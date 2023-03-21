By June 1, 2023, most larger federally regulated entities (ie, those with 100 or more employees) will be required to publish their initial accessibility plan in accordance with the requirements set forth in Accessible Canada Act (“ACA”).

As previously reported in our practice advice for all federally regulated employers and specifically the telecommunications and broadcasting industries, the ACA created an accessibility regulatory regime designed to remove barriers to accessibility in seven key areas. The regime includes separate and overlapping sets of regulations issued by the Governor in Council (“GC Regulations”), which apply to most federally regulated entities, the Canadian Transportation Agency (“CTA Regulations”), which apply to entities regulated by Canada Transportation Actand the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (“CRTC Regulations”), which apply specifically to entities that are regulated under The law of transmission AND Telecommunications Law.

The ACA requirements are complex and often confusing for many federally regulated entities. We have produced this timely reminder that focuses on upcoming requirements and deadlines for entities to publish their Feedback Process and initial accessibility plan.

Feedback Process

Larger regulated entities subject to the CRC regulations were required to publish a Feedback Process on 1 June 2022 in order to receive feedback on accessibility barriers from employees and members of the public before creating their initial plan to accessibility. For smaller CRTC-regulated entities (ie, those with 10 to 99 employees) and for larger federally regulated entities in other sectors with 100 or more employees, a response process is required by June 1 2023. A federally regulated entity’s feedback process must be published on its website and is the mechanism through which it receives feedback from its employees and members of the public about barriers to accessibility.

Initial accessibility plan

The most essential obligation under the GC Regulations, the CTA Regulations and the KDF Regulations is the requirement to prepare, publish and regularly update an Accessibility Plan based on consultations with persons with disabilities.

In general, the Accessibility Plan should show how the entity is taking steps to identify, remove and prevent barriers to accessibility. Among other things, the regulations require entities to include the following in their accessibility plans:

Information about how employees, customers, members of the public and others can contact the entity;

Information regarding how the entity has consulted with persons with disabilities in the preparation of the Accessibility Plan; AND

The entity’s policies, programs, practices and services related to the identification and removal of barriers and the prevention of new barriers in areas required by law.

In addition to these requirements, Employment and Social Development Canada has recommended additional items to be included in an organization’s Accessibility Plan, which are outlined in our previous newsletter.

The GC Regulations, the CTA Regulations and the CRTC Regulations each set the same deadline by which an entity must publish its initial accessibility plan: private sector entities with 100 or more employees must publish their initial accessibility plans accessibility up to June 1, 2023. Private sector entities with 10 to 99 employees must publish their initial accessibility plans by June 1, 2024. After publishing the initial Accessibility Plan, federally regulated entities will be required to publish progress reports on each of the next two calendar years (ie June 2024 and June 2025 for entities with 100 or more employees, and June 2025 and June 2026 for entities with 10 to 99 employees) and update their accessibility plans by the end of the year third (respectively June 2026 or June 2027).

Federally regulated entities with dual accessibility obligations under GC regulations and CRTC regulations or CTA regulations will need to prepare an initial accessibility plan that meets the requirements of both sets of regulations.

Penalties for non-compliance

The risk of negative consequences for not publishing an initial accessibility plan is real. In addition to reputational damage resulting from noncompliance, penalties for noncompliance range from $250 to $250,0000. These penalties depend on the classification of the offense (ranging from minor to very serious); the entity’s previous history of infringement notices, warnings or penalties; and the size of the economic entity, among other factors. Because there is an obligation to consult with persons with disabilities in preparing an entity’s Accessibility Plan, federally regulated employers with more than 100 employees must begin work on their accessibility plans as soon as as soon as possible to allow time for such consultations before the 1 June 2023 deadline.