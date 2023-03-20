International
Banking giant UBS to buy troubled Credit Suisse – NBC Connecticut
Banking giant UBS is buying its smaller rival Credit Suisse in a bid to avoid further market-shaking turmoil at global banks, Swiss president Alain Berset announced on Sunday night.
Berset, who did not specify the value of the deal, called the announcement a broad one for the stability of international finance. An uncontrolled collapse of Credit Suisse would lead to incalculable consequences for the country and the international financial system.
Credit Suisse has been designated by the Financial Stability Board, an international body that monitors the global financial system, as one of the most important global banks globally. That means regulators believe its unchecked failure would send ripples throughout the financial system, not unlike the collapse of Lehman Brothers 15 years ago.
Sunday’s press conference follows the collapse of two major US banks last week that prompted a frantic and far-reaching response from the US government to prevent any further banking panics. However, global financial markets have been on edge since Credit Suisse’s share price began falling sharply this week.
The 167-year-old Credit Suisse already received a loan of 50 billion dollars or 54 million Swiss francs from the Swiss National Bank, which briefly caused a rise in the bank’s share price. However, the move does not appear to be enough to stem an outflow of deposits, according to news reports.
However, many of Credit Suisse’s problems are unique and do not match the weaknesses that brought down Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, whose failures led to a major rescue effort by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Federal Reserve. As a result, their decline does not necessarily signal the beginning of a financial crisis similar to the one that occurred in 2008.
The deal caps a highly volatile week for Credit Suisse, most notably on Wednesday when its shares fell to a record low after its biggest investor, the Saudi National Bank, said it would not invest any more money in the bank to avoid the hurdle of regulations that would come in if its shares rose about 10%.
On Friday, shares fell 8% to close at 1.86 francs, or $2, on the Swiss stock exchange. The stock has seen a long downward slide: it was trading at more than 80 francs in 2007.
Its current problems began after Credit Suisse reported on Tuesday that managers had identified material weaknesses in the bank’s internal controls over financial reporting late last year. That fueled fears that Credit Suisse would be the next domino to fall.
Although smaller than its Swiss rival UBS, Credit Suisse still has considerable clout, with $1.4 trillion in assets under management. The firm has significant trading desks around the world, caters to the rich and wealthy through its wealth management business and is a leading advisor to global companies on mergers and acquisitions. Notably, Credit Suisse did not need government bailouts in 2008 during the financial crisis, while UBS did.
When you go to the bank and make a deposit, it seems like your money is just being held ready for use, but did you know that it doesn’t stay locked up in the bank? Here’s what happens to that money and how banks use it to make a profit.
Despite the banking turmoil, the European Central Bank on Thursday approved a large, half-percent hike in interest rates in an effort to curb stubbornly high inflation, saying the European banking sector is resilient, with strong finances.
ECB President Christine Lagarde said banks are in a completely different position than they were in 2008 during the financial crisis, partly because of tighter government regulation.
The Swiss bank has been under pressure to raise money from investors and roll out a new strategy to overcome a series of problems, including bad bets at hedge funds, repeated shake-ups of its top management and a spying scandal involving UBS.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcconnecticut.com/news/national-international/banking-giant-ubs-is-acquiring-smaller-rival-credit-suisse/2997219/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- 13th Virginia Tech – Georgia Tech’s Yellow Jackets
- From concerns over the Indo-Pakistani conflict over Kashmir to the saga of the arrests of Imran Khans Toshakhana: what the Pakistani media are talking about
- Xi Jinping to hold high-level talks with Vladimir Putin
- Trump accuses DA Bragg of ‘prosecution misconduct’
- Supriya Shrinate of Congress explains how RaGa gets more RTs and Likes than Modi on Twitter, here’s what’s silly beyond the obvious
- 3,600 TNI/Polri staff ensure President Jokowi’s visit to Papua today
- U.S. lawmakers to consider merits of higher FDIC bank deposit insurance cap
- McLeods Daughters actor Peter Hardy drowns on Western Australian beach | australian tv
- Australian cricketer Michael Clarke is reeling after the tragic death of his grandfather Ray Fox
- Prue Leith dons a VERY rude fashion accessory during Celebrity Bake Off
- ‘DTE’ options trading could exacerbate stock market volatility: McGeever
- Shinsekai promotes regenerated cosmetics using exosome technology derived from microalgae