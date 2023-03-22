The golden hydro: how Europe’s first wild river national park removed the dams | rivers

TAlbania’s swift Vjosa River twists and turns, sweeping our raft across the flood plain to the opposite bank and back again. The islands that bisect the waterway are temporary, forming, growing, then dissipating so that this truly wild river, one of the last in Europe, will never look the same.

There is a saying, you can’t step in the same river twice, says Ulrich Eichelmann, head of Riverwatch, a Vienna-based NGO for river protection, which is paraphrasing the Greek philosopher Heraclitus. A river is a living, dynamic thing, an architect of its surroundings. It changes all the time. That’s the beauty of it.

Ulrich Eichelmann, CEO of Riverwatch, helped campaign for Vjosa’s protection for nearly a decade. Photo: Nick St Oegger/The Guardian

We’re descending into an area of ​​Vjosa, a biodiversity hotspot, near Queserati in southern Albania, against the snow-capped Maja e Kndrevica, to grasp the magnitude of the announcement last week that it has become the country’s first river park. wild in Europe. It was a victory that could very easily have been lost.

Eichelmann notes the gravel islands where stone curlews lay their eggs, and the gorges where hawks nest. Complex underwater habitats support critically endangered European eels, whose numbers have declined by 95% since the 1980s, as they migrate 270 km (168 miles) upstream to the rivers source in the Pindus Mountains in Greece.

For nearly a decade, Eichelmann and his allies from Save the blue heart of Europe The coalition (STBHE), including EcoAlbania and EuroNatur, have campaigned relentlessly against what they call hydropower gold in the Balkans, where its most pristine and biodiverse rivers are threatened by more than 3,000 proposed dams.

On Wednesday, they celebrated their part in what Albania’s prime minister, Edi Rama, called a truly historic moment for nature. A collaboration between the government, international experts, STBHE, NGOs, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and Patagonia, the outdoor clothing company and environmental organization, will help secure Vjosa and its unique ecosystems throughout 12,727 hectares (31,500). -acre) park are protected. The park has been given an IUCN category II designation intended to protect it from dams, gravel mining and other harmful activities.

If the Kaliva dam had been built, it would have drowned the river Ulrich Eichelmann

At one point, 45 dams were proposed in Vjosa, eight in the main river and 37 in its tributaries. By far the largest was the 50-meter-high Kaliva hydroelectric plant, a few kilometers downstream from the village of Queserat. You can still see the terraces cut into the hills on either side of the river, while long-abandoned earth movers remain on one bank, left by an Italian company that started work in 2007, before abandoning it. In the river beyond, the arm of a yellow digger Caterpillar stretches, half submerged.

This is the attacker! Eichelmann says, as he catches sight of the car in the distance. It is a symbol of war but the river won.

If the Kaliva dam had been built, the area below would be 30-35 meters under water, he adds. It would have drowned the river.

The site of the abandoned Kaliva dam project on the Vjosa river. Photo: Nick St Oegger/The Guardian

While Vjosa supports a host of wildlife, including otters, the critically endangered Balkan lynx and the endangered Egyptian vulture, the key to its biodiversity lies underwater. In the gravel, the mussels leave in the dark, filtering the river water, allowing the fish to spawn and reproduce.

The dam would destroy the entire system, says Eichelmann. The water will not be clean, the gravel will clog. The dam will collect sediment and the whole thing will collapse. A tank may look beautiful, but underneath it is stagnant.

After the failed Italian project, the Albanian government, which receives almost all of its domestic energy production from hydropower, awarded a concession to build the dam to a Turkish-Albanian consortium in 2017.

Ulrika Berg, a project officer at IUCN, says: When people talk about hydropower as renewable, they say: It’s just water, it’s the same water in the system. But what it does to the river is not renewable. It destroys habitats that have been established for years.

An hour and a half drive through winding mountain passes from Kaliva is the village of Brataj, on one of the main branches of the Vjosas. A small sign placed on a concrete building says: No HEC-e N Shushic, which means there is no hydropower plant in Shushic, another of Vjosas’ branches.

