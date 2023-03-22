Vanderbilt Divinity School names influential theologian Yolanda Pierce as next dean

Vanderbilt University has named Yolanda Pierce, dean of Howard University’s Divinity School and a prominent leader on the role of religion in public life, as its next dean of School of Divinity, C. Cybele Raverprofessor and vice chancellor for academic affairs, announced today.

Pierce, whose appointment is effective July 1 pending approval by the Vanderbilt University Board of Trustees, has served as dean and professor of religion at Howard University since 2017. She will succeed Emilie M. Townesleader and innovator in revising theological education, to become the 17th dean in the school’s history.

During the search process, Yolanda Pierce was recognized for her outstanding national leadership at the intersection of religion and public life, Raver said. Dean Pierce is not only an outstanding public leader, but also a deeply personal writer and scholar who will bring her deep knowledge of the role of faith and spirituality in society, particularly in the context of African American culture, to Vanderbilt Divinity School. . She is the ideal candidate to continue Emilie Townes’ work in what we call courage School of the ProphetsSchool of the Prophets preparing our students to be 21st century ministers, teachers and community leaders in a challenging world.

A graduate of Cornell and Princeton universities, Pierce was selected by the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture to found the Center for African American Religious Life. As a theologian and public scholar, she has been recognized as a Fellow of the American Academy of Religion and has received numerous awards, including fellowships from the Ford Foundation, the Melon Foundation, and the Pew Foundation.

Pierce is a native New Yorker and first-generation student who earned a doctorate in religion and literature at Cornell. She taught at the University of Kentucky, earning tenure as a faculty member in English and African American studies, before switching to theological education. She then joined the faculty of Princeton Theological Seminary, where she was associate professor of religion and literature and founding director of the Center for Black Church Studies.

Pierce was the first woman selected to lead the Howard School of Divinity, where her priorities have included increasing the number of students and expanding the school’s programs and initiatives. Under her supervision, Howard has launched a clinical pastoral education/chaplain program certified by the Association for Clinical Pastoral Education. In addition, the Doctor of Ministry program transitioned from residential to online. Pierce is also focused on securing funding to support expanded student financial aid and program expansion.

Dean Pierce has been instrumental in a period of growth at the Howard School of Divinity, and she is committed to helping our Divinity School thrive through interdisciplinary and community partnerships while, at the same time, advancing the university’s commitment to belonging and inclusion, Raver said.

As one of our four original schools, the Divinity School holds a special place at Vanderbilt, said Chancellor Daniel Diermeier. He has also played a crucial role in facilitating civil discourse and open inquiry on our campus. Yolanda Pierce will strengthen that tradition as an influential faith leader in the public square. She also brings the invaluable interdisciplinary perspective of someone who has been a faculty member in both theological institutions and schools of arts and sciences. We are thrilled to welcome Dean Pierce to Vanderbilt and look forward to the next chapter of the Divinity Schools under her leadership.

Pierce is the author of In My Grandmother’s House: Black Women, Faith, and the Stories We Inherit AND Hell Without Fires: Slavery, Christianity, and the Antebellum Spirital Narrative. Her next book, Religious Ecstasy and African American Cultural Expression, continues its focus on the historical and contemporary significance of the African American religious tradition. She is a contributing writer for The Christian century and has also authored parts for time AND Theology Todayamong other publications.

Pierce, an ordained Christian minister, was selected in 2015 as one of The Root’s 100 Most Influential African Americans. She is a member of several professional organizations, including the Modern Language Association, the American Academy of Religion, and the American Historical Association.

I am honored and excited for the opportunity to become dean of Vanderbilt Divinity School, an innovator in 21st century theological education, and to work with faculty and staff dedicated to preparing outstanding ministers and scholars, said Pierce. I have long heard of the schools’ rich history as an advocate for racial and social justice, and I look forward to building on the strong foundation that Emilie Townes and others have created to shape this precious community.

Raver thanked the members of the Divinity School Dean’s Search Committee, which was chaired by Lorenzo F. Candelaria, the Mark Wait Dean and professor of musicology at the Blair School of Music, for their guidance and cooperation.