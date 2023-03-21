FIU helps lead White House climate forum | FIU news





By Rachel Costa An FIU faculty member and student recently helped lead a coalition of universities invited by the White House to a two-day meeting forum on Campus and Community-scale Climate Solutions. “Universities need to be beacons of action and show the community that this is what can be done and this is what needs to be done in terms of long-term climate solutions,” said Dr. Todd Crowl, Director of FIU’s Environmental Institute, who represented FIU at the event. FIU was one of the universities that helped coordinate the program in collaboration with the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, the University of Washington and the University of the District of Columbia. The program revolved around four main themes: how to make campuses more sustainable, educating students to lead climate-smart industries, serving as a proving ground for climate change solutions, and working successfully with local communities. Crowl moderated the panel on “Accelerating Community Climate Solutions through Higher Education Partnerships.” He emphasized that universities can have a positive impact on their local communities. One of his proposals for South Florida was to join with coastal neighborhoods to replant native mangroves. Vegetation serves as a barrier to reduce damage to buildings from floods and windstorms. FIU has already taken initiatives to replant mangroves on the Biscayne Bay Campus for this reason. He also said that we need to look inward and become the testing ground for proposed solutions to climate change. FIU, for example, has prioritized energy efficiency, for years earning recognition as one of the most efficient universities in the Florida State University System. Steps such as ensuring that all new buildings are LEED certified and adopting LED lights, among others, have helped drastically reduce the amount of energy needed to run the university. Providing shuttles between the two campuses and the Engineering Center also reduces emissions. Crowl said the number one priority should be to decarbonize the campus. “We have one of the largest solar panel fields as a research focus in the country,” he said of the solar array in the Engineering Center, which is erected over a portion of the parking lot and is run by students and faculty in a collaboration. with Florida power and light. Crowl hopes FIU will be able to build on that project as a means to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. Named University of Distinction in Environmental Resiliency by State University Board of Governors, FIU has led decades of groundbreaking research to find ways to protect people and the planet. Working in support of Everglades restoration and state water monitoring, among two of many ongoing projects, FIU has realized more than 410 million dollars in research to help protect natural and built environments. Equally important to that critical investigative work is providing students with the tools to become climate-savvy professionals in all fields.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.fiu.edu/2023/fiu-helps-lead-white-house-climate-forum The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related