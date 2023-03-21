International
Hong Kong falls on the International Civil Rights Index
Hong Kong and its civil society environment have been underrated by an international rights group in the nearly three years since China imposed a national security law in the city.
CIVICUS Monitor, a global research group that tracks and evaluates fundamental freedoms, published it People Power Under Attack 2022 Report last thursday.
After pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in 2019, Beijing imposed security legislation in an attempt to restore stability. But the law has since been used by authorities to target dissidents, including lawmakers, journalists and activists.
The political upheaval in Hong Kong in recent years has seen the watchdog downgrade the territory’s status from suppressed to closed, the worst possible rating.
CIVICUS Monitor says a climate of fear prevails in Hong Kong and authorities have routinely jailed people for exercising their civil rights of association, free assembly and expression.
Hong Kong now joins other closed civil societies in the Asia Pacific, including Afghanistan, China, Laos, Myanmar, North Korea and Vietnam in the Civicus ranking.
Josef Benedikti, CIVICUS Asia Pacific researcher, included his comments in the report.
The repressive National Security Law has been systematically deployed to bring trumped-up, politically motivated charges against activists, journalists and other critics and has created a climate of fear in the territory. Other charges of sedition have increasingly been used to silence peaceful expression, while there has been a relentless campaign against press freedom. The continued assault on civil liberties by the Hong Kong authorities has prompted the downgrade.
Michael Mo, a former campaigner for Amnesty Hong Kong – which no longer operates in the city – says the report sums up the situation in Hong Kong today.
The CIVICUS Annual Account accurately reflects Hong Kong’s civil society on the ground – a closed one. In addition to the dozens of civil society groups that were forced or decided to disband after the draconian National Security Law was passed in June 2020, international NGOs such as Amnesty International and the Friedrich Naumann Foundation also left Hong Kong as they could not navigate the uncertainty and caught- of all nature cooperation with foreign forces, crime in the measure of security.
Mo, a former district councilor in Hong Kong who now lives in Britain, added that the departure of so many civic groups has left those who remain feeling scattered.
Those who remain in Hong Kong are still trying to defend non-sensitive issues such as LGBT rights, land supply and housing, and environmental protection. However, most groups are scattered as there is no umbrella organization or coalition that can organize an annual march.
Florence Wong, a spokeswoman for Hong Kong’s Security Bureau, told VOA via email after a request for comment that the CIVICUS report could not be further from the truth and that the security law has restored stability to Hong Kong. Cong.
The NSL clearly stipulates that human rights will be respected and protected in the maintenance of national security in the HKSAR; and the HKSAR will protect the rights and freedoms enjoyed by residents under the Basic Law and the provisions of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights as applied in Hong Kong in accordance with the law, Wong said.
All law enforcement actions taken by Hong Kong law enforcement agencies are based on evidence, strictly according to the law regarding the acts of the people or entities concerned and are not related to their political stance, background or profession, Wong added.
Hong Kong’s Basic Law is a mini-constitution that guarantees that its civil liberties and rights must remain unchanged for 50 years after Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule, which happened in 1997.
Hong Kong has seen a number of different civil societies and unions fold in recent years due to the risks they faced of breaching the national security law.
In September, five people from the now-disbanded Hong Kong General Union of Speech-Language Pathologists were sentenced to 19 months in prison for their involvement in the production of what were considered seditious publications. The sentencing judge hinted that children who read editions of a book series about sheep dealing with wolves from another village – would be told that they are the sheep and that the wolves trying to harm them are Chinese authorities .
Last week two people were arrested for possession of children’s books.
Christopher Siu-tat Mung is the former chief executive of the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions, which disbanded in 2021. He says civil societies in Hong Kong are disintegrating.
You can see that the Chinese government is using some similar models to dismantle key organizations, the pillars of civil society. We have seen a huge wave of trade union organizations disbanding and the Hong Kong government is weaponizing the National Security Law and [sedition] colonial law to impose their political control and flatten the existence of our independent trade union movement, Mung told VOA.
Today, Mung lives in Britain and is the executive director of the NGO Hong Kong Labor Rights Monitor. Mung says he feels the civil society space in Hong Kong is changing.
We have seen the case of [employees strike at] Panda food. They organized through social media without the leadership of a union organization. There are several newly established small-scale news agencies based on social media. Some of the people are organizing and learning the ropes on discussion forums on a small scale. There are some left but they are under control. They are fighting to survive and to keep their voice.”
More than 200 people have been arrested under the security law and nearly 3,000 protesters have been prosecuted for their participation in peaceful rallies and protests, according to the CIVICUS report.
