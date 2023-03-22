NATO chief assesses challenging year, vows more progress > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News

The Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 was decisive during that turbulent year niton history, but the alliance countries faced the challenges of Russia’s brutal aggression, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said today as he unveiled his annual report for 2022 during a press conference in Brussels.

As the invasion enters its second year, Stoltenberg took stock of the alliance and said the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is more unified than it has been since the end of the Cold War.

Stoltenberg said Russian President Vladimir Putin made a strategic mistake by invading Ukraine. “He expected that Kiev would fall within days and all of Ukraine within weeks,” the secretary general said. “But he underestimated the steely resistance of the Ukrainian people. He thought he could break the unity of NATO.”

But NATO allies are strong and united, and NATO allies and their many partners are providing unprecedented support to Ukraine.

Putin wanted less NATO, Stoltenberg said, “but he got exactly the opposite – more NATO.”

The brutal Russian invasion prompted Finland and Sweden – longtime NATO partners – to apply for full membership in the alliance. The move makes the Baltic Sea a NATO lake on Russia’s doorstep and doubles the length of NATO’s border with Russia.

“At the NATO summit in Madrid last June, all allies took the historic decision to invite Finland and Sweden to join,” he said. “Both countries have addressed Turkey’s legitimate security concerns and fulfilled their commitments under the agreed Tripartite Memorandum. [to] in Madrid. Turkey is now ready to ratify Finland’s NATO membership. I welcome that decision.”

The legislatures of Turkey and Finland will soon vote on Finland’s admission. “The most important thing is that Finland and Sweden become full members of NATO quickly, not if they join exactly at the same time,” he said. “And I will continue to work hard to ensure that Sweden becomes a full member as soon as possible, because the admission of Finland and Sweden will make them safer, our alliance stronger and it will show that NATO’s door remains open.”

Putin sees democracy and freedom as threats and wants to control Russia’s neighbors, Stoltenberg said.

“So even if the war in Ukraine ends tomorrow, the security environment has changed for the long term,” Stoltenberg said, “Putin’s invasion last year was a shock, but it was not a surprise. It was the culmination of an aggressive pattern. action.”

Since Russia first invaded Ukraine in 2014 and illegally annexed Crimea and claimed Ukraine’s eastern provinces, NATO has responded. “NATO has implemented the largest reinforcement of our collective defense in a generation,” he said. “So when Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine, we were ready. Within hours, we activated our defense plans from the Baltic to the Black Sea.”

The 40,000 troops under NATO command were supported by significant air and naval forces. The alliance also doubled the number of NATO battle groups from four to eight.

“At the same time, NATO allies have provided Ukraine with significant support, supplying advanced weapons systems and ammunition to help Ukraine defend itself and regain territory,” he said. “We are also in the process of agreeing new capability targets for the production of battle-critical munitions and engaging with industry to increase production to support Ukraine against Russian aggression and for our own defense.”

Stoltenberg said 2022 was a defining year in other ways as well. At the NATO summit in Madrid, the leaders of the participating countries agreed to “a further, fundamental change in our deterrence and defence, with new plans assigning specific forces to protect specific allies, higher readiness, more stocks and more pre-positioned equipment and even stronger command and control arrangements”.

Leaders – including President Joe Biden – agreed on a new strategic concept that addresses the challenges of strategic competition.

The concept identifies Russia as the most important security threat, along with the ongoing threat of terrorism. It also “makes it clear that China challenges our interests, security and values,” Stoltenberg said.

Last year was the eighth consecutive year of increases in defense spending across Europe and Canada. “Last year, defense spending increased by 2.2 percent in real terms,” ​​he said. “Since the allies agreed [to] Defense Investment Pledge In 2014, European allies and Canada spent an additional $350 billion on defence.”

Russia’s invasion also prompted many NATO allies to further increase this number. “Now, these pledges must be translated into real money, contracts and concrete equipment,” Stoltenberg said. “Because defense spending is at the core of everything we do.

The secretary-general welcomed the progress, but he said more needs to happen. “It’s clear that we need to do more and we need to do it faster,” he said. “At our summit in Vilnius [Lithuania] in July, I expect allies to agree on a more ambitious new defense investment pledge of 2 percent of [gross domestic product] as a minimum invest in our defense.

“In this new and more contested world, we cannot take our security for granted,” he continued. “It is our security that underpins our prosperity and our way of life.”

And the people of the alliance understand that, Stoltenberg said. “Our latest poll shows that 82 percent of people in all 30 NATO allies believe it is important for North America and Europe to work together for our common security, and 61 percent agree that NATO membership is makes an attack by a foreign nation less likely,” Stoltenberg. said.

“NATO has enabled Europe and North America to live in peace for nearly 75 years. But today’s world is as dangerous as at any time since World War II. The years ahead will be challenging and NATO must continue to face the challenge.”