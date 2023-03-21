International
Global Immigration News Roundup – Smith Stone Walters
March 20, 2023
This week, the Global Immigration team at Smith Stone Walters would like to highlight the following updates from Italy, Malaysia, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United States and Vietnam.
Italy: New decree amending Italian immigration law
On March 9, 2023, the Italian government passed a new decree amending Italian immigration law. The decree will be transformed into law by parliament within 60 days of publication in the official gazette on March 10, 2023 (ie May 9, 2023).
Some of the following changes may be amended by parliament before the decree is converted:
- Residence permits for work and family purposes are renewable for three years and not for two years as is currently the case.
- It will be possible to convert study residence permits into work permits without being subject to quota restrictions, including students who do not graduate in Italy.
- The quota will be updated every three years and not every year (via Decreto Flussi).
- Foreign nationals may engage in work-related activities pending the signing of the residence contract.
Malaysia: New ePass system
Effective 17 March 2023, Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) registered companies must use the new ePass system for the renewal of an Employment Permit (EP) and Employment Permit (DP) and Long Term Social Visit Permit (LTSVP) .
This replaces the physical Pass approval sticker that was previously placed on the passport.
EPass will only be issued for renewals (not initial Pass applications) using the same passport (not for a transfer of approval from one passport to another or for a change in passport during the renewal process).
The ePass can be stored on a mobile device, but MDEC requires that the ePass be printed and carried with the passport at all times.
Portugal: Update on the cancellation of the golden visa scheme
The Portuguese government has frozen the processing of new golden visa applications submitted after February 16, 2023.
On that date, the government announced its intention to cancel the golden visa scheme, officially known as the Residence Permit for Investment (LIP). However, the proposed law must first be publicly debated, then approved by parliament and ratified by the president.
Meanwhile, ARI holders seeking to renew their visas are now required to provide proof of permanent tax residency by the holder or their descendants, or a tenancy agreement proving that the house has been rented out for accommodation for at least five years. The relevant evidence must be submitted within 90 days of the expiry of the ARI.
Renewal applications that are currently pending will need to be supported by one of the above proofs.
Qatar: New online services for work permits
The Ministry of Labor has implemented new online services related to the management of work permits.
These include applications for an initial or renewal work permit, for, for the cancellation of a work permit, for a new or renewal employment approval or for the amendment of a labor recruitment approval.
Saudi Arabia: The qualification for tourist visa is extended
Residents of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries can now obtain a Saudi tourist visa regardless of their occupation, according to a tweet from the Kingdom’s tourism minister.
The eVisa for the Kingdom previously only applied to GCC residents in certain approved occupations.
United States: H-1B registration process expanded
US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced that it is expanding the H-1B electronic filing process due to a technical issue experienced by some users.
The existing H-1B filing deadline is March 17, 2023, and the new extended deadline has not yet been confirmed.
Vietnam: The visa waiver scheme was extended
The government has announced that it will expand the visa waiver scheme and e-visa program to more countries and extend the permitted duration of visa-free stay.
Under current policy, the government unilaterally waives visas for citizens of thirteen countries, namely Russia, Japan, South Korea, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Great Britain, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Belarus, for the duration of from staying 15 days. This policy is applicable until March 14, 2025 and may be considered for further extension.
Vietnam also has bilateral visa waiver agreements for nationals of twelve countries: Chile, Panama, Cambodia, Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Brunei and Myanmar.
Expert advice on global immigration
If you need support with any aspect of worldwide immigration, Smith Stone Walters is here to help.
To speak to a member of our global immigration team, please contact us today.
