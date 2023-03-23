



Children and families March 23, 2023 North and West Northamptonshire Council leaders met urgently last night with senior council officers and the Children’s Trust to discuss the encouraging Ofsted inspection report released earlier this week. Attended by council leaders, cabinet members, chief executives, directors and senior staff, as well as the Children’s Trust chairman, chief executive and senior team, the constructive but challenging meeting discussed its deep concern about the report’s findings and an absolute commitment to our children and foster carers to improve this service. Both leaders raised issues detailed within the report and sought assurances that action was being taken to address the critical findings. The meeting reviewed the existing action plans for the Support Service, which have already been reviewed and updated since the last Ofsted report. Actions have been urgently improved so that they can be implemented quickly and will be vigorously monitored and supervised. The trust will engage with Ofsted to validate the progress made so far, before Ofsted reviews the service in April. Councils have been assured by the Trust that immediate action is being taken to ensure all children in its care are safe. Following this urgent meeting, Councils feel more confident that the commitment of senior management at the Trust is to improve the service and ensure that children’s needs are met and carers are fully supported. We had a frank and tough discussion with the Children’s Foundation because it is essential that we urgently work together to improve the standard of the Fostering Service. I am grateful to the Trust for putting their senior team on the ground to show their commitment to discussing and acting on this most important report, and for showing us the actions that have been taking place since publication. of the report to adjust this service. Cllr Jason Smithers, Leader of North Northamptonshire Council We cannot overstate the importance placed on addressing this crucial report and the need to address the deficiencies identified. While Ofsted has recently acknowledged the overall improvement in the services provided by the Childrens Trust, the incentive is the weak point that urgently needs to be improved. Both our councils are committed to working with the Trust and the Department for Education to help improve the situation and take all necessary action swiftly. Cllr Jonathan Nunn, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council We had a constructive meeting with colleagues in the North West and Northern Council to discuss the outcome of our recent Independent Oversight Agency inspection. We must not forget the improvements that Ofsted has already recognized in our full inspection, which shows that we are on the right trajectory. Our focus now is to work together to ensure that our incentive service follows the same path and we welcome the commitment from both councils as well as the Department for Education to support and enable these improvements to be made. Julian Wooster, Chairman of Northamptonshire Children’s Trust

