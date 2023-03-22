



Mr. President, We congratulate Israeli and Palestinian officials for their engagement in Aqaba on February 26 and Sharm El Sheikh on March 19, and thank Jordan and Egypt for their hospitality. Commitments to desist from provocative unilateral actions and to pursue further actions in support of de-escalation are critical ahead of the Easter, Passover and Ramadan convergence. It is also important that both sides stick to their commitments and take promised confidence-building measures, including upholding the historic Status Quo that governs Jerusalem’s holy sites and all who worship there. Mr. President, let me make four points. The Palestinian Authority must resume security cooperation with Israel, fight terror and incitement, and maintain security in Area A. We also condemn the indiscriminate rockets from Gaza. While Israel has a legitimate right to self-defense, unilateral incursions resulting in the deaths of innocent Palestinians only escalate tensions. Israeli security forces must act in accordance with international law, exercise restraint in the use of live fire, and conduct full investigations into the deaths of Palestinian civilians. Second, Israel must also stop approving settlements and legalizing posts and deportations of Palestinians in the occupied territory, especially in East Jerusalem. The UK opposes the Knesset’s repeal of the Law of Secession. This cancellation is a unilateral measure that further undermines the prospects for a two-state solution and undermines any renewed efforts at de-escalation. Third, settler violence has gone unchecked for too long. The UK condemns all forms of settler violence, including the fatal attacks carried out against innocent Palestinians in Huwara. I call on the Israeli security forces to provide adequate protection to the Palestinian civilian population as they are obligated under international law, to investigate and bring to justice the perpetrators of settler violence, and to end the culture of impunity . Finally, the president The inflammatory rhetoric and incitement to violence by some Israeli political leaders only serves to incite settler violence. The UK condemned the Israeli finance ministers comments calling for the destruction of the Palestinian village of Huwara and his recent comments denying the existence of the Palestinian people, their right to self-determination and their history and culture. The United Kingdom extends its full support to Jordan and its sovereign territory. All Israelis and Palestinians deserve peace and security, especially during the holy holidays of Easter, Passover and Ramadan. This will require political will, good faith, strong cooperation and meaningful action from both Israelis and Palestinians.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/all-israelis-and-palestinians-deserve-peace-and-security-uk-statement-at-the-security-council

