Top global energy transition news this week

This weekly roundup brings you the latest developments in the global energy sector.

Top energy news: EU unveils plans to boost its energy transition; East Asia continues to lead in wind energy; Volkswagen will invest 191 billion dollars in electric vehicles.

1. The EU seeks to promote the energy transition



The European Commission has revealed one of the key points of its energy transition strategy in an effort to ensure that the EU can compete with the US and China in the production of clean technology products and access to raw materials. His Net-Zero Industry Act and Critical Raw Materials Act are part of the Green Deal industrial plan.

The commission says global investment in the energy transition will triple by 2030 from $1 trillion last year. “The bottom line is that we want to be leaders in the green industries of the future,” said Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis.

The EU’s executive branch has set targets for the region to extract 10% of the critical raw materials it consumes including lithium and, for the first time, copper and nickel with recycling adding 15%. It also aims to increase processing to 40% of its needs by 2030.

The EU has also set a 2030 target to produce at least 40% of the products it needs for net-zero technologies, such as solar power or fuel cells, in part by simplifying the granting of permits for green projects. The bloc has also announced a carbon sequestration target of 50 million tonnes by 2030.

2. East Asia will remain the main wind energy region



East Asia is on track to remain the world’s leading wind energy producing region thanks to a project development pipeline that will expand its capacity by 65% ​​by the end of 2030, according to data from the Global Energy Monitor (GEM). Wind is the largest and fastest growing source of renewable energy globally and is expanding at a record pace in every major economy.

Wind power produced roughly 7.8% of the world’s electricity in 2022, but it needs to expand enough to produce 21% of global electricity by 2030 in order to put the world on track to meet the goals of net zero emissions. The projected rapid pace of wind energy expansion means that the goal of it producing over 20% of global electricity by 2030 is potentially within reach.

East Asia will remain the world’s leading wind energy region. Image: Reuters

China will remain the largest producer of wind and the leading developer of wind capacity, but South Korea, Japan and Taiwan will all have faster growth rates than China by 2030, according to GEM. Together, these East Asian countries are set to account for 36.2% of the world’s wind capacity by 2030, GEM data shows.

Europe will be the second largest developer of wind power during the remainder of this decade, increasing capacity by 68% from current levels. And the United States will cement its position as the second-largest wind producer overall thanks to a 53% increase in capacity by 2030. Brazil looks set to triple its current wind capacity and jump into the third in the global rankings, up from seventh now.

3. News in brief: More energy stories from around the world



Seven EU states, including Germany, Spain and Denmark, have stepped up their resistance to France’s efforts to count nuclear power towards the EU’s renewable energy targets. The bloc is negotiating more ambitious green targets, but talks have been blocked by a dispute over whether countries can meet the goals using “low-carbon hydrogen” produced using nuclear power.

Volkswagen says it will invest 180 billion ($191 billion) in electric vehicle production over the next five years, reports Financial Times. The company says it will manufacture its own batteries and expand into the US and Chinese markets.

A South African private equity firm says it has secured $199.4 million in funding to help finance Africa’s energy transition, reports Afrik 21. Inspired Evolution says commitments have come from seven international institutions, including the African Development Bank and the European Investment Bank.

Japan and Canada are discussing cooperation to build strong supply chains for battery metals. “Canada has an abundance of battery metals and good market access to the United States,” said Japanese Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura.

China is projected to produce half of the world’s cobalt over the next two yearsfrom 44% currently, reports Financial Times. The metal is widely used in electric vehicle batteries.

Brazilian mining company Vale says it has produced iron ore pellets on an industrial scale for the first time without adding coal. The company describes this as a big step towards reducing its carbon footprint.

Europe’s largest gas supplier, says European prices could rise again to “very high” levels next winter. Equinor says that will depend on whether cold weather and a rebound in Chinese energy demand stretch gas supplies.

UK energy supplier Octopus Energy says it will invest 1 billion ($1.1 billion) in the French green energy market over the next two years. The investment will be used to accelerate France’s energy transition and generate enough local low-carbon energy to supply 300,000 households.

Investments of US$15-22 billion ($15.9-23.4 billion) will be needed to finance a new 4,200 kilometer hydrogen pipeline network, according to a study. It will connect Germany, Belgium, Great Britain, Denmark, Norway and the Netherlands.

Italian energy firm Eni and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company have agreed work together on future renewable energy projects. The firms will look at opportunities in areas such as green hydrogen and energy efficiency improvements, as well as explore ways to reduce methane emissions, Renews reports.

Heat generated from a small data center in the UK is being used to heat a public swimming pool, reports BBC News. The energy provided by the servers is being given to a local council free of charge by start-up Deep Green.

4. More about energy from the Agenda



A significant increase in CO2 emissions from the global energy sector is unlikely over the next few years, thanks to the rapid increase in renewable energy capacity. The International Energy Agency says renewables will account for 35% of global energy production by 2025.

Emission-free green hydrogen can be an important addition to the clean energy range. But to enable wider use, it needs technological advances and infrastructure development, an expert explains.

Heat accounts for half of the world’s total energy consumption, so decarbonizing heat sources is vital to tackling the climate crisis. Here’s a look at some of the options for doing so.