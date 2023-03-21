Putin welcomes China’s Xi to Kremlin amid fighting in Ukraine | News, Sports, Jobs





MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly welcomed Chinese leader Xi Jinping to the Kremlin on Monday, sending a strong message to Western leaders that their efforts to isolate Moscow over the fighting in Ukraine have failed. Xi’s trip – his first abroad since his re-election earlier this month – showed Beijing’s renewed diplomatic frustration and gave Putin a political boost just days after an international arrest warrant was issued for the Kremlin leader for allegations of war crimes in connection with Ukraine. The two major powers have described Xi’s three-day trip as an opportunity to deepen them “Friendship without borders”. China views Russia as a source of oil and gas for its energy-hungry economy and as a partner in countering what both see as US aggression, dominance of global affairs and unfair punishment for its data. their human rights. The two countries, among the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, have also held joint military exercises. US officials have uncovered indications that China is considering supplying Russia with weapons for its war in Ukraine, but have seen no evidence that they have done so. The leaders smiled and shook hands before sitting down at the start of their meeting, calling to each other “Dear friend” and exchanging compliments. Putin congratulated Xi on his re-election and expressed hope for building even stronger ties.

“China has made a colossal leap forward in its development in recent years.” said Putin, adding that “It’s causing real interest around the world, and we’re even a little envious.” as Xi smiled. The Kremlin leader welcomed China’s proposals for a political solution in Ukraine and noted that Russia is open to talks.

“We will discuss all those issues, including your initiative which we greatly respect.” Putin said. “Our cooperation in the international arena undoubtedly helps to strengthen the basic principles of global order and multipolarity.”

Both Moscow and Beijing have accused Washington of trying to isolate them and hold back their development as they challenge it for regional and global leadership. In an increasingly multipolar world, the US and its allies have been unable to build a broad front against Putin. While 141 countries condemned Moscow in a United Nations vote marking the first anniversary of the entry of Russian troops into Ukraine, several G-20 members – including India, China and South Africa – abstained. Many African countries have also not openly criticized Russia.

“We hope that the strategic partnership between China and Russia will on the one hand uphold international justice and fairness and on the other hand promote the common prosperity and development of our countries. said Xi. In their four and a half hour talks, along with a dinner that included a Pacific seafood platter and roast venison in cherry sauce, Putin would offer Xi a “detailed explanation” about Moscow’s actions in Ukraine, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. More extensive talks on a range of topics are planned for Tuesday. For Putin, Xi’s presence is a prestigious, diplomatic boost to show partnership in the face of Western efforts to isolate Russia over Ukraine. In an article published in the Chinese newspaper People’s Daily, Putin described Xi’s visit as a “historical event” that “Reaffirms the special nature of the Russia-China partnership” and said the meeting signaled that both countries are not prepared to accept efforts to weaken them.

“The policy of the US to simultaneously restrain Russia and China, as well as all those who do not bow to the American diktat, is becoming increasingly tough and aggressive. he wrote. China last month called for a ceasefire and peace talks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cautiously welcomed Beijing’s involvement, but the overture failed. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby urged Xi “To push President Putin directly on the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.” He also said the US administration believes Xi can play “A constructive role” speaking directly to Zelenskyy. The Kremlin has welcomed China’s peace plan, while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that any proposal to leave Russian forces in place in Ukraine would simply allow Moscow to re-equip and otherwise regain strength to resume its offensive.

“Calling for a cease-fire that does not include the withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukrainian territory would effectively be support for the ratification of the Russian occupation.” he told reporters in Washington. “The world should not be fooled by any tactical move by Russia, backed by China or any other country, to freeze the war on its own terms.”

Kiev officials say they will not bend on their terms for a peace deal. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s allies are increasing their support. The State Department announced Monday that the US will send $350 million in weapons and equipment to Ukraine. The latest aid package includes munitions, such as missiles for High Mobility Artillery Missile Systems, fuel tankers and riverboats. In Brussels, European Union countries approved a fast-track procedure to provide artillery shells to Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. He greeted “a historic decision” for the 27-nation bloc and Norway to send Ukraine 1 million 155 mm artillery shells within 12 months. Xi’s trip came after the International Criminal Court in The Hague announced on Friday that it wants to try Putin over the abduction of thousands of children from Ukraine. The Kremlin does not recognize the court’s authority and has rejected its move against Putin as “legally invalid.” China, the US and Ukraine also do not recognize the ICC, but the decision tarnishes Putin’s international standing. China’s Foreign Ministry asked the ICC “respect legal immunity” of a head of state and “Avoid politicization and double standards”.

Russia’s Investigative Committee retaliated Monday by opening a criminal case against a prosecutor and three ICC judges over arrest warrants issued for Putin and his children’s rights commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova. The committee called the ICC prosecution “illegal” because it was, among other things, a “Criminal prosecution of an innocent person knowingly”. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

