March: Dozens of Bristol subjects ranked among world’s best | News and features





Many of the subjects taught and researched at the University of Bristol are world-leading, a global ranking published today reveals.

Forty subjects offered at the University have been ranked in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023, which surveyed 1,597 of the world’s best universities. Three University of Bristol subjects were in the world’s top 20, 10 were in the top 50 and 27 were in the top 100. The results revealed that for Social Policy and Administration Bristol was 14 years oldth best in the world and fifth best in the UK, for Veterinary Science Bristol was 16 years oldth best in the world and third best in the UK; and for Philosophy Bristol was 20 years oldth best in the world and sixth best in the UK. Other highlights include: Earth and Marine Sciences: 25 th in the world and 7 th in UK

25 in the world and 7 in UK Geophysics: 27 th in the world and 6 th in UK

27 in the world and 6 in UK Anatomy and Physiology: 29 th in the world and 8 th in UK

29 in the world and 8 in UK Education: 31 str in the world and 6 th in UK

31 in the world and 6 in UK Geology: 32 n.d in the world and 7 th in UK

32 in the world and 7 in UK Geography: 46 th in the world and 13 th in UK

46 in the world and 13 in UK Engineering (Mechanical, Aeronautical and Manufacturing): 48th in the world and 6th in UK Eighteen of Bristol’s subjects are in the top 10 UK universities, according to QS. Evelyn Welch, Vice-Chancellor and President at the University of Bristol, said: “It’s fantastic to see so many of the subjects we teach here at Bristol involved in such globally important research. “Every day, our hard-working academics are expanding human knowledge on a full range of topics. Their ideas and discoveries shape the world and it’s great to see this recognized by QS. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank our staff for all they do to make Bristol such a special university.” Although QS surveyed 1,597 universities in this study, estimates that there are at least 26,000 universities in the world. The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023 used five criteria to rate universities: academic reputation; the employer’s reputation; citations for academic work; impact of published works; and international research network, which looks at research conducted with global partners. In June last year, QS ranked the University of Bristol as the 61st best university in the world, 18th in Europe and 9th best in the UK.

Further information Please note that the QS World Subject Ranking uses different, often broader, titles for the University of Bristol and other institutions. For example, Bristol teaches Earth Sciences as opposed to ‘Earth and Marine Sciences’; Social Policy compared to ‘Social Policy and Administration’.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bristol.ac.uk/news/2023/march/bristol-subjects-among-best.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related