International
American Christian group accused of covering up sexual abuse of minors | news from USA
Michele Chele Roland was looking for salvation when she joined the International Churches of Christ. She never imagined that, three decades later, she would be leading a legal battle accusing the controversial Christian religious organization of enabling and covering up the sexual abuse of children in its congregation, among other alleged abuses, but that’s exactly what happened. what she does.
They have covered the spectrum of abuse, Roland said. This is abuse of power spiritually, physically, psychologically, financially and sexually.
Roland and her attorney, Bobby Samini, have filed a series of lawsuits against the International Churches of Christ, abbreviated as ICOC, alleging that its leaders failed to report and conspired to cover up the sexual and emotional abuse of women and children who worshiped alongside theirs. .
One of the lawsuits is from Roland himself. She accuses the church and its leaders of fostering an exploitative environment that resulted in her being sexually assaulted by an ICOC recruit. Together, her complaint and others accuse ICOC of being a dangerous cult, the Los Angeles-based organization of about 118,000 congregants vehemently denies that characterization while saying it is on a fact-finding mission about the abuse allegations.
The lawsuits, which seek damages, describe disturbing cases of child molestation. And they accuse ICOC, its founder, Thomas Kip McKean, and associated organizations of creating a widespread culture of acceptance of child abuse.
What happened to your daughters is not a big deal, a church elder reportedly told a mother of two young girls who were sexually assaulted on church grounds, according to a February filing. Most girls are molested by the time they turn 18.
Five women filed a complaint in December saying ICOC failed to stop convicted pedophile and church member David Saracino from sexually assaulting them when they were between the ages of 4 and 17. According to legal documents, Saracino received a 40-year prison sentence for raping a 4-year-old boy in 2004.
Another February filing alleges that Anthony M Stowers, a transgender man, was molested from the age of three while at an ICOC preschool. Legal documents allege Stowers’ abuse occurred after ICOC members and leaders, who were not employees of his school, were given unfettered access to students.
Stowers, in the filing, recalls numerous instances in which he was pulled from class and brought to another ICOC property where he was molested, as well as filmed and photographed while nude.
Like many of the other plaintiffs attached to allegations in the lawsuit, Stowers’ abuse allegedly continued into his teenage years, when he says he tried to alert church leaders several times. His complaint alleges that ICOC staff, who were legally obligated to immediately notify authorities of his reports of abuse, including counselors, doctors and psychologists, actively covered up [them] and took no corrective action.
That legal obligation existed whether or not they believed Stowers had evidence to support his allegations, according to his complaint.
“They’re so brazen because they’ve gotten away with it,” Roland said of the lawsuits. Adding that other cases of abuse drove victims to suicide, Roland added: They didn’t think they would be caught because of the statute of limitations. They’re like, It’s been ten years! They were all safe, right? No, you fools. You are not.
For years, accusers were barred from seeking legal action against ICOC because of statutes of limitations that generally bar long-standing injury suits. But two newly passed laws in California helped set the stage for the cases against ICOC.
The Sexual Abuse Accountability and Liability Coverage Act, as well as the California Child Victims Act, extended the time limits that victims of sexual abuse must initiate legal proceedings, effectively giving those who were minors when they were molested a second chance to seek justice.
As the bills were signed into law, Roland who hosts a podcast about cult survivors called Whatheflok says she began to be inundated with messages from former ICOC members wanting to share their stories of abuse. Roland said this was an eye-opening moment for him.
Using a legal pseudonym often used in court cases involving sexual violence, she said: I’m Jane Doe 1, so I knew there was abuse. But I thought I was an enigma. I didn’t think it happened to many other people.
These first-hand accounts prompted Samini to take up the case.
“I didn’t expect to be so personally touched by the stories of our survivors,” said Samini, whose past clients include rapper T-Pain and DJ Paul of the Oscar-winning group Three 6 Mafia. It is very difficult, day in and day out, to hear people say that they have been sexually abused by people in their church that they trusted.
Roland and Samini say they are working with at least 100 other alleged victims. At this point, it’s a bottomless pit, Roland said, saying she and Samini have received a thousand calls from people with similar claims. We are getting more calls every day.
Social activist and former ICOC member Justine Lieberman said she had worked with victims of spiritual and sexual abuse in the church organization for the past decade. Lieberman described a marked change in recent months. I have received calls and connected with victims and survivors every day since November so much so that I lost my voice at one point, she said. We have been receiving calls non-stop at all hours.
Similarly, former ICOC member Chris Lee, the executive director of Reveal, an online resource for ex-cult members, said he has also received calls from other ex-members.
I’m a man in my 50s, so I’m not likely to be the first person women turn to when they tell us their stories of rape or sexual harassment, Lee said. And yet, over the past year, I’ve heard from at least three people.
California State University sociology professor Janja Lalich, who directs the Knowledge Center on Cults and Coercion, said she believes ICOC has at least some of the hallmarks of a cult. One aspect she specifically mentioned was the lawsuit’s depiction of a religious culture that allowed molestation and never reported it to the authorities allegedly to avoid scandal.
Anything can be done in the name of the belief system, that’s where the abuse comes in, Lalich said.
ICOC officials have publicly denied that their organization, which they describe as decentralized, is a cult. But on the contrary, they have not addressed the lawsuits.
The lawyer for founder Kip McKeans, Anthony J Fernandez, would not comment other than to say his client is continuing to gather information related to the allegations in the lawsuits against ICOC.
There are serious allegations and we are working to investigate the basis of the allegations and determine the appropriate legal response, he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/mar/19/international-churches-of-christ-lawsuits-alleged-sexual-abuse
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- 13th Virginia Tech – Georgia Tech’s Yellow Jackets
- From concerns over the Indo-Pakistani conflict over Kashmir to the saga of the arrests of Imran Khans Toshakhana: what the Pakistani media are talking about
- Xi Jinping to hold high-level talks with Vladimir Putin
- Trump accuses DA Bragg of ‘prosecution misconduct’
- Supriya Shrinate of Congress explains how RaGa gets more RTs and Likes than Modi on Twitter, here’s what’s silly beyond the obvious
- 3,600 TNI/Polri staff ensure President Jokowi’s visit to Papua today
- U.S. lawmakers to consider merits of higher FDIC bank deposit insurance cap
- McLeods Daughters actor Peter Hardy drowns on Western Australian beach | australian tv
- Australian cricketer Michael Clarke is reeling after the tragic death of his grandfather Ray Fox
- Prue Leith dons a VERY rude fashion accessory during Celebrity Bake Off
- ‘DTE’ options trading could exacerbate stock market volatility: McGeever
- Shinsekai promotes regenerated cosmetics using exosome technology derived from microalgae