UBS buys Credit Suisse for $3.2 billion as regulators seek to shore up the global banking system

UBS agreed to buy its embattled rival Swiss loans for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.2 billion) on Sunday, with Swiss regulators playing a key role in the deal as governments sought to stem a contagion threatening the global banking system. “With the acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS, a solution has been found to ensure financial stability and protect the Swiss economy in this extraordinary situation,” said a statement from the Swiss National Bank, which noted that the central bank has been working with the government Swiss and the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority to bring about the combination of the country’s two largest banks. investment news The terms of the deal will see Credit Suisse shareholders receive 1 UBS share for every 22.48 Credit Suisse shares they own. “This acquisition is attractive to UBS shareholders but, let’s be clear, as far as Credit Suisse is concerned, this is an emergency rescue. We have structured a transaction that will preserve residual value in the business, limiting our exposure negative.” UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher said in a statement. The combined bank will have $5 trillion in invested assets, according to UBS. “We are committed to making this deal a great success. There are no options on this,” Kelleher said when asked during the news conference if the bank could pull out of the deal. “This is absolutely essential for the financial structure of Switzerland and … for global finance.” The Swiss National Bank pledged a loan of up to 100 billion Swiss francs ($108 billion) to support the takeover. The Swiss government also provided a guarantee to assume losses of up to 9 billion Swiss francs on certain assets above a predetermined threshold “in order to reduce any risk to UBS,” a separate government statement said.

Axel Lehmann, Chairman of Credit Suisse Group AG, Colm Kelleher, Chairman of UBS Group AG, Karin Keller-Sutter, Minister of Finance of Switzerland, Alain Berset, President of Switzerland, Thomas Jordan, President of the Swiss National Bank (SNB), Marlene Amstad, head of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), from left to right, during a press conference in Bern, Switzerland, Sunday, March 19, 2023. Pascal Mora | Bloomberg | Getty Images

“This is a trade solution and not a bailout,” Karin Keller-Sutter, the Swiss finance minister, told a news conference on Sunday. The UBS deal was shuffled along before markets reopened for trading on Monday as Credit Suisse shares posted their worst weekly decline since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The losses came despite a new loan of up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($54 billion) granted by the Swiss central bank last week in a bid to stem the slide and restore confidence in the bank. News of the deal was welcomed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in a statement. “The capital and liquidity positions of the US banking system are strong and the US financial system is resilient. We have been in close contact with our international counterparts to support their implementation,” they said. Credit Suisse was already struggling with a string of losses and scandals, and in the past two weeks, sentiment was rocked again after US banks were rocked by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. The bailout of uninsured deposits in failed banks by US regulators and the creation of a new funding facility for troubled financial institutions failed to stem the shock and is threatening to engulf more banks both in the US and abroad.

