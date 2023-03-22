International
Landfill companies that caused misery to residents hit with fines
Octagon Green Solutions Ltd and director Kevin John Wanless, 50, of Lead Road, Blaydon, Gateshead, and Recyclogical Ltd of Newbold Terrace, Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday 21 March.
They pleaded guilty to a number of littering offenses in June 2018, admitting too much litter on site in the same year and wind problems in February 2019.
Recyclogical Ltd was ordered to pay more than 70,000 in fines and costs, while Octagon Green Solutions Ltd was fined 1,800 and its director Kevin Wanless 450.
Environment Agency committed to taking strong action
Andrew Turner, Area Environment Manager for the Environment Agency in the North East, said:
Our officers have persevered through difficult obstacles and legal challenges to bring this matter to court, demonstrating our commitment to take strong action against those who break the law.
I clearly remember the distress that local residents suffered due to the actions of these companies and I am pleased that they have now been punished.
Environmental permits and associated wind and waste management plans are there to protect the community and the environment and I hope this case reassures people that we take breaches seriously and those involved can expect enforcement action.
In 2013, the Blaydon Landfill site was bought by Octagon Green Solutions (OGS), which had a director, Kevin Wanless. The site operated under an environmental permit, which allowed a non-hazardous landfill operation and included wind and waste management plans. In April 2017, operation of the site passed to Recyclogical Ltd, but OGS remained the permit holder.
In June 2018, after Storm Hector wreaked havoc across the north, an Environment Agency officer visited the site after receiving calls for litter removal. He mostly saw plastic waste strewn across fences, fields and people’s gardens.
Upon inspection he found that the site had decided to continue operating despite the storm, accepting 53 loads of waste. The mesh to prevent debris from escaping was not properly placed and had large holes in it.
A few days later, the officer returned to the site to check their procedures at the end of the day and found the waste uncovered, a requirement of the permit is to cover the waste at the end of each day to reduce the risk of odors . Director Kevin Wanless contacted EA with an action plan to deal with the issues.
The stench was detected more than 1 km away
Blaydon Landfill’s permit allowed it to accept a total of 409,000 tonnes of waste per year. In November 2018, an Environment Agency officer noted it was close to exceeding its total and told the site to stop accepting waste until the New Year.
Despite this, waste was still being accepted in December 2018. In total the country accepted 487,368 tonnes of waste – 19% more than allowed. This was described by Wanless as a mistake.
In February 2019, following complaints from local residents about the smell coming from the site, an Environment Agency officer attended and found that the smell could be detected up to 1km away.
During a site visit, the officer could see that the debris was inappropriately positioned, reaching approximately 15 meters in height and described as a cliff face and was not covered. The officer suspended the site’s permit until they had covered the debris already in place.
The defendants pleaded in mitigation that the site had historically been problematic when run by previous operators. Recyclological gained a new owner in 2020 and efforts were made by their new owner to engage with the community. The court ruled that the actions of the defendants were negligent and the offenses were aggravated by the location of the construction sites near residences and the long period of time during which the problems continued.
The Blaydon Quarry landfill site closed for waste deposits in September 2021. You can find out more about the closure process on the Blaydon Landfill pages
