International
Top global energy transition news this week
- This weekly roundup brings you the latest developments in the global energy sector.
- Top energy news: EU unveils plans to boost its energy transition; East Asia continues to lead in wind energy; Volkswagen will invest 191 billion dollars in electric vehicles.
- For more on the World Economic Forum’s work in the energy space, visit the Shaping the Future of Energy, Materials and Infrastructure Platform.
1. The EU seeks to promote the energy transition
The European Commission has revealed one of the key points of its energy transition strategy in an effort to ensure that the EU can compete with the US and China in the production of clean technology products and access to raw materials. His Net-Zero Industry Act and Critical Raw Materials Act are part of the Green Deal industrial plan.
The commission says global investment in the energy transition will triple by 2030 from $1 trillion last year. “The bottom line is that we want to be leaders in the green industries of the future,” said Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis.
The EU’s executive branch has set targets for the region to extract 10% of the critical raw materials it consumes including lithium and, for the first time, copper and nickel with recycling adding 15%. It also aims to increase processing to 40% of its needs by 2030.
The EU has also set a 2030 target to produce at least 40% of the products it needs for net-zero technologies, such as solar power or fuel cells, in part by simplifying the granting of permits for green projects. The bloc has also announced a carbon sequestration target of 50 million tonnes by 2030.
The World Economic Forum’s Platform for Shaping the Future of Energy, Materials and Infrastructure works in six industries: electricity, oil and gas, mining and metals, chemicals and advanced materials, engineering and construction, and advanced energy solutions. It enables government and business to work together to accelerate the transformation of energy systems, materials and infrastructure.
Contact us for more information on how to get involved.
2. East Asia will remain the main wind energy region
East Asia is on track to remain the world’s leading wind energy producing region thanks to a project development pipeline that will expand its capacity by 65% by the end of 2030, according to data from the Global Energy Monitor (GEM). Wind is the largest and fastest growing source of renewable energy globally and is expanding at a record pace in every major economy.
Wind power produced roughly 7.8% of the world’s electricity in 2022, but it needs to expand enough to produce 21% of global electricity by 2030 in order to put the world on track to meet the goals of net zero emissions. The projected rapid pace of wind energy expansion means that the goal of it producing over 20% of global electricity by 2030 is potentially within reach.
China will remain the largest producer of wind and the leading developer of wind capacity, but South Korea, Japan and Taiwan will all have faster growth rates than China by 2030, according to GEM. Together, these East Asian countries are set to account for 36.2% of the world’s wind capacity by 2030, GEM data shows.
Europe will be the second largest developer of wind power during the remainder of this decade, increasing capacity by 68% from current levels. And the United States will cement its position as the second-largest wind producer overall thanks to a 53% increase in capacity by 2030. Brazil looks set to triple its current wind capacity and jump into the third in the global rankings, up from seventh now.
3. News in brief: More energy stories from around the world
Seven EU states, including Germany, Spain and Denmark, have stepped up their resistance to France’s efforts to count nuclear power towards the EU’s renewable energy targets. The bloc is negotiating more ambitious green targets, but talks have been blocked by a dispute over whether countries can meet the goals using “low-carbon hydrogen” produced using nuclear power.
Volkswagen says it will invest 180 billion ($191 billion) in electric vehicle production over the next five years, reports Financial Times. The company says it will manufacture its own batteries and expand into the US and Chinese markets.
A South African private equity firm says it has secured $199.4 million in funding to help finance Africa’s energy transition, reports Afrik 21. Inspired Evolution says commitments have come from seven international institutions, including the African Development Bank and the European Investment Bank.
Japan and Canada are discussing cooperation to build strong supply chains for battery metals. “Canada has an abundance of battery metals and good market access to the United States,” said Japanese Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura.
China is projected to produce half of the world’s cobalt over the next two yearsfrom 44% currently, reports Financial Times. The metal is widely used in electric vehicle batteries.
Brazilian mining company Vale says it has produced iron ore pellets on an industrial scale for the first time without adding coal. The company describes this as a big step towards reducing its carbon footprint.
Europe’s largest gas supplier, says European prices could rise again to “very high” levels next winter. Equinor says that will depend on whether cold weather and a rebound in Chinese energy demand stretch gas supplies.
UK energy supplier Octopus Energy says it will invest 1 billion ($1.1 billion) in the French green energy market over the next two years. The investment will be used to accelerate France’s energy transition and generate enough local low-carbon energy to supply 300,000 households.
Investments of US$15-22 billion ($15.9-23.4 billion) will be needed to finance a new 4,200 kilometer hydrogen pipeline network, according to a study. It will connect Germany, Belgium, Great Britain, Denmark, Norway and the Netherlands.
Italian energy firm Eni and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company have agreed work together on future renewable energy projects. The firms will look at opportunities in areas such as green hydrogen and energy efficiency improvements, as well as explore ways to reduce methane emissions, Renews reports.
Heat generated from a small data center in the UK is being used to heat a public swimming pool, reports BBC News. The energy provided by the servers is being given to a local council free of charge by start-up Deep Green.
4. More about energy from the Agenda
A significant increase in CO2 emissions from the global energy sector is unlikely over the next few years, thanks to the rapid increase in renewable energy capacity. The International Energy Agency says renewables will account for 35% of global energy production by 2025.
Emission-free green hydrogen can be an important addition to the clean energy range. But to enable wider use, it needs technological advances and infrastructure development, an expert explains.
Heat accounts for half of the world’s total energy consumption, so decarbonizing heat sources is vital to tackling the climate crisis. Here’s a look at some of the options for doing so.
To learn more about the work of the Energy, Materials, Infrastructure Platform, contact Ella Yutong Lin: ellayutong.lin@weforum.org
|
Sources
2/ https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2023/03/eu-green-deal-global-energy-transition-20-march/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Sunak wins Brexit vote – what next for Northern Ireland?
- ‘Ted Lasso’: Zava actor Maximilian Osinski on being on a show he loved
- Olivia Wilde, Ciara and Demi Moore step out in style for the 2023 Fashion Trust US Awards
- Licensing deal results in Bollywood songs being removed from Spotify
- Is fashion finally recognizing Heidi Montag as the pop genius she is?
- Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao’s latest ride is a Mercedes GLS SUV worth Rs 1.19 crore
- Boris Johnson investigation: what is the former British Prime Minister accused of? | Boris Johnson
- Malayalam actor Arya Parvathis mother gives birth to baby girl at 47
- Heidi Klum silver dress at the Fashion Trust Awards 2023
- Deepika’s belly dancing in an old coffee pub leaves fans in awe Bollywood
- Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill pays tribute to Ewok actor Paul Grant who died aged 56
- Most Actively Traded Companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange | national company