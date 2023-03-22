Eastern Ontario Guardian MP sets priorities for 2023

Kawartha Lakes The Eastern Ontario Wardens Caucus (EOWC) met on March 9 and 10, 2023 in Lennox and Addington Counties for their annual strategic priority setting meeting to determine the caucus’ priorities for the coming year.

Mayor Elmslie attended and commented that EOWC priorities align with the Kawartha Lakes Strategic Plan, particularly in terms of creating an exceptional quality of life for residents. By encouraging affordable, purpose-built rental housing, we are addressing a pressing need facing more than 2,200 families across the Kawartha Lakes. Adequate funding, staffing, and resources of community long-term care homes will support seniors as they make the transition. Finally, investing in community paramedic services and reducing hospital discharge delays will allow paramedics to spend more hours serving patients. These are tall orders, but we are committed to working together with other levels of government to move forward as quickly as possible.

The EOWC identified the following priorities for 2023:

Affordable and accessible housing through the Regional Housing Plan 7 in 7 EOWCs Long term care Paramedical Services

The EOWC will continue to address emerging municipal sector issues throughout the coming year as needed.

Now more than ever, municipal governments play a vital role as organizations that unite and strengthen Ontario and Canada. The EOWC is able to lead, inform and respond over the next year and beyond. The group has set clear goals and we intend to advocate strongly on behalf of the communities and residents of our regions, said EOWC chairman Peter Emon.

Affordable and accessible housing

Housing affordability and accessibility remains the main focus of the parliamentary group. Across the EOWCs region, there are approximately 12,000 to 14,000 units on municipal community rental housing waiting lists. People wait an average of almost five years and up to 10 years in some cases to get into these community rental units. As part of the Government of Ontario’s goal of building 1.5 million homes by 2031, EOWC is looking to do our part to increase housing supply through our bold regional 7 by 7 housing plan.

The EOWC 7 in 7 regional housing plan proposes building at least 7,000 community rental units over seven years across the region to address waiting lists. The plan would require partnerships with federal and provincial governments, as well as the private and non-profit sector, and Indigenous partners. Using a blended model approach, the 7 in 7 plan has the added benefit of bringing in nearly 21,000 additional market rate units. That would be a total of 28,000 housing units. EOWC is moving forward with the 7 in 7 plan and is currently working with KWM Consulting Inc. to create a business case to move forward effectively and sustainably.

EOWC also calls on the provincial and federal governments to develop a strong financial framework to support municipalities to better prepare, plan and implement housing and related support services. Additionally, EOWC is advocating for government mandates to standardize the language around housing and have clear, simple definitions of affordable and accessible housing.

Long term care

Municipal governments are key partners in long-term care delivery, which was repeatedly emphasized throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. EOWC was an early advocate for the four-hour care model that the Province is in the process of implementing and continues to provide evidence-based feedback to inform government decisions about long-term care and related supports.

Throughout the coming year, EOWC is advocating a long-term care human resources strategy to address staff shortages across the region working for rural homes and their labor market. As part of human resource advocacy, EOWC is continuing to call on the provincial government to eliminate staffing agencies that present unnecessary and unsustainable resources and cost burdens to municipalities.

Additionally, EOWC is advocating for the provincial government to review and modernize the long-term care funding framework. EOWC is ready to continue to provide sound data on behalf of member municipalities and work with government and stakeholders.

Paramedical Services

Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, EOWC member municipalities have experienced increased pressures on their paramedical services. Over the next year, EOWC is advocating for permanent, stable and predictable funding to support paramedic services and the efforts of the paramedic community.

The EOWC is also calling on the provincial government to modernize the dispatch system to improve call prioritization and the overall level of service. Additionally, the caucus is advocating for the Provincial Government and related stakeholders to reduce hospital discharge delays, which would allow paramedics to spend more hours serving their communities.

Currently, EOWC is working with ApexPro Consulting Inc. to update the EOWCs 2019 Review of the State of Eastern Ontario Paramedical Services Summary report. This will provide a current overview of data at the regional level of paramedical services. The EOWC looks forward to sharing the report, findings and recommendations with government and relevant stakeholders once it is finalized in the summer of 2023.

Photo Caption Left to Right: Warden Ron Vandewal, Warden Nancy Peckford, Warden Bob Mullin, Warden Peter McLaren, Warden Henry Hogg, Warden Mandy Martin, Mayor Doug Elmslie, Mayor Steve Ferguson, Warden Tony Fraser, EOWC Chair Peter Emon, EOWC Vice Chair Bonnie Clark, Gardener Liz Danielsen. Missing from the photo: Guardian Normand Riopel.

