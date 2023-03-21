Xi promotes China as a peacemaker in first trip to Russia since Ukraine invasion

HONG KONG Frustrated by what it sees as US determination to thwart its rise as a global superpower, China is pressing ahead with efforts to promote a new international order centered on Beijing.

In recent weeks, China has spoken more forcefully about the prospect of conflict unless the US reverses course and settles for a major diplomatic victory in the Middle East. Now its leader, Xi Jinping, is in Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, signaling Beijing’s growing embrace of its growing power on the global stage and the potential for it to deepen conflict with the US- in and its allies.

Xi’s visit to Russia, his first since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine last February, could serve as an even bigger show of solidarity after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader on Friday, accused him of being responsible for war crimes in Ukraine. Russia, China and the US are not members of the court.

I am pleased to once again set foot on the soil of our friendly neighbor Russia, Xi said in a statement after arriving in Moscow on Monday for a three-day state visit.

The two leaders will hold talks on Monday, followed by meetings with larger delegations on Tuesday, Russian state news agency Tass reported, citing a Putin aide.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday in the Kremlin. Sergei Karphukhin / Sputnik via AFP – Getty Images

Tass later quoted Putin as saying that Moscow had carefully considered Beijing’s proposals for resolving the war in Ukraine and respected China’s initiatives for a peaceful solution.

Earlier, in an article published Sunday in the Peoples Daily, the main newspaper of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, Putin said he had high hopes for the visit of his old good friend Xi, with whom he declared a partnership without border weeks before the invasion of Ukraine. last year. The Russian leader, who made a provocative visit to occupied eastern Ukraine at the weekend, also welcomed China’s willingness to make a meaningful contribution to resolving the conflict.

Xi followed up with an article on Monday promoting China’s peace plan for Ukraine, saying it reflects the international community’s broader shared understanding of the crisis. The 12-point proposal, part of China’s efforts to project itself as an international peacemaker, has been dismissed by the West as too favorable to Russia.

Xi said his trip to Russia was aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries in a world faced with harmful acts of hegemony, dominance and bullying.

The international community has recognized that no country is superior to others, no model of government is universal and no single country should dictate the international order, he said in the article in Rossiiskaya Gazeta, a government-published daily newspaper. Russian, according to an English translation carried by Chinese state media.

With US-China relations seemingly stuck in a downward spiral, Xi and his top officials are sharpening their rhetoric. In a speech this month to delegates at the annual meeting of China’s ceremonial legislature, where he formally received an unprecedented third term as president, Xi said the US was leading a campaign of control, encirclement and repression that had created grave challenges for China. .

China’s new foreign minister, Qin Gang, later echoed Xi’s comments, warning that confrontation and conflict between the world’s two largest economies was inevitable unless Washington eased its policies.

Xi arrives in Moscow on Monday. Ilya Pitalev / Sputnik via AP

Xi’s comments were the strongest and most direct anti-US by any Chinese leader in decades, said Ian Bremmer, president of Eurasia Group, a New York-based consulting firm. By making the comments himself, he said, Xi was expressing his displeasure with Washington in a very public way.

While President Joe Biden has a personal relationship with Xi and has emphasized the potential for bilateral cooperation, the way American politicians talk about China issues from trade to Taiwan to TikTok gives Beijing the impression that everything is adversarial, Bremmer said.

They think this is deeper than anything that can be fixed with the two leaders just talking, he said.

The Biden administration says that while it sees China as a strategic competitor, it does not seek conflict. Biden, who has spoken with Xi several times by phone and met with him in November, said last week that he expected to have a phone call with the Chinese leader soon.

Meanwhile, Xi is continuing a surge in diplomatic activity aimed at offering a Chinese alternative to the US-led global order that emphasizes mutual respect and non-interference and eschews the Western framework of democracies versus autocracies. His ambitions for China as a responsible great power were advanced this month with the surprise announcement of a deal he brokered to restore relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran for the first time in seven years.

It’s a low-risk, high-reward move that boosts Chinese legitimacy and prestige, and Xi Jinping in particular as someone who personally, according to Chinese sources, facilitated this dtente, said Tuvia Gering, a scholar with the Diane and Guilford Glazer Israel Policy – China. Center at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv and a non-resident member of the Atlantic Council.

Fan Hongda, a professor at the Institute of Middle East Studies at Shanghai University of International Studies, said he did not think the deal would overturn the global order.

But to some extent, it’s really a testament to China’s growing influence, he said. Therefore, the United States is likely to take China more seriously.

Xi’s frequent contacts with Putin, highlighted by his state visit this week, contrast with his relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with whom he has not spoken since before the war began. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has not confirmed reports that Xi may hold a virtual meeting with Zelenskyy after his trip to Moscow.

Xi at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing this month. Xie Huanchi / Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

China has tried to portray itself as neutral in the conflict, refraining from condemning Russian aggression while calling for negotiations and being careful to avoid violating international sanctions. It denies accusations from Washington that it is considering providing lethal military aid to Moscow, arguing that the US and its allies are fueling the conflict by sending weapons to Ukraine.

Until now, China has had the luxury of being able to sit back and watch the fight to see who comes out on top, said Keir Giles, a senior adviser in the Russia and Eurasia program at Chatham House, a think tank. research in London.

Xis trip to Russia could have a wide range of outcomes, he said, including definitive moves in either direction, such as the decision to offer Putin direct support in the conflict or by explicitly calling on him to end it.

Both would be an indication that China has made a decision about how the war will affect the balance of power between Russia and the West in the long term, Giles said. It may be that neither of these will happen, and yet you continue to hear words of partnership that are not backed up by visible action.