The International Red Cross says 2 kidnapped workers have been freed in Mali

The International Committee of the Red Cross says two of its staff members were released in Mali on Monday

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — Two aid workers with the International Committee of the Red Cross were released in Mali on Monday, the organization announced.

The staff members were released unharmed, but the organization did not release the identities of the employees or the circumstances of the abduction.

We are relieved to find our colleagues safe and sound. They will be reunited with their families as soon as possible, said Antoine Grand, head of the ICRC in Mali. The staff were kidnapped earlier this month in the north of the country between the cities of Gao and Kidal, part of the country wracked by jihadist violence linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group that has killed thousands in the past 10 years.

The ICRC said it has been operating in the northern region of Mali for more than 30 years and said it would continue its humanitarian work in the country.

Jihadi groups have held hostages for ransom as a way to finance their operations and expand their presence. There is no indication that the ICRC has paid a ransom for the release of their employees.

At least 25 foreigners and an untold number of locals have been kidnapped in the Sahel, the vast, semi-arid expanse beneath the Sahara desert since 2015, according to the site of the armed conflict. Event Data Project. Some foreigners remain captives according to the organization, including Rev. Hans-Joachim Lohre, a German priest kidnapped in the Malian capital Bamako in November.

Others still detained include Australian doctor Ken Elliott and Romanian national Iulian Ghergut, who was kidnapped from a mine in Burkina Faso and has been held since 2015.

Kidnapping of humanitarian personnel by armed groups is usually done to interrogate them and make sure that the aid group is what they say they are doing.

Violent extremist groups engage in kidnappings for several reasons and are based heavily on local realities and needs, as well as the level of influence they have in the other area. For humanitarian staff, the main motivation is often verification (investigation), said Flore Berger, Sahel analyst at the Global Initiative against Transnational Organized Crime. “The need for verification may arise if access has not been negotiated 100% well, or if groups are suspicious of staff members for one reason or another.