CSP to launch consultation on NHS pay in England





The health care workers’ strike was crucial in bringing the government back to negotiations

Voting for the bid, which will take place in an online poll, will open on Wednesday, March 29 and run until noon on Thursday, April 27. The pay sub-committee led by CSP members has recommended the offer as the best that can be achieved. Ultimately, the decision is for members to make, so please engage with all the information available and cast your vote during the consultation. We strongly encourage everyone to read the FAQ and attend the webinars if possible. Visit our NHS England Payments page at: Review the frequently asked questions on the consultation, the negotiation process and the offer

Register for a webinar – which takes place at least weekly during the consultation – or watch a recording of the presentations

Access the documentation for the payment offer from the AfC group and details of outstanding commitments. The offer includes a one-off bonus payment of between £1,655 and £3,789 for 2022-23, on top of £1,400 already received. In addition, members would receive a consolidated (permanent) pay rise of 5 percent in 2023-2024. The offer was secured after two weeks of negotiations between health unions and the UK government, which has previously refused to reopen the 2022-23 pay award and set a cap of 3.5 per cent for next year. The CSP can confirm that a proposal to explore the possibility of a separate payment for nurses is not part of the formal offer. The CSPs’ view is that any such discussion is inadvisable and is likely to encounter significant barriers that make the possibility of a separate scale highly unlikely. Nearly 250 members attended two webinars on the issue held by CSP this week, with more to come during the consultation period. CSP has now produced an FAQ based on those webinars and questions received elsewhere. All members working in NHS England are encouraged to ensure their details are up to date to ensure they receive a link to vote online.

