Bosnia: rights activists attacked after LGBT events banned

SARAJEVO, Bosnia and Herzegovina — Rights activists in the Serb-run part of Bosnia were attacked late Saturday, hours after police stopped an LGBT event planned there over the weekend, citing security concerns. The attack happened as activists were leaving a meeting at the offices of the Bosnian branch of the global anti-corruption group Transparency International in Banja Luka. The meeting was organized after the event they hoped to organize in the northwestern city on Sunday to promote LGBT rights was banned by local police. Activists said several dozen men chased them through the streets, cursing and punching them. Before police arrived at the scene, several activists were injured, including one who required medical attention. Banja Luka police said law enforcement officers had escorted the activists to the police station to take their statements and were still looking for the perpetrators. The canceled LGBT event, organized and supported by several rights groups from across Bosnia, was to include a film screening followed by a panel discussion. His announcement provoked a strong homophobic backlash last week, including from Bosnian Serb President Milorad Dodik, who said that LGBT people were bullies and that he hoped the authorities would prevent them from congregating in places like closed as well as in open environments. The Mayor of Banja Luka, Drasko Stanivukovic, also denounced the event, saying that the LGBT community should be confined to Bosnia’s multi-ethnic capital, Sarajevo, because Bosnian Serbs value patriarchal, traditional families and are clear about our faith and identity. Bosnia remains deeply conservative and torn by divisions stemming from a 1992-95 ethnic war involving Bosnian Serbs, Croats and Bosniaks during the breakup of Yugoslavia. Homophobia remains deeply rooted despite some progress over the years in reducing discrimination. Since 2019, an annual pride parade has been regularly organized in Sarajevo without any visible riots, but with a heavy presence of law enforcement. The violence in Banja Luka drew condemnation from European Union officials, several Western embassies and international organizations. Words have consequences, the EU mission in Bosnia wrote, adding that regular verbal attacks by Bosnian Serb politicians against civil society activists and journalists create a climate where physical attacks can follow. The British ambassador to Bosnia, Julian Reilly, agreed in a tweet that the shocking attack on civic activists showed the true impact of hate speech. The US Embassy in Sarajevo tweeted that Bosnian Serb authorities must identify and prosecute those who committed this heinous act.

