Bucksport robotics team looks to international competition after Rhode Island win





After a strong showing last weekend at a regional robotics competition in Rhode Island, a team from Bucksport High School has set its sights on an even bigger competition. Team 6329, as the Bucksport team is known, won first place at the New England FIRST Robotics Competition district event in Glocester, Rhode Island, according to Bucksport High School Principal Josh Tripp. FIRST is an international non-profit group that conducts a series of robotics team competitions for children ages 4-18 to foster interest and engagement in STEM academics. Even more impressive than that, though, is what the win means for Bucksport’s team rankings as it looks to the FIRST International Championships in Houston in April. Team 6329 is now ranked ninth in the world. That’s really good, Tripp said. It’s quite exciting. The Bucksports team, which was formed about nine years ago, took its latest robot Shockto Ponaganset High School in Rhode Island, where it competed in an agility competition that required the robot to be remotely operated over and around obstacles and retrieve, held and decided. facilities in various locations in a small indoor arena, roughly the size of a tennis court. Tripp said the team has been to various competitions in New England over the years and has competed against international teams in previous world championships. It started with a handful of students last decade, but now, due in part to its success, has attracted 25 to 30 students from all high school grades. They have really grown this program, Tripp said. Tripp said coaches John Boynton and Mike Gross deserve much of the credit, but the teams’ sponsors, donors and volunteers have all been critical of the growth. A donation four years ago from Bucksport High School graduates Shelby and Andy Silvernail, which gave the high school $250,000 for the schools’ STEM curriculum, was especially helpful. She financed the purchase of one computer numerical control milling machine, a CNC router table and a high-tech CNC plasma table equipment that the team was able to use to fabricate the components of its robots. The donation also paid for training for 25 RSU educators in improved STEM teaching methods and for two Bucksport teachers to become math coaches. Tripp said the success of the robotics team has helped attract students to more STEM classes at the school, which in turn is helping graduates find jobs in science and technology. When students see the fun aspects of applied science through building and operating robots, it opens their eyes to possibilities beyond high school, he said. For me, this is more important than the test results, said the director. Teenagers like competition. It’s great to be on the robotics team. Tripp said the team has not yet been officially invited to compete in Houston, but they expect to hear about it soon. More articles from BDN

