up to 9 billion Swiss francs on certain assets above a predetermined threshold “in order to reduce any risk to UBS,” a separate government statement said.
Axel Lehmann, Chairman of Credit Suisse Group AG, Colm Kelleher, Chairman of UBS Group AG, Karin Keller-Sutter, Minister of Finance of Switzerland, Alain Berset, President of Switzerland, Thomas Jordan, President of the Swiss National Bank (SNB), Marlene Amstad, head of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), from left to right, during a press conference in Bern, Switzerland, Sunday, March 19, 2023.
Pascal Mora | Bloomberg | Getty Images
“This is a trade solution and not a bailout,” Karin Keller-Sutter, the Swiss finance minister, told a news conference on Sunday.
The UBS deal was shuffled along before markets reopened for trading on Monday as Credit Suisse shares posted their worst weekly decline since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The losses came despite a new loan of up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($54 billion) granted by the Swiss central bank last week in a bid to stem the slide and restore confidence in the bank.
News of the deal was welcomed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in a statement. “The capital and liquidity positions of the US banking system are strong and the US financial system is resilient. We have been in close contact with our international counterparts to support their implementation,” they said.
Credit Suisse was already struggling with a string of losses and scandals, and in the past two weeks, sentiment was rocked again after US banks were rocked by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.
The bailout of uninsured deposits in failed banks by US regulators and the creation of a new funding facility for troubled financial institutions failed to stem the shock and is threatening to engulf more banks both in the US and abroad.
(From L) Credit Suisse Chairman Axel Lehmann, UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher and Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter attend a press conference following talks on UBS’s takeover of troubled Swiss bank rival Credit Suisse in Bern on March 19, 2023.
Fabrice Coffrini Afp | Getty Images
Credit Suisse Chairman Axel Lehmann said at the press conference that the financial instability caused by the failed US regional banks hit the bank at the wrong time.
Despite regulators’ involvement in the pairing, the deal gives UBS the autonomy to run the acquired assets as it sees fit, which could mean significant job cuts, sources told CNBC’s David Faber.
Credit Suisse’s scale and potential influence on the global economy is far greater than regional US banks, which have pressured Swiss regulators to find a way to merge the country’s two largest financial institutions. Credit Suisse’s balance sheet is about twice the size of Lehman Brothers when it collapsed, at about 530 billion Swiss francs at the end of 2022. It is also much more globally connected, with many international subsidiaries doing regular management of the credit situation. Credit Suisse even more important.
The merger of the two rivals was not without its struggles, but the pressure to avoid a systemic crisis won out in the end. UBS initially offered to buy Credit Suisse for about $1 billion on Sunday, according to multiple media reports. Credit Suisse reportedly rejected the offer, arguing that it was too low and would harm shareholders and employees. people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg.
As of Sunday afternoon, UBS was in talks to buy the bank for “substantially” more than 1 billion Swiss francs, the sources said. told CNBC’s Faber. He said the deal price increased during the day’s negotiations.
Credit Suisse lost about 38% of its deposits in the fourth quarter of 2022 and revealed in its delayed annual report early last week that outflows have yet to return. It reported a full net loss of 7.3 billion Swiss francs for 2022 and expects a further “significant” loss in 2023.
The bank had previously announced a massive strategic review in an attempt to address these chronic issues, with current CEO and Credit Suisse veteran Ulrich Koerner taking over in July.
CNBC’s Elliot Smith contributed to this report.
