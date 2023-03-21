International Day of Happiness: Finland remains the happiest country in the world





United Nations – A group of experts found that Finland still remains the happiest country in the worldaccording to a report released on Monday by the UN International Day of Happiness. of World Happiness Report ranked the Nordic country first for the sixth year in a row. According to the report, which used data from Gallup, the 10 happiest countries are: Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Israel, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Luxembourg and New Zealand. The US was ranked 15th on the list. The report uses several factors to rate each country, including physical and mental health, lack of corruption and effective governance, among others. “The ultimate goal of politics and ethics should be human well-being,” said one of the report’s authors, Jeffrey Sachs, director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University. Ice hockey fans and revelers pack Kauppatori Square in Helsinki on May 29, 2022, to celebrate Finland’s World Ice Hockey Championship victory over Canada. Alessandro Rampazzo/AFP via Getty Images

“The happiness movement shows that well-being is not a ‘soft’ and ‘fuzzy’ idea, but instead focuses on critically important areas of life: material conditions, mental and physical well-being, personal virtues, and good citizenship,” Sachs said. . “We must turn this wisdom into practical results to achieve more peace, prosperity, faith, civilization – and yes, happiness – in our societies.” Another author of the report, Professor John Helliwell of the Vancouver School of Economics at the University of British Columbia, said the average level of happiness around the world has been remarkably stable during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Even during these difficult years, positive emotions have remained twice as prevalent as negative ones, and feelings of positive social support twice as strong as feelings of loneliness,” Helliwell said. Russia’s war in Ukraine has caused damage to the Eastern European nation. However, while the country’s well-being has declined amid the destruction, the report found that Annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014 it affected him more. “This is in part thanks to the remarkable increase in other sentiment across Ukraine, captured by data on foreign aid and donations — the Russian occupation has forged Ukraine into a nation,” said co-author Jan-Emmanuel De Neve, director of the Wellbeing Research Center at the University of Oxford. The good news? There was a wave of kindness sweeping the globe. The report found that it is about 25% more common than before the pandemic. Trending news Pamela Falk Pamela Falk is a CBS News correspondent covering the United Nations and an international attorney.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/international-day-of-happiness-finland-happiest-country/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related