International
Regina mayor says ‘Experience Regina’ slogans were a ‘mistake’
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters has responded to criticism of slogans used as part of a tourism rebrand for the city, saying they were a mistake.
Last week Tourism Regina was branded to Experience Regina. The launch included two slogans “Show us your Regina” and “The city that rhymes with fun” that drew a lot of criticism online for sexualizing the city.
“They [slogans]they were sexist and wrong. They hurt and they affected people,” Masters told reporters Wednesday night. “It’s just bad for the city.”
Experience Regina CEO Tim Reidi apologized for the slogans on Sunday and the organization deleted them from its website.
Masters told reporters Wednesday that the backlash came as a surprise to him, as the city council provided parts of the campaign launch, but the controversial slogans were not included.
“The inclusion of some of the language on the website, again, was not in the original package, so it was added at a certain point in time and not revised,” Masters said.
“I can admit that when we saw it [original] slide deck we were really happy with the slide deck. I think everyone in the room was thinking, ‘that’s good, that makes sense’.”
Masters was at an “Experience Regina” launch event last Friday, where people in the crowd wore sweatshirts emblazoned with “The City That Rhymes With Fun” and emblazoned with the “Experience Regina” emblem.
“I think it offends some people. I think again private businesses that want to sell it and have sold it for years can do that,” Masters told CBC Radio. Morning edition I present Stefani Langenegger on Thursday.
“I think it’s a misstep for branding to include it. At the end of the day I think what private businesses want to do is fine.”
Masters said the Experience Regina logo is intended to be available to anyone who wants to use it.
Morning Edition – Sask15:08The Chair addresses concerns regarding the Experience Regina marketing campaign
How did slogans enter the marketing campaign?
Regina City Council has no oversight over Experience Regina’s marketing decisions, according to the mayor.
The rebranding marked the first major move by Reid, also CEO of Regina Exhibition Limited (REAL), since REAL was placed in charge of organizing the city’s tourism last year.
“I have been assured that all inappropriate content has been removed and that a full review of the situation that led to the use of inappropriate slogans is now being looked at,” Masters said on CBC Radio. Morning edition.
“I think there’s a board meeting tonight and I know this front and it’s focused on their agenda, so I’m looking forward to the reports.”
Masters noted Wednesday that a manager had left unexpectedly in the time leading up to the brand’s launch.
“I think there was again a little bit of a lack of internal controls and a lack of direct leadership,” Masters said.
Masters did not specify if there would be any staffing changes at Experience Regina.
“I think the ‘Experience Regina’ campaign minus the sexist slogans is a fantastic campaign,” Master said.
Masters noted that Regina has been the town’s name for more than a century and the jokes have been going on forever.
“I think when Mick Jagger said [“the city that rhymes with fun”] in the mid-2000s it was meant to imply that women’s bodies should be celebrated. I think the problem is that it’s derogatory when it’s published on a website associated with the City of Regina.”
Masters said the rebranded tourism campaign aims to show visitors the arts, culture and sporting attractions the city has to offer.
“We want people to come experience our city, experience our people,” Masters said. “They need to experience us because that’s what makes us so great.”
The rebrand cost the city $30,000.
Morning Edition – Sask13:06Feedback continues to pour in for Regina’s re-brand as Experience Regina
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatchewan/it-was-a-misstep-or-the-experience-regina-brand-launch-to-use-sexist-slogans-regina-mayor-1.6788387
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Hockey fans swarm Fargo for the tough NCAA tournament in Minnesota
- Life in prison in Uganda for saying you’re gay
- Iga Swiatek pulls out of Miami Open as tennis fans left heartbroken
- An earthquake hits Pakistan and Afghanistan, leaving at least 11 dead | earthquakes
- Erdogan confident of winning election – Middle East Monitor
- The Herald’s 2023 NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament – Grand Forks Herald
- A college hockey player broke this woman’s wheelchair. Now she speaks out.
- Louisiana braces for epic flooding from Tropical Storm Barry
- Frozen Four: NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament Fargo Regional Preview
- Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi NCR area
- The puck falls on NCAA Mens Ice Hockey Post-Season Play on ESPN platforms
- Hormonal contraceptives linked to breast cancer, new study has revealed.