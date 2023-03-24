ICC concerned by Russian threats to order Putin | Russia-Ukraine war news





The international court’s comments come after former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev threatened to hit the war crimes tribunal with hypersonic missiles.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has expressed concern about threats from Russia after issuing an arrest warrant for war crimes against President Vladimir Putin. ICC to STATEMENT The concern came on Wednesday after former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev threatened to hit the war crimes tribunal in The Hague with hypersonic missiles. It also followed Russia’s top investigative body opening a criminal case against ICC prosecutor Karim Khan as well as the judges who issued the warrant for Putin. The Presidency of the Assembly of States Parties to the ICC said it deplored these efforts to hinder international efforts to ensure accountability for acts that are prohibited under general international law. The assembly also reaffirms its unwavering support for the International Criminal Court, the presidency said. The International Criminal Court embodies our collective commitment to fight impunity for the most serious international crimes. As an institution of last resort, the Court is complementary to national jurisdictions. We call on all states to respect their judicial and prosecutorial independence, he added. Medvedev said on Monday: It is very possible to imagine a hypersonic missile being launched from the North Sea by a Russian ship at the Hague tribunal. He added: All walk under God and rockets Look carefully at the sky The ICC arrest warrant for Putin, issued on Friday, accuses the Russian leader of illegally deporting thousands of Ukrainian children, a war crime. The legal measure will force the courts of 123 member states to arrest Putin and transfer him to The Hague for trial if he trespasses on their territory. Neither Russia nor Ukraine are members of the ICC, although Kiev has granted the court jurisdiction to prosecute crimes committed on its territory. The court also has no police force of its own and relies on member states to make arrests. The ICC also issued an injunction against Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s presidential commissioner for children’s rights, on similar charges. Moscow dismissed the orders as invalid, and Russia’s Supreme Investigative Committee said there were no grounds for criminal liability on Putin’s part. He also said heads of state enjoyed absolute immunity under a 1973 United Nations convention. The committee said the actions of ICC prosecutors in issuing the warrants showed signs of being crimes under Russian law, including knowingly accusing an innocent person of a crime. Ukraine, which says more than 16,000 Ukrainian children have been deported to Russia since the February 24, 2022 invasion, has called the ICC order a historic decision that will lead to historic accountability. Its Western allies, including the United States and the European Union, have also welcomed the courts’ move. Although the US is not a party to the ICC, President Joe Biden said Friday that Putin clearly committed war crimes, adding that the ICC’s arrest warrant was justified. The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has meanwhile asked all members of the ICC to respect the order. I think anyone who is a party to the court and has obligations should meet their obligations, Blinken said Wednesday when asked by U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing whether he would encourage European allies to hand over Putin.

