(PHOTO) Decatur hosts the first international festival – Decaturish

Decatur, GA Hundreds of people gathered in Decatur Square on March 18 for the first Decatur International Festival.

The festival was organized by several local business owners in the city. Narit Narajit McCrary, owner of Siam Thai, and Adriana Park, general manager of D92, worked together to initially begin planning the festival. OSullivans, Rebel Teahouse and Kellys Market also helped organize the festival. It was also presented by Decatur Tourism and the Downtown Development Authority.

The idea came from a retail and restaurant meeting attended by business owners and managers at Decatur City Hall.

We were looking around and we were like this is the most diverse group of people I’ve ever seen in a town hall, Park said. Narit says we should have an international festival.

They started planning the festival soon after and have been working together since last summer.

We wanted to make sure it was big because the diversity is so great in Decatur, Park said. We love diversity and we love inclusion. I just felt that we should celebrate it properly, so we organized this festival. We’ve been working together since July and it’s finally done.

In Thailand, they have several such festivals all the time, McCrary added.

He hoped that people attending the festival would enjoy the event and be able to see the diversity of the city and feel welcome.

I hope they enjoy it and come back next year, McCrary said.

Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett kicked off the festival, along with organizers, with biodegradable confetti poppers.

I think this is one of those kinds of events where we can say we come together to learn and appreciate those differences so we can know more, [and] we can live better together in harmony, Garrett said.

The festival featured various food vendors, artists and non-profits. Siam Thai, D92, OSullivans, Rebel Teahouse, Chuys Tacos and other food vendors served delicious treats throughout the day.

There were also several performances throughout the day, including Korean drummers Diom Prime, Bharatanatyam dancers, Thai dancers and Irish dancers, among other performers. The night ended with a fireworks display.

I hope people realize what the people of Decatur are really like and how people will really come together for an event like this, no matter what effort you have to put in, Park said. I hope there is a greater sense of community.

Attendance at the festival was better than Park imagined, she said at the end of the festival.

This little Bangladeshi girl found a little Bengali flag, and she was just so excited, took pictures with it, looked for Bangladeshi people around her, Park added. It was the sweetest thing to see someone so young feel so accepted in a new place. That’s what I think Decatur does well. This was probably one of the best, warmest moments for me.