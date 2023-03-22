The Belarus report finds systematic, widespread and serious violations of human rights

Presentation of the HRC report on the human rights situation in Belarus on the eve of the 2020 presidential elections and after them (HRC res 49/36)

Mr. President,

brilliance,

good morning,

The Offices’ second report on the situation of human rights in Belarus in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election and its aftermath makes further findings of systematic, widespread and serious human rights violations committed in Belarus.

The report is based on the detailed analysis of 207 interviews conducted in 2022 with victims and witnesses, as well as with other interested parties. Our office collected, stored and analyzed over 2,500 pieces of information and evidence, according to our established methodology.

We found the unlawful deaths of at least five people in the context of the 2020 protests. Consistent with our previous findings of widespread, unnecessary, and disproportionate use of force, we further assessed that crowd control equipment and weapons were used unnecessary force to disperse protests in Minsk, at least until November 2020. There were also credible reports of the use of unnecessary force against anti-war protesters at the time of the constitutional referendum in February last year .

The Office also documented ongoing widespread and systematic practices of torture and ill-treatment directed against individuals for their real or perceived opposition either to the Government or to officially announced election results. These offenses were generally committed after arrest in police vehicles, police stations or detention centers. In most cases, the detainees were not provided with the necessary medical assistance.

OHCHR documented over 100 cases of sexual and gender-based violence (involving at least 4 boys, 36 women and 60 men) and reviewed over 180 other reliably documented cases. The report shows cases of rape, attempted rape and threats of rape, strip searches, strip searches and forced nudity. Sexual and gender-based violence was often directed by men against men.

Over the past two and a half years, authorities in Belarus have arbitrarily arrested and detained tens of thousands of people, many of them for peaceful participation in demonstrations related to the 2020 presidential election. On February 27 and 28 last year, around 1,500 people were also arbitrarily arrested for peaceful participation in demonstrations related to the 2022 constitutional referendum and the armed attack in Ukraine. Then they were charged with violating the procedure for organizing or holding mass demonstrations.

The report further documents numerous and systematic violations of the rights to due process and a fair trial in both administrative and criminal proceedings. Lawyers continue to be subject to unfair disciplinary proceedings, removal from office, and in some cases arrest, detention and prosecution, simply for performing their professional functions. OHCHR continues to document severe and disproportionate sentences handed down by courts against opposition figures, bloggers, journalists, human rights defenders, trade unionists and lawyers. In 2023, such sentences include those handed down after separate trials of opposition leaders Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and Pavel Latushko, four human rights defenders in Viasna, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski, numerous trade unions independents, including the acting chairman of the Belarusian Radio and Electronics Workers. Union, Vasil Berasnieu, and journalist and prominent member of the Polish community in Belarus Andrzej Poczobut, sentences that OHCHR has reason to believe are politically motivated.

Authorities intensified their massive crackdown on members of civil society, the media, and the political opposition for exercising their rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and organization. As of March 21, 2023 this year, no fewer than 1,459 people were arbitrarily detained on what OHCHR again has reasonable grounds to believe are politically motivated charges. At least 2,416 individuals have been convicted on so-called extremism charges since February this year, including grave breach of public order, insulting the President and inciting social discord. Most independent Belarusian media have been declared “extremist” by the authorities, along with, most recently, the Belarusian Association of Journalists (BAJ). During the reporting period and until February 2023, the number of liquidated NGOs reached 797 with 432 organizations closed to avoid prosecution. In December last year, the ILO’s Committee of Experts on the Application of Conventions and Recommendations called on Belarus to abandon its policy of destroying the independent trade union movement and silencing free workers’ voices.

At least 100,000 people have left Belarus since May 2020 due to fear and repression. Of great concern to our office are recent legislative changes that enable the termination of citizenship of a person convicted of participating in extremist activities or causing serious harm to the interests of the Republic of Belarus, which includes calling for sanctions, insulting the President, participating in mass. rioting or causing damage to public property. The notion of extremism is very broadly defined in national legislation, while it appears, as mentioned above, that in 2022 there were many criminal cases by the General Prosecutor’s Office based on allegations of extremism. These amendments, which provide broad license for abusive repression and open the door to statelessness, must be revoked.

Also, in July 2022, the Code of Criminal Procedure was amended to allow trials in absence of, enabling the targeting of political activists abroad. The scope of the death penalty was also expanded in 2022 to include broadly defined acts of terrorism, including acts that do not qualify under international standards as the most serious crimes. Moreover, on March 9 of this year, a draft law was signed, further extending the death penalty to treason.

The report comprehensively documents that the authorities failed to investigate complaints of human rights violations. Instead, they launched criminal investigations against and prosecuted many of those who filed complaints, underscoring a lack of internal accountability. Belarus’ withdrawal from the Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which entered into force on February 8 this year, represents a further obstacle to the effective protection of human rights in the country, as it ends a key international routes. which for decades was available to the people of Belarus.

Some of the documented human rights violations may further constitute crimes against humanity, given their intentional, widespread and systematic nature directed against the civilian population defined by its real or apparent opposition to the government and alleged its for electoral legitimacy. As recommended in the report, I again call on the government of Belarus to immediately release all politically motivated prisoners, as well as other arbitrarily detained persons, and to stop all other ongoing human rights violations. human, including the systematic suppression of civil, independent society. media, opposition groups and trade unionists.

Prompt, effective, transparent and independent investigations should be initiated into all past human rights violations, with adequate remedies provided, including due accountability for perpetrators. Given the current circumstances of limited accountability prospects in Belarus, other member states should also consider working towards accountability through national procedures, based on accepted principles of extraterritorial and universal jurisdiction, in accordance with international due process standards legal and fair trial.

Our office deeply regrets the continued lack of cooperation from the Belarusian authorities. The Office acknowledges with deep gratitude the victims, survivors and witnesses of human rights violations who have shared their experiences and other relevant information. The Office expresses its gratitude to the Member States, the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Belarus, the three experts and all other organizations for the expert views and material shared, as well as for the support given to the Office and the experts. .