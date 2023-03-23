WHO steps up key initiative of Directors-General to fight tuberculosis





On the occasion of World TB Day, the World Health Organization (WHO) is announcing the expanded scope of the WHO Director-General’s (DG) Flagship Initiative on Tuberculosis during the period 2023-2027 to support rapid progress towards ending TB and achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030. Tuberculosis remains one of the world’s biggest infectious killers, causing 1.6 million deaths each year and affecting millions more, with huge impacts on families and communities. The COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with ongoing crises such as armed conflict, food insecurity, climate change, political and economic instability, has reversed years of progress made in the fight against TB. Last year, for the first time in nearly two decades, the WHO reported an increase in the number of people contracting TB and drug-resistant TB, along with an increase in deaths. “TB is preventable, treatable and curable, and yet this ancient scourge that has plagued humanity for millennia continues to cause suffering and death to millions every year,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO. of. “WHO is committed to supporting countries to scale up their response, expanding access to TB prevention, detection and treatment services as part of their journey towards universal health coverage and to strengthen their defenses against epidemics and pandemics.” WHO’s flagship TB initiative builds on progress achieved and lessons learned from 2018-2022. It aims to increase the provision of quality care for people living with TB through equal access to WHO-recommended rapid diagnostics, shorter oral treatment for infections and diseases, increasing their access to social protection and other innovations by including digital tools for health. The initiative highlights the urgent need to increase domestic and international investment in TB services, research and innovation, particularly in the development of new vaccines. It calls for TB services and programs, particularly in countries with a high TB ​​burden, to be recognized as an essential component of health systems, strengthening primary health care and pandemic preparedness and response. DP’s flagship initiative aims to foster multisectoral action and accountability to address the key drivers of the TB epidemic—poverty, malnutrition, diabetes, HIV, tobacco and alcohol use, poor living and working conditions, among others. And its expanded reach is much needed and timely as international partners prepare for the upcoming UN High Level Meeting on TB. World Tuberculosis Day this year is being commemorated with the theme ‘Yes! We can end TB!’ in order to promote optimism and encourage high-level leadership, increase investment, speedy adoption of new WHO recommendations, and strengthen multisectoral partnerships to combat the TB epidemic. As part of the DG Flagship initiative, a special call to action is being issued by WHO and partners calling on Member States to accelerate the roll-out of the new WHO-recommended total oral treatment regimens for drug-resistant TB. Drug-resistant TB continues to be a pressing public health concern, taking a significant toll on TB-affected individuals, communities, and healthcare systems worldwide. In 2021, nearly half a million people became ill with multidrug-resistant or rifampicin-resistant TB (MDR/RR-TB), only one in three is treated. The new WHO guidelines for the treatment of drug-resistant tuberculosis recommend the rapid introduction of the new BPaLM/BPaL regimen that has the potential to significantly increase cure rates due to its high effectiveness, provide wider access to because of its lower cost and improve patients. quality of life, as it is an all-oral treatment that is significantly shorter than traditional regimens. “2023 is our chance to push forward the agenda to end TB,” said Dr Tereza Kasaeva, Director of WHO’s Global Tuberculosis Programme. “On World TB Day, WHO is pushing for strong political commitment at the highest level, strong multisectoral collaboration, including beyond health, and an effective accountability system. We need everyone – individuals, communities, societies, donors and governments – to do their part to end TB. Together, yes, we can end TB.” In September 2023, the UN General Assembly will convene three High-Level Meetings focusing on UHC, pandemic preparedness and response, and ending TB. There are clear links between these agendas and heads of state will consider accelerating action, including the goal of ending TB.

