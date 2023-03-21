International
Become a children’s social worker in Cornwall and change lives
Two trainee children’s social workers have spoken about their experience helping families in Cornwall in a bid to encourage more people to join the team.
Heidi Kirby and Jade Craddock are at different stages of their courses, but both agree that there are no more rewarding careers.
As national Social Work Week kicks off this week (March 20), Cornwall Council is looking to recruit more people who are passionate about improving the lives of our most vulnerable residents.
Heidi, who is in her second year of a Diploma of Social Work, has worked in a variety of roles with local authorities for around 20 years, including as a special needs co-ordinator and family worker.
She said becoming a social worker was a natural progression and she was accepted onto the course after a thorough and thought-provoking interview.
Speaking about her new line of work, she said: I am looking forward to meeting new families in my caseload and building a rapport with them. This must be done with sensitivity and respect so that we can build trust and support.
It has been beneficial to work alongside social work colleagues and understand more about the process of children’s assessment, plans and reviews. I enjoy the responsibility of recognizing safeguarding concerns and contributing to discussions and plans around providing appropriate support to families.
She said all cases come with their own set of challenges and rewards.
One of the families I worked with was an Eastern European family for whom English was not their first language, Heidi said. This raised many issues regarding language barriers, cultural differences and protection.
I had to work creatively with their daughter in order to help build her relationship with her mother. This meant stepping out of my comfort zone working with older teenagers – and using play and craft to overcome a language barrier with a five-year-old girl. I think you can really rely on your experiences and qualifications to make a difference.
Jade, who is in her final year of social work training, said she was very impressed with the training program and the level of support from both practice educators and university tutors.
She said: I chose to become a trainee children’s social worker because I always knew I wanted to work with children and young people.
I am passionate about supporting and empowering children, young people and their families to make positive changes and have a genuine drive to address and challenge the barriers and inequalities our children and families face.
I enjoy working in partnership with a range of professionals and people from different backgrounds and the career and qualification pathway at Cornwall has highlighted to me the scope of opportunity following successful completion of my training.
Jade said she likes the fact that Cornwall is becoming more diverse and that she has the opportunity to work in a variety of different teams.
She added: The highlight of the job for me is building relationships with children, young people and their families and the feeling you get when you feel you’ve made a positive impact. I like to visit children and young people in school and do direct work activities with them to hear their voice and lived experience.
She added: I would say to anyone thinking of applying to be a trainee children’s social worker, go for it! It is incredibly empowering and rewarding and you have the ability to make positive change and make a real difference to the lives of children, young people and families across Cornwall.
Heidi agreed: I would encourage anyone who has a passion for keeping children safe to consider becoming an intern. There is so much support from the Open University, your practice lecturers and your course peers. Time flies so fast, it seems like yesterday that I applied!
Cllr Barbara Ellenbroek, portfolio holder for children and families at Cornwall Council, said: Cornwall is unique in many ways. With a seasonal economy and many rural communities, there is a level of deprivation and social isolation and many people struggle to get by. This makes it an interesting and challenging place to be a social worker, offering many opportunities to work on different caseloads and build on your skills and experience.
In this line of work, you can and will make a huge difference in the lives of thousands of people. If you share our determination to give our most vulnerable children, families and adults a brighter future, come and join us!
There is an information session on social work practices taking place at New County Hall, Truro, between 10-11.30am on Thursday 23 March, or via Microsoft Teams for anyone interested in becoming a social worker working in within Children and Families, please contact PSWpracticeeducation @cornwall.gov.uk to register your interest.
There are also opportunities to train to become social workers in care and support for adults. For more information about this, email PEDT@cornwall.gov.uk
For more about becoming a social worker in Cornwall, visit worklifecornwall website
Press release issued on March 21, 2023.
