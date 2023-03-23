Belarus opposition leader in exile calls for unified EU and US support – Harvard Gazette

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya’s political career began when her husband, Siarhei Tsikhanouski, was jailed after announcing plans to challenge Belarusian President Aliaksandr Lukashenko in 2020. The young politician ran in place of her husbands and after Lukashenko was declared the winner in a contest widely considered a fraud, mass protests erupted in Belarus for months.

Tsikhanouskaya, fearing for her safety, fled to Lithuania, where she leads the Belarusian opposition, which includes partisans working against the Russians in their bid to invade Ukraine. The Tsikhanouskayas’ group sees their support for Ukraine as part of a larger pro-democracy struggle that pits that nation and theirs against Lukashenko and his ally, Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who seeks to restore Moscow’s grip on the region.

Tsikhanouskaya will be a keynote speaker at The John F. Kennedy Jr. Forum. at the Institute of Politics on Friday and share the stage with the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola. This event is part of the student-run organization European Conference at Harvard on Friday and Saturday and co-sponsored by Center for European Studies Minda de Gunzburg, Weatherhead Center for International Affairs, AND Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

NEWSPAPER:What are some of the key issues and policy debates in Europe that you plan to address during your speech at the Institute of Politics? How does Belarus play a role in Europe’s security?

TSIKHANOUSKAYA: The people of Belarus and Ukrainians are facing the same enemy. Russia wants to return our countries to the Russian sphere of influence. We have always felt ourselves European and do not want to be associated with Russia. Russia is now synonymous with war and poverty, and Europe is democracy and peace, and we want the same for our country. We want to break the perception that Belarus is part of Russia or a post-Soviet country. While Lukashenko is in power with the help of violence and criminal support, he will always obey Putin and carry out his orders and will be a constant threat to the security of the region.

NEWSPAPER:What measures can the European Union take to support the pro-democracy movement in Belarus?

TSIKHANOUSKAYA:Consistency is powerful. If the European Union does not recognize Lukashenko as president, he should not meet with his representatives [Belarusian] regime. If it knows that Lukashenko is guilty of crimes against humanity and war crimes, then it should hold him accountable and launch an investigation. The European Union can put pressure on the regime through sanctions and political isolation. It can also support civil society. A large number of people fighting the regime had to leave the country and they need financial support. As well as the families of political prisoners. We fully support the Ukrainians, but the war will not end until Belarus is also free.

NEWSPAPER:What is your perspective on United States foreign policy toward Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus?

TSIKHANOUSKAYA:[The United States] should join in the implementation of measures against Lukashenko together with the European Union. Joint positions will be more effective. It should also support the Belarusian people and punish the regime. The US must understand that Belarus and Ukraine are intertwined. Lukashenko is a full collaborator with Russia in the war in Ukraine.

I would also ask the US government to pay attention to the criminal occupation of Belarus, because we are now seeing the presence of Russian troops in Belarus. We see how Russia is gradually invading our cultural, economic and military spheres, and we want to hear a clear message that any attempt to invade Belarus will not be tolerated. There should be a wide range of personal sanctions against those who serve him [Lukashenko] regime: work with democratic forces, NGOs, support cultural institutions, help political prisoners and provide scholarships for students.

NEWSPAPER:Do you still believe that a peaceful transition of power in Belarus is possible by limiting the number of presidential terms, as you requested?

TSIKHANOUSKAYA:From the beginning we have believed that nonviolence can create change in our country because we know that peaceful change is more sustainable. When Belarusian anti-war regiments were created in Ukraine, we saw some caution from our democratic partners. These regiments are defending Ukraine now and there was a concern that one day they would come to Belarus and get rid of the regime by violent means. Where is the pure golden mean? In this battle to win peacefully, we must put the regime under constant stress.

We don’t want any violence. Belarusian anti-war partisans committed non-violent acts of sabotage when they damaged railway lines in Belarus so that Russia could not send new troops, weapons, shells, equipment and other military supplies to the front and interrupted the Russian offensive in Kiev. The same applies to the recent explosion of a Russian plane at an airport in Belarus, which gave instructions for missile attacks in Ukraine. These actions are non-violent, because they did not harm people’s lives and health. On the contrary, in both of these cases, equipment that could be used to kill many people in Ukraine is damaged.

NEWSPAPER:Does fear ever stop you or paralyze you for a moment? How do you keep moving forward as a wife, mother and political leader?

TSIKHANOUSKAYA:Since 2020, there hasn’t been a day that I haven’t felt fear. I fear for my husband and other political prisoners. I know how they are treated in prison. The fact that they sacrificed their freedom and the opportunity to build a normal life is what keeps me fighting. Sometimes I don’t want to get out of bed, but then I think about my husband, who can’t say a word in public and is physically and morally humiliated in prison. Then I tell myself to get up and go to work.

When my husband is allowed to send a letter to our children, and my daughter, who is now 7 years old, is reading his words and crying, I realize that I have no choice. When a woman faces obstacles, she will show her inner strength and should not underestimate herself.

My son is a special needs child who was born deaf. He underwent surgery as a toddler and had to receive daily therapy to learn to speak. I didn’t know if there would ever be a full recovery. I didn’t see the light at the end of the tunnel, but I knew I had to work on it every day. Finally, he was able to join his classmates at school.

Maybe that personal experience is helping to sustain me now. I don’t know when the light at the end of the tunnel will appear even for the Belarusians, but I know that you have to find the strength in yourself to fight every day, because you hope for a victory.

Our country does not belong to just one person who thinks that Belarus is his private backyard. This is our country and we are responsible for its future. People in the diaspora have undertaken so many creative initiatives, such as the formation of People’s Embassies of Belarus, and it is truly inspiring to know that you are not alone. You stand side by side with others.