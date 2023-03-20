American Christian group accused of covering up sexual abuse of minors | news from USA

Michele Chele Roland was looking for salvation when she joined the International Churches of Christ. She never imagined that, three decades later, she would be leading a legal battle accusing the controversial Christian religious organization of enabling and covering up the sexual abuse of children in its congregation, among other alleged abuses, but that’s exactly what happened. what she does.

They have covered the spectrum of abuse, Roland said. This is abuse of power spiritually, physically, psychologically, financially and sexually.

Roland and her attorney, Bobby Samini, have filed a series of lawsuits against the International Churches of Christ, abbreviated as ICOC, alleging that its leaders failed to report and conspired to cover up the sexual and emotional abuse of women and children who worshiped alongside theirs. .

One of the lawsuits is from Roland himself. She accuses the church and its leaders of fostering an exploitative environment that resulted in her being sexually assaulted by an ICOC recruit. Together, her complaint and others accuse ICOC of being a dangerous cult, the Los Angeles-based organization of about 118,000 congregants vehemently denies that characterization while saying it is on a fact-finding mission about the abuse allegations.

Michele Chele Roland. Photo: Courtesy of Michele Chele Roland

The lawsuits, which seek damages, describe disturbing cases of child molestation. And they accuse ICOC, its founder, Thomas Kip McKean, and associated organizations of creating a widespread culture of acceptance of child abuse.

What happened to your daughters is not a big deal, a church elder reportedly told a mother of two young girls who were sexually assaulted on church grounds, according to a February filing. Most girls are molested by the time they turn 18.

Five women filed a complaint in December saying ICOC failed to stop convicted pedophile and church member David Saracino from sexually assaulting them when they were between the ages of 4 and 17. According to legal documents, Saracino received a 40-year prison sentence for raping a 4-year-old boy in 2004.

Another February filing alleges that Anthony M Stowers, a transgender man, was molested from the age of three while at an ICOC preschool. Legal documents allege Stowers’ abuse occurred after ICOC members and leaders, who were not employees of his school, were given unfettered access to students.

Stowers, in the filing, recalls numerous instances in which he was pulled from class and brought to another ICOC property where he was molested, as well as filmed and photographed while nude.

Like many of the other plaintiffs attached to allegations in the lawsuit, Stowers’ abuse allegedly continued into his teenage years, when he says he tried to alert church leaders several times. His complaint alleges that ICOC staff, who were legally obligated to immediately notify authorities of his reports of abuse, including counselors, doctors and psychologists, actively covered up [them] and took no corrective action.

That legal obligation existed whether or not they believed Stowers had evidence to support his allegations, according to his complaint.

“They’re so brazen because they’ve gotten away with it,” Roland said of the lawsuits. Adding that other cases of abuse drove victims to suicide, Roland added: They didn’t think they would be caught because of the statute of limitations. They’re like, It’s been ten years! They were all safe, right? No, you fools. You are not.

For years, accusers were barred from seeking legal action against ICOC because of statutes of limitations that generally bar long-standing injury suits. But two newly passed laws in California helped set the stage for the cases against ICOC.

The Sexual Abuse Accountability and Liability Coverage Act, as well as the California Child Victims Act, extended the time limits that victims of sexual abuse must initiate legal proceedings, effectively giving those who were minors when they were molested a second chance to seek justice.

As the bills were signed into law, Roland who hosts a podcast about cult survivors called Whatheflok says she began to be inundated with messages from former ICOC members wanting to share their stories of abuse. Roland said this was an eye-opening moment for him.

Using a legal pseudonym often used in court cases involving sexual violence, she said: I’m Jane Doe 1, so I knew there was abuse. But I thought I was an enigma. I didn’t think it happened to many other people.

It is very difficult, day in and day out, to hear people say that they have been sexually abused by people in their church that they trusted. Bobby Samini, lawyer

These first-hand accounts prompted Samini to take up the case.

“I didn’t expect to be so personally touched by the stories of our survivors,” said Samini, whose past clients include rapper T-Pain and DJ Paul of the Oscar-winning group Three 6 Mafia. It is very difficult, day in and day out, to hear people say that they have been sexually abused by people in their church that they trusted.

Roland and Samini say they are working with at least 100 other alleged victims. At this point, it’s a bottomless pit, Roland said, saying she and Samini have received a thousand calls from people with similar claims. We are getting more calls every day.

Social activist and former ICOC member Justine Lieberman said she had worked with victims of spiritual and sexual abuse in the church organization for the past decade. Lieberman described a marked change in recent months. I have received calls and connected with victims and survivors every day since November so much so that I lost my voice at one point, she said. We have been receiving calls non-stop at all hours.

Similarly, former ICOC member Chris Lee, the executive director of Reveal, an online resource for ex-cult members, said he has also received calls from other ex-members.

I’m a man in my 50s, so I’m not likely to be the first person women turn to when they tell us their stories of rape or sexual harassment, Lee said. And yet, over the past year, I’ve heard from at least three people.

California State University sociology professor Janja Lalich, who directs the Knowledge Center on Cults and Coercion, said she believes ICOC has at least some of the hallmarks of a cult. One aspect she specifically mentioned was the lawsuit’s depiction of a religious culture that allowed molestation and never reported it to the authorities allegedly to avoid scandal.

Anything can be done in the name of the belief system, that’s where the abuse comes in, Lalich said.

ICOC officials have publicly denied that their organization, which they describe as decentralized, is a cult. But on the contrary, they have not addressed the lawsuits.

The lawyer for founder Kip McKeans, Anthony J Fernandez, would not comment other than to say his client is continuing to gather information related to the allegations in the lawsuits against ICOC.

There are serious allegations and we are working to investigate the basis of the allegations and determine the appropriate legal response, he said.