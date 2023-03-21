Fiscal Year 2023 Research Funding Awards > US Department of Defense > Release





DoD announced $220 million in awards for basic research projects as part of the Multidisciplinary University Research Initiative (MURI) Program. With an average award amount of $7.1 million over five years, these competitive grants will support 31 teams located at 61 US academic institutions, subject to satisfactory research progress and funding availability. “The MURI program has a long history of funding research teams with creative and diverse solutions to complex problems,” said Ms. Heidi Shyu, Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering. “The program not only enables scientific discoveries of direct relevance to DoD applications, but has also been used to create and support new areas of research. It is a program with a strong legacy of scientific impact and remains a cornerstone of DoD’s core research portfolio.” Since its inception in 1985, the Department’s MURI program has funded teams of investigators with the hope that collective knowledge from multiple disciplines can facilitate the development of cutting-edge technologies to address the Department’s unique problem sets. The highly competitive MURI program, which complements the Department’s single-investigator basic research grants, has made outstanding contributions to current and future military capabilities and resulted in numerous commercial sector applications. Notable achievements of MURI include advances in cold atom quantum methods with potential applications in quantum sensing and communication, as well as advances in pulsed magnetic field propagation and Doppler radar detection leading to new detection physics for landmines. For the fiscal year 2023 competition, the Army Research Office, the Air Force Office of Scientific Research and the Office of Naval Research solicited proposals in 24 thematic areas of strategic importance to the Department. After a merit-based review of 259 white papers, an expert panel narrowed the pool to a subset of 90 full proposals, from which 31 finalists were selected. List of winning teams can be downloaded here. About USD (R&E) The Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (USD(R&E)) is the Chief Technology Officer of the Department of Defense. USD(R&E) champions research, science, technology, engineering, and innovation to maintain the U.S. military’s technological edge. Learn more at www.cto.milfollow us on Twitter @DoDCTO, or visit us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/ousdre.

