Mollapour elected president-elect of the Cell Stress Society International | latest news





Mehdi Mollapour, PhD of the State Higher Medical University, professor of urology, biochemistry and molecular biology, vice president for translational research for Urology and director of the Upstate Kidney Cancer Biology Program, has been elected president-elect of the International Cell Stress Society. He will begin a two-year term as president in 2025. The Society represents researchers investigating responses to stress at the cellular and organismal level using molecular, cellular biology, as well as studies of natural populations, clinical and environmental applications. Founded in 1999, the society promotes collaboration between different fields of stress research, international scientific cooperation and public awareness. The society currently has around 500 members. The Society publishes papers and review articles in its journal Cell stress & Chaperones. Mollapour is a leading expert in chaperone code. He is currently in the middle of a five-year, $2.2 million NIH study of the personnel code, which plays an important role in cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. The study is funded by a highly prestigious Maximizing Investigator Research Award (MIRA or R35) from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS), which is part of the NIH. “While the genetic code specifies how DNA makes proteins, the chaperone code controls how proteins fold to produce a functional proteome,” explains Mollapour. “Deciphering or breaking the code is important for understanding how chaperones work in normal cells as well as cancer cells. It will also allow us to improve the efficacy of chaperone drugs (Hsp90 drugs) in the treatment of cancer patients.” Mollapour helped organize an international code meeting, which he reported on Journal of Biological Chemistry. His work has been published in dozens of scientific journals, including Nature Structural & Molecular Biology, Nature Communications, Nature Reviews Urology, Cell Report, and others. Over the past decade, his research support has come from numerous organizations, including the National Cancer Institute, the Department of Defense, the Carol Baldwin Breast Cancer Fund of Central New York, and others.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.upstate.edu/news/articles/2023/2023-03-20-mollapour1.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related