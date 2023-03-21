Empowering Women: Manuela Moreno | News | Notre Dame International

This story is part of Notre Dame International’s series titled“Women who empower.“

Manuela Moreno leads with love. It is central to her practice over the past 15 years with the Youth Education Service (YES) for Refugees and Immigrants, an education, youth and integration program in Dublin, where she has acted as loco parent for hundreds of unaccompanied minors and separated children seeking asylum. in Ireland.

Since the 2015 refugee crisis, in which 1.3 million migrants arrived seeking asylum in Europe, Irish social services have been working with the European Union’s Relocation Program for refugee children arriving in hotspots such as Greece, Italy, Malta and Calais.

Youth workers like Moreno create a loving community for refugee, migrant and asylum-seeking children in Ireland through educational programming, mentoring and a wide support network of both peers and professionals.

At YES, each case Moreno works on is as unique as each child, who is arriving in Ireland vulnerable and has experienced significant trauma during their journey from countries of origin such as Afghanistan, Albania, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Iran , Somalia, Syria, etc. recently in Ukraine.

For Moreno, these are not cases but my children. Only through understanding their countries of origin, their cultures and customs can she best guide them through the process of integration, adulthood and eventually independence in Ireland.

When asked about her motivations, Moreno says she thinks about the mothers of the children. Her work is guided by two questions: How would I want my children to be treated in a foreign country? Who would be there to take care of them? And in the answers to these questions, she finds her seemingly inexhaustible capacity to care, to lead, and to give of herself.

Moreno was born in a small agrarian village in Spain outside Seville. As the first in her family to attend university, she understands firsthand the importance of education as the key to any hope of advancement.

Education is the basis, she thinks. It is the minimum. There is other important and necessary work to be done, especially in infrastructure. But after food, water and shelter, you need education.

She has always been involved in volunteer work and NGOs, choosing to attend evening and night classes so she could work during the day with marginalized peoples in Seville, such as the gypsy community, migrant farm workers and children. , and refugee populations from North, Central Africa. and South American countries.

She discovered her passion for education access programs through her work with Educac Sin Fronteras, which brought her to Morocco, Bolivia and Guatemala, where she witnessed firsthand the difference literacy can make, especially for young women who, without education, are limited to small spaces.

Boys start working at an early age. They learn many languages ​​in the market and are even able to learn and improve their English, she explains. Culturally, our girls do not have the same access to employment, so without education, they are confined to the home and family. Their world is minute.

Moreno’s goal for each student is for them to pursue further education after high school, whether it be technical education or university, but realistically, she simply considers slowing down a successful outcome for any of her students.

I just try to encourage our young people to slow down, she says with a smile. They are eager to learn English, pass school, start working, get married, have children. But they must realize that they are behind their Irish peers, coming to this country with little or no English. And some may not even have formal classroom educational experience.

Most separated children begin their Irish education within the Migrant Access Program (MAP) at YES. There, they learn English, maths and essential life skills before being integrated into the national school system.

Moreno explains that the Transition Year (TY), a bridge year between junior and senior cycles in Irish secondary schools, is often the best place to start for teenage asylum seekers and refugees. TY is designed so that students spend less time in the formal classroom and more time developing skills in independent study, work experience, the arts and extracurriculars, which gives children in particular an opportunity to integrated and explored their new home and new culture without being completely overwhelmed.

Among other services, Moreno hosts the after-school Study Buddy homework help program, which University of Notre Dame students studying abroad in Dublin have taught for the past ten years. I love my Americans, she says, referring to Notre Dame students. They are always smiling and relate very well to our young people. (You can read Emily Brighams reflection on her experience teaching at YES during her semester abroad in Dublin here.)

YES programs are not only about exam preparation and intellectual growth, but often more importantly community and personal growth. Through the Irish school system, along with the after-school and summer programs offered by YES, Moreno has the unique pleasure of seeing these young people grow, little by little, in confidence and independence.

The vast majority of students in our Study Buddy program are young women, she says. By attending school, mixing with people, being social and most importantly feeling loved within this educational environment, young girls gain the confidence to make a difference for themselves, their families and their communities.

The most extreme but successful example of this is when Moreno sees young women in the program helping and encouraging each other to escape abuse.

If the young person was in an abusive home or community before immigrating to Ireland, unfortunately the same abuse is sometimes reproduced here in Ireland if those particular family members migrate afterwards, she says soberly.

There are limits to the legal interventions that can be made if the young person is over 18 years of age. There’s little I can do from an adult social work perspective, but that’s where the beloved PO community we’ve built comes in, Moreno explains. . It is only when our youth are educated that they begin to question what they know, strive for more, become ambitious and break out of the cycle of abuse.

The tireless and tireless work that Moreno and her colleagues do has a ripple effect beyond the students in their programs and throughout the refugee and immigrant community. Even if my students don’t make it to college themselves, they tell me that they will make sure their children do, and that their children will never experience what they had to endure. I consider this alone a successful result, she says proudly.

Originally published by Margaret Arriola IN dublin.nd.edu IN .