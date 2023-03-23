Regina mayor says ‘Experience Regina’ slogans were a ‘mistake’

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters has responded to criticism of slogans used as part of a tourism rebrand for the city, saying they were a mistake.

Last week Tourism Regina was branded to Experience Regina. The launch included two slogans “Show us your Regina” and “The city that rhymes with fun” that drew a lot of criticism online for sexualizing the city.

“They [slogans]they were sexist and wrong. They hurt and they affected people,” Masters told reporters Wednesday night. “It’s just bad for the city.”

Experience Regina CEO Tim Reidi apologized for the slogans on Sunday and the organization deleted them from its website.

Masters told reporters Wednesday that the backlash came as a surprise to him, as the city council provided parts of the campaign launch, but the controversial slogans were not included.

“The inclusion of some of the language on the website, again, was not in the original package, so it was added at a certain point in time and not revised,” Masters said.

“I can admit that when we saw it [original] slide deck we were really happy with the slide deck. I think everyone in the room was thinking, ‘that’s good, that makes sense’.”

Masters was at an “Experience Regina” launch event last Friday, where people in the crowd wore sweatshirts emblazoned with “The City That Rhymes With Fun” and emblazoned with the “Experience Regina” emblem.

“I think it offends some people. I think again private businesses that want to sell it and have sold it for years can do that,” Masters told CBC Radio. Morning edition I present Stefani Langenegger on Thursday.

“I think it’s a misstep for branding to include it. At the end of the day I think what private businesses want to do is fine.”

Masters said the Experience Regina logo is intended to be available to anyone who wants to use it.

How did slogans enter the marketing campaign?

Regina City Council has no oversight over Experience Regina’s marketing decisions, according to the mayor.

The rebranding marked the first major move by Reid, also CEO of Regina Exhibition Limited (REAL), since REAL was placed in charge of organizing the city’s tourism last year.

“I have been assured that all inappropriate content has been removed and that a full review of the situation that led to the use of inappropriate slogans is now being looked at,” Masters said on CBC Radio. Morning edition.

“I think there’s a board meeting tonight and I know this front and it’s focused on their agenda, so I’m looking forward to the reports.”

Masters noted Wednesday that a manager had left unexpectedly in the time leading up to the brand’s launch.

“I think there was again a little bit of a lack of internal controls and a lack of direct leadership,” Masters said.

Tim Reid is the CEO of Experience Regina, the organization formerly known as Tourism Regina. He apologized for the controversial slogans on Sunday. (Alexander Quon/CBC)

Masters did not specify if there would be any staffing changes at Experience Regina.

“I think the ‘Experience Regina’ campaign minus the sexist slogans is a fantastic campaign,” Master said.

Masters noted that Regina has been the town’s name for more than a century and the jokes have been going on forever.

“I think when Mick Jagger said [“the city that rhymes with fun”] in the mid-2000s it was meant to imply that women’s bodies should be celebrated. I think the problem is that it’s derogatory when it’s published on a website associated with the City of Regina.”

Masters said the rebranded tourism campaign aims to show visitors the arts, culture and sporting attractions the city has to offer.

“We want people to come experience our city, experience our people,” Masters said. “They need to experience us because that’s what makes us so great.”

The rebrand cost the city $30,000.