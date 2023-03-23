Conclusions of the European Council on Ukraine

The European Council held an exchange of views with the Secretary-General of the United Nations Guterres.

I. UKRAINE

1. The European Council reiterates its firm condemnation of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, which constitutes a flagrant violation of the UN Charter, and recalls the unwavering support of the European Union for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized and inherent borders. the right of self-defense against Russian aggression.

2. The European Council welcomes the UN General Assembly Resolution on the Principles of the United Nations Charter underpinning a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, which was adopted with broad support from the international community . She reiterates her support for President Zelenskyys Peace Formula. The European Union will continue to work with Ukraine on the 10-point peace plan.

3. Russia must stop its aggression and immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all its military forces and its proxies from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. International humanitarian law, including the treatment of prisoners of war, must be respected. The European Council condemns in the strongest terms sexual violence and gender-based violence. Russia should immediately ensure the safe return of Ukrainians forcibly transferred or deported to Russia, especially children. In this context, the European Council takes into account the arrest warrants recently issued by the International Criminal Court, against the Russian President and his Commissioner for Children’s Rights, for the war crime of illegal deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children from the occupied territories of Ukraine in Russia. .

4. Russia must immediately cease actions that endanger the safety and security of civilian nuclear facilities in Ukraine. The European Union fully supports the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

5. The European Union is firmly committed to ensuring full accountability for war crimes and other more serious crimes committed in connection with Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, including the establishment of an appropriate mechanism for the prosecution of the crime of aggression, which is of concern to the international community as a whole. In this context, the European Council welcomes the agreement to establish the new International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine (ICPA) in The Hague, which will be linked to the existing Joint Investigative Team supported by Eurojust. It reiterates its support for the investigations of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. The European Council welcomes the upcoming negotiations for a new Convention on international cooperation in the investigation and prosecution of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and other international crimes.

6. The European Union remains committed to maintaining and increasing collective pressure on Russia, including through possible further restrictive measures, and to continue working on the oil price cap together with partners. The European Council underlines the importance and urgency of increasing efforts to ensure the effective implementation of sanctions at European and national level and is firmly committed to effectively preventing and combating evasion in and from third countries. The European Council invites the Council and the Commission to strengthen all the necessary implementation instruments and to develop, together with the Member States, a fully coordinated approach to this end. The European Union will intensify its work with partners to counter Russian false narratives and disinformation about the war.

7. The European Union stands firmly and fully with Ukraine and will continue to provide strong political, economic, military, financial and humanitarian support to Ukraine and its people for as long as necessary. The European Union and its Member States are stepping up their efforts to help meet Ukraine’s urgent military and defense needs. Taking into account the security and defense interests of all member states, the European Council welcomes the agreement in the Council on the urgent delivery of surface-to-surface and artillery munitions to Ukraine and, if required, missiles, including through joint procurement and mobilization of funds appropriate, including the European Peace Instrument, aiming to secure 1 million rounds of artillery ammunition in a joint effort within the next twelve months, without prejudice to the specific character of the security and defense policy of some member states.

8. The European Union remains committed to supporting the repair, recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine, in coordination with international partners. In this context, the European Council reiterates the EU’s full support for the creation of an international mechanism for recording the damage caused by Russia. Together with partners, the European Union will continue to step up work towards the use of Russia’s frozen and immovable assets for the reconstruction of Ukraine and for reparations purposes, in accordance with EU and international law.

9. The European Council welcomes Ukraine’s commitment and reform efforts, and underlines the importance of Ukraine’s EU accession process, in line with its previous conclusions, especially those of 23-24 June 2022.

10. The European Union will continue to provide all relevant support to the Republic of Moldova, including strengthening the resilience, security, stability, economy and energy supply of the country in the face of destabilizing activities by external actors, as well as support for its membership . the road to the European Union. The European Council invites the Commission to present a support package before its next meeting.

11. The European Council condemns the continued military support for Russia’s war of aggression provided by Iran and Belarus. He asks all countries not to provide material or other support for Russia’s war of aggression.

12. Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and its food weaponization have undermined global food security. In this context, the European Council takes into account the expansion of the UN Black Sea Grains Initiative. This initiative, the EU Solidarity Lanes and Ukraine’s wheat initiative from Ukraine are important in strengthening global food security. It emphasizes the need to ensure the continued availability and affordability of agricultural products for countries most in need.

