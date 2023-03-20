Banking giant UBS to buy troubled Credit Suisse – NBC Connecticut

Banking giant UBS is buying its smaller rival Credit Suisse in a bid to avoid further market-shaking turmoil at global banks, Swiss president Alain Berset announced on Sunday night.

Berset, who did not specify the value of the deal, called the announcement a broad one for the stability of international finance. An uncontrolled collapse of Credit Suisse would lead to incalculable consequences for the country and the international financial system.

Credit Suisse has been designated by the Financial Stability Board, an international body that monitors the global financial system, as one of the most important global banks globally. That means regulators believe its unchecked failure would send ripples throughout the financial system, not unlike the collapse of Lehman Brothers 15 years ago.

Sunday’s press conference follows the collapse of two major US banks last week that prompted a frantic and far-reaching response from the US government to prevent any further banking panics. However, global financial markets have been on edge since Credit Suisse’s share price began falling sharply this week.

The 167-year-old Credit Suisse already received a loan of 50 billion dollars or 54 million Swiss francs from the Swiss National Bank, which briefly caused a rise in the bank’s share price. However, the move does not appear to be enough to stem an outflow of deposits, according to news reports.

However, many of Credit Suisse’s problems are unique and do not match the weaknesses that brought down Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, whose failures led to a major rescue effort by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Federal Reserve. As a result, their decline does not necessarily signal the beginning of a financial crisis similar to the one that occurred in 2008.

The deal caps a highly volatile week for Credit Suisse, most notably on Wednesday when its shares fell to a record low after its biggest investor, the Saudi National Bank, said it would not invest any more money in the bank to avoid the hurdle of regulations that would come in if its shares rose about 10%.

On Friday, shares fell 8% to close at 1.86 francs, or $2, on the Swiss stock exchange. The stock has seen a long downward slide: it was trading at more than 80 francs in 2007.

Its current problems began after Credit Suisse reported on Tuesday that managers had identified material weaknesses in the bank’s internal controls over financial reporting late last year. That fueled fears that Credit Suisse would be the next domino to fall.

Although smaller than its Swiss rival UBS, Credit Suisse still has considerable clout, with $1.4 trillion in assets under management. The firm has significant trading desks around the world, caters to the rich and wealthy through its wealth management business and is a leading advisor to global companies on mergers and acquisitions. Notably, Credit Suisse did not need government bailouts in 2008 during the financial crisis, while UBS did.

Despite the banking turmoil, the European Central Bank on Thursday approved a large, half-percent hike in interest rates in an effort to curb stubbornly high inflation, saying the European banking sector is resilient, with strong finances.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said banks are in a completely different position than they were in 2008 during the financial crisis, partly because of tighter government regulation.

The Swiss bank has been under pressure to raise money from investors and roll out a new strategy to overcome a series of problems, including bad bets at hedge funds, repeated shake-ups of its top management and a spying scandal involving UBS.