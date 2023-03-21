A record 1.5 million cruise passengers are expected in Ketchikan this summer







Royal Caribbean Seas Serenade docked at Ketchikans Berth 4. (Eric Stone/KRBD) Ketchikan welcomes nearly 1.5 million cruise passengers to visit this summer. If projections hold, it would be the community’s biggest sailing season to date. According to latest draft plan, Ketchikans cruise season begins April 20 with the arrival of Norwegian Bliss in Ward Cove. This is one of the largest cruise ships sailing Alaskan waters with up to 4,000 passengers. About a quarter of the seasons passengers are scheduled to arrive at Ward Cove, the private terminal eight miles north of downtown. The first port call at Ketchikans downtown marinas is scheduled for May 2, when the Carnival Miracle docks at Berth 2. The season is slated to ramp up quickly from there, with the first day of six community vessels expected on May 18 . Some Fridays during the summer months will see a total of seven large cruise ships docked in the Ketchikan area, although only six are scheduled to be in town at any one time. About 1.1 million people are expected to arrive at the downtown ports during the season. They will be split fairly evenly between the city’s four wards, with about 21% in 1st ward, 26% in 2nd ward, 29% in 3rd ward and 24% in 4th ward. In total, Ketchikan hosts 632 port calls throughout the season. The last call downtown is scheduled for Oct. 5, but ships will continue to dock at Ward Cove at least two days a week until the end of the season on Oct. 27. Ketchikan city leaders are seeking feedback ahead of the cruise season. The city is taking online reviews about the cruise ship calendar until March 31. They will be shared with Cruise Line Agencies of Alaska, the company that handles the scheduling. City officials are also seeking feedback on downtown traffic, parking, pedestrian access and more with a special online form. City Manager Delilah Walsh said Thursday that the city is not considering any major traffic changes in the near future, but is open to suggestions. If there’s anything we can incorporate for 23, that’s great. If not, I plan to do something similar in September or sometime after the season so I can get feedback on real changes we can make in 2024 when they weren’t on this tight time schedule, she told the City Council of Ketchikan on March 16. meeting She said the city’s biggest traffic priority is ensuring designated loading and unloading zones. A public meeting is scheduled at the Ted Ferry Civic Center from 4 to 6 pm on Tuesday, March 21.





