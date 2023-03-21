The Taliban’s ban on Afghan women attending university is eroding hopes for the future





Aisha Ahmed reader in Global Health Humanities 1, Mohammad Haqmal PhD candidate 2

1St Georges University of London, Institute for Medical and Biomedical Education

2Department of Public Health and Primary Care, Institute of Public Health, University of Cambridge An image of a single 18-year-old Afghan woman in Kabul standing up to protest the Taliban’s ban on Afghan women attending university revealed courage and strength.1 On December 20, 2022, the Taliban issued a statement banning all Afghan women from attending university. The ban turned into reality the fear of what could happen when the Taliban government took power in August 2021. Immediately, the dreams of women and girls were dashed.2 Afghan women’s lives were already precariously balanced by living in a country fragmented by conflict. The lives of Afghan women are drawn into a battle of freedom, imperialism and extremism. The right to education existed as a landmark on the horizon of freedom of thought and speech and offered the opportunity to carve out individual identities and voices. Now the hopes of women and girls for a better future have been eroded. All aspects of the future for Afghanistan are now in disarray. Women have been erased from education and will fall into the adage of kor yar ghorthe house or the grave are the two prominent places where a woman is allowed to occupy space. We can expect the home to be a place of increased domestic and intimate partner violence. We can expect the grave to be the place of women who die of preventable diseases and in childbirth. About a third of health professionals say infant, child and maternal mortality has increased since the Taliban took power.3 Rubenstein et al (2023) include reference to a report of two surveys involving 131 health care providers in Afghanistan.3 Respondents reported that health workers are experiencing targeted violence and that reaching women in childbirth is increasingly difficult in circumstances where female health workers require a Mahram (male guardian) to accompany them. They risk harassment and violence when they try to reach health facilities. These findings show resistance and challenge to the strict imposition of Taliban decisions. By denying women access to education, the Taliban government is causing a further form of conflict on women in addition to the armed conflict that the Taliban have been waging for more than two decades since the previous Taliban rule. Resources to prevent violence against women and girls are rapidly being depleted in light of the ban on Afghan women working for non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Before August 2021, NGOs provided more than a third of healthcare in the country. Even during the rule of President Ashraf Ghani, from 2014 to 2021, there were no shelters for women due to strict socio-cultural taboos and because these safe houses have been highly politicized for the protection of women who, by leaving their violent husbands, they have committed what many Afghans consider moral crimes4 NGOs provided the only means for women to access safety away from violence and to receive legal and psychological support. The 30-40 NGO-supported safe houses are now closed, and the fate of the women who were forced to flee their abusive families or live a life of poverty in informal settlement camps is unknown. In essence, the Taliban’s ban on women attending university is an additional trauma on top of everything that has happened over the past four decades of conflict. The impact of banning women from university is so severe that it has a collective detriment to the well-being of all Afghan women. Humanitarian crises across the country are intensifying. There is an endless reign of terror as the Taliban continue to maintain a stronghold in control of all Afghan lives. The dreams of every Afghan woman are now gone. Footnotes Competing interests: none declared.

Provenance and peer review: not commissioned, not externally reviewed. References AFP. Proud and strong: Afghan girl organizes solo protest against Taliban university ban. The Express Tribune. January 13, 2023. Hadid, Diaa. The Taliban took our last hope: College education is banned for women in Afghanistan. NPR. December 20, 2022.

