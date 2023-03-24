International
Millions of additional funds have been committed to the ICC’s work in Ukraine
LONDON (AP) An international conference in London raised 4 million pounds ($4.9 million) to support the International Criminal Court in its investigations into alleged war crimes in Ukraine and its work to hold Russia to account, officials said. the moon.
Justice ministers from more than 40 countries met in London for a war crimes conference days after the world court issued an arrest warrant. for Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of personal responsibility in the kidnapping of children from Ukraine. Friday’s move was the first time the court issued an injunction against a leader of one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.
We share the belief that President Putin and the wider leadership must be held accountable, British justice secretary and deputy prime minister Dominic Raab said as he opened the meeting. Let’s make sure we back up our words with deeds, that we back up our moral support with practical means to effectively investigate these horrific crimes.
Karim Khan, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, said the order for Putin was not a moment of triumph, but a somber occasion that reminds the world that joint international action is the key to justice for Ukraine.
If at this moment in world affairs we don’t stick to the law, if we don’t look at ourselves and ask how we can do better, not only will we miss an opportunity, we may not have further opportunities, Khan said.
Monday’s conference raised additional international funding for the ICC, as well as other offers of resources from European countries, including investigative support and forensic expertise, Raab said.
The global court on Friday also issued an arrest warrant for Maria Lvova-Belova, commissioner for children’s rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation.
Andriy Kostin, the prosecutor general of Ukraine, described the abduction and transport of thousands of Ukrainian children in Russia to be adopted and raised as Russians as part of a clear plan by Russia to destroy Ukraine and Ukrainian identity.
His office has already launched investigations into more than 72,000 incidents of war crimes in his country, he said, adding that not a day goes by without widespread and systematic atrocities committed in populated areas against civilians.
Although the conferences focused on supporting the work of the ICC, Kostin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also called for international support for the creation of a special international court to investigate and prosecute Russian leaders for the broader crime of aggression.
In a pre-recorded video message broadcast at the end of the conference, Zelenskyy told participants that a new court would complement the ICC and significantly strengthen international justice.
Zelenskyy has long sought a court to hold Russian leaders accountable for the decision to invade Ukraine. The European Union, among others, has supported the idea, but talks are at an early stage and there is no international agreement on the issue so far. Some are concerned that such a court could undermine the ICC’s mandate.
The arrest warrant against Putin could damage his international standing, but its practical implications are likely to be limited, not least because Moscow does not recognize the courts’ jurisdiction or extradite its own nationals. Russian officials dismissed the ICC’s move as legally invalid.
Asked if he believed it was likely that Putin would one day stand trial, Khan said the ICC’s record is not perfect, but that international courts have successfully tried leaders, including Liberian President Charles Taylor, for crimes in Sierra Leone. . He was sentenced by the Special Court for Sierra Leone.
Those who think they have a free pass or that there are no consequences should understand that the law is there, the prosecutor told Sky News.
___
This story has been corrected to show that Charles Taylor was convicted by the Special Court for Sierra Leone, not the International Criminal Court.
