UBS buys Credit Suisse for $3.2 billion as regulators seek to shore up the global banking system

UBSagreed to buy its embattled rivalSwiss loansfor 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.2 billion) on Sunday, with Swiss regulators playing a key role in the deal as governments sought to stem a contagion threatening the global banking system.

With the acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS, a solution has been found to ensure financial stability and protect the Swiss economy in this extraordinary situation, said a statement from the Swiss National Bank, which noted that the central bank has been working with the government Swiss and Swiss. The Financial Market Supervisory Authority brought the combination of the country’s two largest banks.

Credit Suisse headquarters in Zurich on Sunday. Michael Buholzer / Keystone via AP

The terms of the deal will see Credit Suisse shareholders receive 1 UBS share for every 22.48 Credit Suisse shares they own.

This acquisition is attractive to UBS shareholders, but, let’s be clear, as far as Credit Suisse is concerned, this is an emergency rescue. We have structured a transaction which will preserve residual value in the business while limiting our downside exposure, UBS chairman Colm Kelleher said in a statement.

The combined bank will have $5 trillion in invested assets, according to UBS.

We are committed to making this deal a huge success. There are no options in that, Kelleher said when asked during the press conference if the bank could pull out of the deal. This is absolutely essential for the financial structure of Switzerland and … for global finance.

The Swiss National Bank pledged a loan of up to 100 billion Swiss francs ($108 billion) to support the takeover. The Swiss government also provided a guarantee to assume losses of up to 9 billion Swiss francs on certain assets above a predetermined threshold in order to reduce any risk to UBS, a separate government statement said.

This is a trade solution and not a bailout, Karin Keller-Sutter, the Swiss finance minister, told a news conference on Sunday.

The UBS deal was held back before markets reopened for trading on Monday as Credit Suisse shares fellThe worst weekly decline since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The losses came despite a new loan of up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($54 billion) granted by the Swiss central bank last week in a bid to stem the slide and restore confidence in the bank.

News of the deal was welcomed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in a statement. The capital and liquidity positions of the US banking system are strong and the US financial system is resilient. We have been in close contact with our international counterparts to support their implementation, they said.

Credit Suisse was already fighting oneseries of losses and scandalsand in the past two weeks, sentiment was rocked again after US banks were rocked by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

U.S. regulators, banning uninsured deposits at failed banks and creating a new funding facility for troubled financial institutions failed to contain the shock and are threatening to collapse more banks both in the U.S. and abroad.

Credit Suisse Chairman Axel Lehmann said at the press conference that the financial instability caused by the failed US regional banks hit the bank at the wrong time.

Despite regulators’ involvement in the pairing, the deal gives UBS the autonomy to run the acquired assets as it sees fit, which could mean significant job cuts, sources told CNBC’s David Faber.

Credit Suisse’s scale and potential impact on the global economy far outstrips regional US banks, which have put pressure on Swiss regulators to find a way to merge the country’s two biggest financial institutions. Credit Suisse’s balance sheet is about twice the size of Lehman Brothers when it collapsed, at around 530 billion Swiss francs at the end of 2022. It is also much more globally connected, with many international subsidiaries doing regular asset management. of Credit Suisse even more. important.

The merger of the two rivals was not without its struggles, but the pressure to avoid a systemic crisis won out in the end. UBS initially offered to buy Credit Suisse for about $1 billion on Sunday, according to multiple media reports. Credit Suisse reportedly rejected the offer, arguing that it was too low and would harm shareholders and employees.people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg.

As of Sunday afternoon, UBS was in talks to buy the bank for more than 1 billion Swiss francs, the sources said.Faber told CNBC. He said the deal price rose during the day’s negotiations.

Credit Suisse lost around 38% of its deposits in the fourth quarter of 2022 and it was revealed indelayed annual report early last weekthat the outgoing flows have not yet been cancelled. It reported a full net loss of 7.3 billion Swiss francs for 2022 and expects a further significant loss in 2023.

The bank had previously announced a massive strategic review in an effort to address these chronic issues, withCurrent CEO and Credit Suisse veteran Ulrich Koerner taking over in July.