Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield’s speech at a UN Security Council conference on the situation in the Middle East





Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield

US Representative to the United Nations

New York, New York

March 22, 2023 AS DELIVERED Thank you, Mr. President. Thank you also, Special Coordinator Wennesland, for your information. The United States remains deeply concerned by the ongoing violence in Israel and the West Bank. Twenty-twenty-two was the deadliest year since the Second Intifada. And 2023 is on track to surpass this staggering level of violence. The United States is concerned by the escalation of violent attacks by Palestinians against Israelis and by violent attacks against Palestinians by Israeli settlers in the West Bank. We reject all such acts of violence, as well as incitement to violence. And let me also emphasize that accountability and justice must be pursued with the same rigor and resources in all cases of extremist violence. We continue to call on the parties to de-escalate and refrain from unilateral actions and unhelpful rhetoric that only serve to inflame tensions, especially as we approach the confluence of religious holidays in April. That is why the United States joined the meeting in Aqaba on February 26 and the subsequent meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh on March 19, with Israel, the Palestinians, Jordan and Egypt. We welcome the commitments of the parties and the steps taken to restore calm. These meetings are an affirmation that both sides can seek calm and find a way forward. The United States will continue to support these efforts and all efforts to restore calm and promote peace. We call on the members of this Council and regional partners to join us. And with the approach of the holy month of Ramadan and the holidays of Passover and Easter, a time of heightened religious sensitivity, we call on all parties to maintain peace. This should be a time of fellowship and respect for faith, not a time to stir up conflict. Colleagues, the United States continues to believe that the two-state solution remains the best way to ensure that Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in peace and security. And although the prospects for a two-state solution feel remote at the moment, we must maintain a glimmer of hope. The road ahead will not be easy. But if the parties commit to peace and dialogue, a brighter future is possible, one of equal measure of freedom, security and prosperity for all. Thank you, Mr. President. ###

