Poole Team Finds Success in Prestigious Heavener International Case Competition

By Leah Hart

A team of four students from Poole College of Management recently competed against 18 business schools from around the world in 2023 Heavener International Case Competitionhosted by the University of Florida.

The competition is among the most prestigious of its kind. The student team, Emma Collins (Business Administration, Marketing 24), Federica Lenti (Business Administration, Finance 23), Ben Poovey (Business Administration, Finance 24) and Dan Webb (Business Administration, Marketing 23) had the opportunity to problem-solve for real businesses, including Proctor and Gamble, among others.

The team, led by faculty advisor Pieter Verhallen, assistant professor of marketing for the Department of Business Management, placed second in their division

I was very impressed with our team and very proud, said Verhallen. These competitions are challenging, it takes a lot of courage, teamwork, positive energy and talent to perform well in those conditions.

Preparation under pressure

This was the first time Pooles had sent a team to the Heavener race, and the group didn’t have much time to prepare, Verhallen said.

The team was initially wait-listed and only had a few weeks to train after learning they had been selected to participate.

This is one of the 12 best races in the world, Verhallen said. The winning students of these competitions continue to the world championship that takes place in New Zealand.

Three of the four Poole students were selected by Verhallen during the fall semester to compete in a virtual case competition event based in Portugal, Webb said. One of those team members was unable to continue competing this year, and Lenti then joined the group.

Each member brought their own unique skills to the table, and the group found a work style where their skills complemented each other and helped bring them together as a team, he said.

With only a few weeks to prepare, Verhallen said everyone buckled down and spent as much time as they could training under his guidance, often giving up evenings and weekends for work.

There was a goal, and everyone was motivated, and it paid off.

When the competition came, Webb said that not every school they had heard of Poole College against or knew what to expect from the team, but about halfway through the competition, they definitely saw us as an opponent.

competition

The competition itself featured live cases from three companies, Verhallen said. The cases provided a current picture of the company at that time, along with one or more issues that needed to be resolved.

Each team is sequestered as they work through a case, he added. Teams do not talk to other teams or their advisors and have a set period of time to come up with solutions and recommendations. They must make a compelling analysis during that time and be ready to appear in a panel of judges by the end of the time period. These judges include current company executives.

Join students on the OneBlood donation bus

First case involved OneBlooda nonprofit blood donation organization that seeks to increase the number of repeat donors and encourage donations without a financial incentive, Webb said.

The team knew this organization would be participating ahead of time and had time to prepare beforehand, Webb said. They visited a OneBlood donation bus upon arrival in Florida, interviewed the staff, and Webb donated blood.

We need to look at the whole customer experience, he said. We could identify pain points and problems there; specifically things that OneBlood management had acknowledged but never seen a solution proposed for.

While each case had a time limit, not all were the same. Webb said the group had 12 hours to work on the OneBlood case.

Then they moved on a case for etectRx at UF Innovatewhere they were given four hours to work on a go-to-market plan for etectRx, before appearing again in a boardroom of judges.

They were not given any prior knowledge of what organization their final case would involve. It turned out to be Proctor & Gamblethe world’s largest consumer goods company.

Emma Collins (Business Administration, Marketing 24) and Federica Lenti (Business Administration, Finance 23)

Given 16 hours for that case, the team was asked to draft a two-year marketing plan for a brand the company had recently acquired, Zevowhich specializes in products such as bug repellents and insecticides that are safe for people and pets, Webb said.

The team went so far as to order some Zevo products delivered to their hotel rooms while they worked on the case, Webb said.

We wanted to deal with the product, he said. When you have more data, it’s easier to make decisions without guesswork.

As the third chance ended, the Poole side felt they had a strong chance of winning. In the end, they came second, however, Verhallen was quick to point out that so many positives came from the experience and the top two teams in the division were indeed neck and neck.

Their performance was on par with the team that ranked first, he said.

Competitions like this one are a win-win for the students, the college and university and the companies that participate, Verhallen said.

Poole students had the opportunity to put the NC States Think and Do mindset to work and benefit from real-world, hands-on, experiential learning.

The Poole team presents at the Heavener International Case Competition

These case competitions give students a great opportunity to put theory into practice in front of real companies on real issues, Verhallen said. These are also the best business schools from around the world, and the best students from these universities are a great networking opportunity for students and a great opportunity to connect with potential employers.

At the same time, competing in events such as this raises the profile of Poole College and NC State and allows for fruitful relationship building between current and future partner institutions, he added.

Finally, participating companies and organizations come away with dozens of new perspectives that they can apply to their business plans moving forward.

Looking to the Future

Verhallen joined Poole College in 2021, coming from the Netherlands where he had extensive experience coaching teams to take part in international event competitions.

Verhallen (left) at the Heavener International Case Competition

Since arriving at NC State, Verhallen said he worked to build a plan to prepare students and train them in advance for major competitions like the Heavener competition, giving students the opportunity to compete against other students from the whole world.

He hopes the success of the Poole teams in Florida will build momentum for students to participate in future case competitions.

I’m a big advocate of putting this at NC State, Verhallen said. Everyone I’ve spoken to has been supportive.

The concept aligns well with Poole 2030’s strategic goals, Webb noted, empowering students for a lifetime of success and impact (Goal 1) and elevating NC State’s national and global reputation and visibility (Goal 7).

Webb said he sees the long-term impact of creating a competitive case team, supported by the college. He said Verhallen will be the catalyst with his experience in international case competitions.

We were up against students who were trained as if it were a part-time job and we were bootstrapping, Webb said. As I am graduating soon, my vision for a case competition team at NC State would be for it to be a full program that has many members and is directly supported by the college.