Qemal Malaj, 61, the mayor of Brataj, who has been involved in the ongoing fight to stop a dam being built in Shusic, said he was happy that the main tributaries of the Vjosas, including the Drino and Bena, were included in the park.

We have fought so far to keep Vjosa from being destroyed and that is good. Shushiq is vital for us. We depend on water for irrigation, for agriculture. We are strongly against hydropower plants.

A 17th-century Venetian bridge spans the Shušic River, a tributary of the Vjosa, which irrigates the surrounding farmland. Photo: Nick St Oegger/The Guardian

If the planned dam is built on the tributary, it would divert the river 7 km downstream and bring no profit to the community, which is interested in developing river-based tourism.

The marathon campaign to get protected park status for Vjosa involved years of protests, lawsuits and investigations questioning environmental impact assessments submitted by hydropower companies. It attracted support from scientists, EU parliamentarians and celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio. In 2018, Eichelmann accompanied international scientists to the banks of Vjosas to conduct sampling. They found 1,000 species of plants and animals, 13 of which were globally threatened.

in 2019, predicted a study that, after 45 years, the dam would be covered with silt, reducing energy production. In 2020, the government rejected the environmental impact assessment by the Turkish-Albanian consortium and said that the Kaliva dam would not be built.

But after eight years of campaigning, there was little trust between NGOs and the government. Patagonia’s involvement was a game changer, according to Olsi Nika, hydrobiologist and founder of EcoAlbania.

They worked as mediators, says Nika. In the acid environment between the government and civil society, relations were not the friendliest.

An aerial view of a slogan written by activists in Mother Teresa Square, Tirana, in March 2021, supporting the initiative for the Vjosa Wild River National Park. Photograph: Gent Shkullaku/AFP/Getty Images

In the small developing country of 2.8 million people, where the legacy of communism three decades ago still lingers, the river park is no mean feat.

But not everyone is happy. Greek NGOs say a 20km stretch of the river, called Aoos in Greece, remains unprotected until the planned Aoos-Vjosa cross-border park is established. The park does not cover the river delta, or stop plans for an international airport in the Vjos-Nart protected area, an important refuge for flamingos, pelicans and hundreds of migratory birds. Environmentalists are concerned that it could open the floodgates for future development on the Adriatic coast.

At the park launch ceremony in Tepelen last week, Rama made it clear that the Vlora airport, an early electoral promise and now under construction, was non-negotiable. A file as big as a mountain had been prepared on the environmental impact of the airports, he said, adding that the project is in no way a threat to the ecosystem.

Asked whether the river delta would gain protection in the future, Rama told the Guardian that it would have to be thoroughly reviewed.

Other countries have managed to harmonize both, said Rama. We don’t see any danger there. Some people need to understand, they cannot demand everything, everywhere, from our country.

Zydjon Vorpsi, ornithologist at PPNEA, who campaigns for the protection and preservation of the natural environment in Albania, says: The big problem is that with the airport, the government has created a precedent of building in a protected area, when something is needed. that will serve development. The Vjosa River will not be sure if it will be Vjosa’s turn tomorrow. Vjosa cannot be wild without its delta, an integral part, where the river ends.

View of Vjosa as it meets the Adriatic Sea. The new national park does not cover the river delta. Photo: Itsik Marom/Aliyah

A few months after the announcement of the airport tender, the authorities removed the protection for part of the nature reserve where the airport lies. The European Commission said the approval of governments went against international and national laws.

River NGOs say they will continue to campaign for every inch of the delta to be protected, for phase II of the national park.

Ryan Gellert, CEO of Patagonia, said that while he wasn’t crazy about the airport, it was always one of the Albanian government’s red lines.

I want to see as much of the delta protected as possible, he said. But this is the second stage.

Find more Age of Extinction coverage here and follow Biodiversity Reporters Phoebe Weston AND Patrick Greenfield on Twitter for all the latest news and features