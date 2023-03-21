International
Xi promotes China as a peacemaker in first trip to Russia since Ukraine invasion
HONG KONG Frustrated by what it sees as US determination to thwart its rise as a global superpower, China is pressing ahead with efforts to promote a new international order centered on Beijing.
In recent weeks, China has spoken more forcefully about the prospect of conflict unless the US reverses course and settles for a major diplomatic victory in the Middle East. Now its leader, Xi Jinping, is in Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, signaling Beijing’s growing embrace of its growing power on the global stage and the potential for it to deepen conflict with the US- in and its allies.
Xi’s visit to Russia, his first since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine last February, could serve as an even bigger show of solidarity after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader on Friday, accused him of being responsible for war crimes in Ukraine. Russia, China and the US are not members of the court.
I am pleased to once again set foot on the soil of our friendly neighbor Russia, Xi said in a statement after arriving in Moscow on Monday for a three-day state visit.
The two leaders will hold talks on Monday, followed by meetings with larger delegations on Tuesday, Russian state news agency Tass reported, citing a Putin aide.
Tass later quoted Putin as saying that Moscow had carefully considered Beijing’s proposals for resolving the war in Ukraine and respected China’s initiatives for a peaceful solution.
Earlier, in an article published Sunday in the Peoples Daily, the main newspaper of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, Putin said he had high hopes for the visit of his old good friend Xi, with whom he declared a partnership without border weeks before the invasion of Ukraine. last year. The Russian leader, who made a provocative visit to occupied eastern Ukraine at the weekend, also welcomed China’s willingness to make a meaningful contribution to resolving the conflict.
Xi followed up with an article on Monday promoting China’s peace plan for Ukraine, saying it reflects the international community’s broader shared understanding of the crisis. The 12-point proposal, part of China’s efforts to project itself as an international peacemaker, has been dismissed by the West as too favorable to Russia.
Xi said his trip to Russia was aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries in a world faced with harmful acts of hegemony, dominance and bullying.
The international community has recognized that no country is superior to others, no model of government is universal and no single country should dictate the international order, he said in the article in Rossiiskaya Gazeta, a government-published daily newspaper. Russian, according to an English translation carried by Chinese state media.
With US-China relations seemingly stuck in a downward spiral, Xi and his top officials are sharpening their rhetoric. In a speech this month to delegates at the annual meeting of China’s ceremonial legislature, where he formally received an unprecedented third term as president, Xi said the US was leading a campaign of control, encirclement and repression that had created grave challenges for China. .
China’s new foreign minister, Qin Gang, later echoed Xi’s comments, warning that confrontation and conflict between the world’s two largest economies was inevitable unless Washington eased its policies.
Xi’s comments were the strongest and most direct anti-US by any Chinese leader in decades, said Ian Bremmer, president of Eurasia Group, a New York-based consulting firm. By making the comments himself, he said, Xi was expressing his displeasure with Washington in a very public way.
While President Joe Biden has a personal relationship with Xi and has emphasized the potential for bilateral cooperation, the way American politicians talk about China issues from trade to Taiwan to TikTok gives Beijing the impression that everything is adversarial, Bremmer said.
They think this is deeper than anything that can be fixed with the two leaders just talking, he said.
The Biden administration says that while it sees China as a strategic competitor, it does not seek conflict. Biden, who has spoken with Xi several times by phone and met with him in November, said last week that he expected to have a phone call with the Chinese leader soon.
Meanwhile, Xi is continuing a surge in diplomatic activity aimed at offering a Chinese alternative to the US-led global order that emphasizes mutual respect and non-interference and eschews the Western framework of democracies versus autocracies. His ambitions for China as a responsible great power were advanced this month with the surprise announcement of a deal he brokered to restore relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran for the first time in seven years.
It’s a low-risk, high-reward move that boosts Chinese legitimacy and prestige, and Xi Jinping in particular as someone who personally, according to Chinese sources, facilitated this dtente, said Tuvia Gering, a scholar with the Diane and Guilford Glazer Israel Policy – China. Center at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv and a non-resident member of the Atlantic Council.
Fan Hongda, a professor at the Institute of Middle East Studies at Shanghai University of International Studies, said he did not think the deal would overturn the global order.
But to some extent, it’s really a testament to China’s growing influence, he said. Therefore, the United States is likely to take China more seriously.
Xi’s frequent contacts with Putin, highlighted by his state visit this week, contrast with his relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with whom he has not spoken since before the war began. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has not confirmed reports that Xi may hold a virtual meeting with Zelenskyy after his trip to Moscow.
China has tried to portray itself as neutral in the conflict, refraining from condemning Russian aggression while calling for negotiations and being careful to avoid violating international sanctions. It denies accusations from Washington that it is considering providing lethal military aid to Moscow, arguing that the US and its allies are fueling the conflict by sending weapons to Ukraine.
Until now, China has had the luxury of being able to sit back and watch the fight to see who comes out on top, said Keir Giles, a senior adviser in the Russia and Eurasia program at Chatham House, a think tank. research in London.
Xis trip to Russia could have a wide range of outcomes, he said, including definitive moves in either direction, such as the decision to offer Putin direct support in the conflict or by explicitly calling on him to end it.
Both would be an indication that China has made a decision about how the war will affect the balance of power between Russia and the West in the long term, Giles said. It may be that neither of these will happen, and yet you continue to hear words of partnership that are not backed up by visible action.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/russia-ukraine-war-china-xi-jinping-vladimir-putin-meeting-us-moscow-rcna74613
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- ‘Ted Lasso’: Zava actor Maximilian Osinski on being on a show he loved
- Olivia Wilde, Ciara and Demi Moore step out in style for the 2023 Fashion Trust US Awards
- Licensing deal results in Bollywood songs being removed from Spotify
- Is fashion finally recognizing Heidi Montag as the pop genius she is?
- Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao’s latest ride is a Mercedes GLS SUV worth Rs 1.19 crore
- Boris Johnson investigation: what is the former British Prime Minister accused of? | Boris Johnson
- Malayalam actor Arya Parvathis mother gives birth to baby girl at 47
- Heidi Klum silver dress at the Fashion Trust Awards 2023
- Deepika’s belly dancing in an old coffee pub leaves fans in awe Bollywood
- Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill pays tribute to Ewok actor Paul Grant who died aged 56
- Most Actively Traded Companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange | national company
- Spotify removes Bollywood songs in licensing dispute | Bollywood