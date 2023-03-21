Details | rspca.org.uk

In celebration of new mandatory cat microchipping laws for England and the UN’s International Day of Happiness (March 20), the RSPCA is sharing a selection of their heartwarming cat and owner reunions.

Under the new legislation, cat owners in England will be legally required to microchip their cats before the age of 20 weeks and ensure their contact details are kept up to date on a pet microchipping database. Owners who are found not to have microchipped their cat will have 21 days to implant one or face a fine of up to 500. Current cat owners will have until June 10, 2024 to microchipped their cats. theirs.

Samantha Watson, science officer at the RSPCA, said:

This is a big step forward for the cat’s well-being; microchipping is an absolutely essential component of being a responsible pet owner – so it’s something we really wanted to celebrate on International Happiness Day this year. This new law means that lost cats can be easily identified and reunited with their owners, rather than being handed over to charities struggling with overflowing waiting lists. To celebrate this positive step and highlight the importance of microchipping, we wanted to share some amazing cat-owner reunions. None of these hot moments would be possible if cats weren’t microchipped.

Here are the RSPCA’s top five cat-owner mergers from the past five years:

The cat that has been missing for seven years has been reunited with its family

The RSPCA helped reunite a happy family with their cat who had been missing for seven years, thanks to his microchip. Black and white Raffael (known as Raffi) went missing from his Old Trafford home shortly before Christmas in 2016. Despite endless searches in the months and years that followed, he was never found and the Javed family concluded that he most likely he was dead.

The discovery came when RSPCA inspector Rachel Henderson was called to an injured stray cat in a garden in Longsight on January 17, 2023. When the officer scanned it, she discovered it was microchipped and registered to the Javed family, who lived about five miles away.

Mr. Javed said:

My children, Merjem, Ibrahim and Khadija were only seven, six and three at the time and were devastated when Rafi disappeared. I remember it was cold at the time, but we searched for it in all weathers, we literally searched for months and months. I was on my way back to the UK from overseas when my brother called to say that Rafi had been found. We couldn’t believe it, the kids were so excited, they could talk.

A happy reunion in France after seven years of absence

Bugsy the cat, from Weston-Super-Mare, disappeared in 2012, leaving his owners stranded. After desperately searching for him, Bugsy’s owner Christine Holland assumed the worst and that Bugsy would never be found. The Dutch had since moved to France, along with their three other cats, including Muppet, who is Bugsy’s brother.

Miraculously, in June 2019 the pair were reunited after the RSPCA traced them through details recorded on the Bugsys microchip. Bugsy was given care and attention by the team at RSPCA Brent Knoll Animal Center until Christine and Robert were able to make the journey back to Britain to meet their missing moggin.

Christine Holland said:

We had a call from the RSPCA inspector asking if we had a cat called Bugsy. We were confused and replied that we used to have it, but we had lost it almost seven years ago. She said he was alive and well. We were shocked to say the least, thinking the worst was over and giving up all hope of ever finding him. He is now settled in with us and our three other cats. We never would have gotten her back if we hadn’t microchipped her as a kitten. A big thank you to the RSPCA for bringing him back for us.

A tearful reunion after almost two years of absence

A couple were able to enjoy an emotional reunion with their cat, Lupin, when he was found by the RSPCA almost two years after he went missing from Meanwood in Leeds, West Yorkshire.

Lupin found herself a little worse for wear after living life as an outdoor cat for a long period. Fortunately, as he was microchipped, he was able to return to his delighted owners, who lived five miles away from where he was found. Harriet Tarbatt and her partner Michael gave up hope of seeing their beloved cat again after he went missing aged just over a year in February 2021. They carried out an extensive search but he was nowhere to be found.

The couple were overjoyed when their cat returned just before Christmas on December 10, 2022. Lupine’s arrival home was a double Christmas present for the happy couple who were also expecting a new arrival the same week.

Harriet Tarbatt said:

We couldn’t believe it when we got a call from the RSPCA. It’s so amazing that we made it back. We can’t thank the RSPCA enough for bringing him back to us.

Returning home after a lost year

In May 2021, the RSPCA reunited Katie Parkinson with her cat who had been missing for over a year. Black cat Rupert went missing from his Port Sunlight home in 2020 when he left the family home as usual – but never returned. His owner Katie was furious that her pet hadn’t come home and over the next few months she did everything she could to find him, but had no luck.

Then exactly a year later, RSPCA rescuer Inspector Anthony Joynes called Katie and gave the happy news that Rupert had been found – two miles from his home in Bebington. Rupert had been spotted as a stray and a member of the public was concerned that he had an injured paw, so she called the RSPCA.

Katie said:

When he called me, I was upset. I just burst into tears as I truly thought he would never come home. For months I tried to find it. He knew exactly who I was and it’s clear he missed me as he just won’t let me out of his sight and leave me alone!

Family reunited with missing cat after four years

In August 2021, a cat that had been missing from its home for four years was reunited with its grateful family. RSPCA Inspector Elizabeth Boyd was contacted on August 3 to rescue a cat which had been found near a nursing home in Whixley, Harrogate. The residents had been feeding the cat, named Nora, for a while, but that day they saw that she seemed to be having trouble breathing and needed urgent help. Elizabeth took him to a vet and managed to find the owner with the microchip details. She contacted Nora’s owner, Rachel Johnson, who was shocked and thrilled to have her back. When Nora disappeared, the family was devastated and after so long they had given up hope of ever seeing her again.

Rachel said:

It’s incredible that Nora is back. She is just so beautiful! And I am very grateful to the RSPCA.

For more information on cat microchipping, visit the RSPCA online.