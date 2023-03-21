International
Employers who hold workers’ passports to face tougher penalties under proposed Ontario law
A new omnibus labor bill introduced Monday in Ontario will fine employers who hold migrant workers’ passports, extend mass layoff protections to remote workers and require more bathrooms on construction sites .
The legislation is called the Jobs for Workers Act, the third of its kind amid a push in recent years by Labor Minister Monte McNaughton to advance these issues. However, it does not address paid sick days, which the opposition has said should be a priority.
A program introduced and extended during the pandemic to provide three paid sick days is set to expire next week.
“We’ll have more to say about that,” McNaughton said Monday.
McNaughton’s new legislation includes expanding the reasons why military reservists can receive work leave, extending mass leave provisions for remote workers, and doubling the number of bathrooms on construction sites with some for women only, as well as protections for workers who are foreign nationals.
“My message to those scoundrels out there who abuse migrant workers is this: you can run, but you can’t hide,” McNaughton told a news conference. “We will find you, fine you and put you behind bars.”
Currently, labor inspectors can impose fines of $250 for each passport or work permit held, but under the proposed changes, this will rise to $100,000. Subsequent cases could see the penalty increase to $200,000.
Also, if an individual employer is ultimately convicted by the courts of such an offence, they will also be subject to a fine of up to $500,000, up to 12 months in prison or both, while corporations can be fined up to $1 million.
The current fines are $50,000 for individuals and $100,000 for corporations.
McNaughton said the stiffer penalties build on work done by an anti-trafficking division within the ministry that began 18 months ago to crack down on exploitation. It happens all too often, he said, pointing to a recent bust by York Regional Police.
Police said 64 Mexican nationals were lured to Canada with the promise of good jobs but forced to live and work in deplorable conditions.
Five members of an alleged criminal human trafficking organization are now facing multiple charges. Police are looking for two others.
The trafficked men and women worked in farms, factories and warehouses and were taken from their living quarters where workers described dozens of people sleeping on mattresses on the floor amid bedbug infestations at their workplaces in private buses, police said.
McNaughton said if the legislation passes, those perpetrators could face at least $6.4 million in fines.
Ontario is also proposing to increase the fine for corporations convicted of any violation under the Occupational Health and Safety Act from $1.5 million to $2 million.
The opposition argues in favor of sick days
NDP Leader Marit Stiles said the province’s temporary sick day program needs to be extended and expanded.
“We’re down to the wire right now,” she said Monday. “Of course, we’ve also been pushing hard for 10 paid sick days and permanent paid sick days for all Ontarians.”
Employers are reimbursed by the government for paid holidays. Eligible workers can receive up to $200 per day for up to three days for pandemic-related absences such as testing, vaccination, isolation or caring for relatives who are sick with COVID-19.
McNaughton said the program, launched in 2021, has served more than 500,000 workers.
Monday’s legislation would also require at least one female-only restroom on large construction sites, double the number of restrooms required on job sites, require adequate lighting, require hand sanitizer where running water is not available, and require that the single toilets are completely enclosed.
It would also update employment laws to ensure that employees who work only from home are entitled to the same extended notice as “in the office” and other employees in mass outage situations.
The changes would give remote workers the same eight-week minimum notice of termination or pay as other workers.
Another part of the bill would protect the civilian jobs of military reservists, even if they have just started a new job or need time off to recover from mental or physical injuries.
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/migrant-workers-passports-ontario-law-1.6784443
