Tampa International Airport breaks passenger record





TAMPA International Airport, Fla. Tampa said it has broken another record this spring break season. According to the airport, Transportation Security Administration numbers show 90,000 passengers arrived on March 19 — the single busiest day ever at TPA. What you need to know Tampa International Airport set a single-day passenger record with 90,000 people coming through the airport on March 19

The airport says five of its ten busiest days have been recorded this month alone

Passengers and visitors at the airport said they noticed larger crowds, but it did not cause any travel problems.

The airport said in a statement that it is working with partners to keep up with growing crowds “Wow. I’m not surprised,” said Mercedes King, who arrived at TPA from Raleigh on Wednesday. She said before she and her friend, Malikah Harris, even boarded their flight, they learned Tampa could be busy. “In the Southwest, they notified us to prepare for major spring break travel,” King said. “This is probably the first time of spring that a lot of families are starting to get out and move or get comfortable moving to get flights and stuff.” TPA’s spring break season runs from March 7 to April 10, and the airport has said it was expecting record crowds. In addition to Sunday’s all-time record, March 11 ranked second with 89,000 passengers in a single day, and March 18 ranked third with 86,000. “It’s been a little busier,” said Harris, who is in town to celebrate her 31st birthday. “I wouldn’t say too busy. Nobody bumped into elbows or anything. Everybody kept a steady distance. So it’s not too bad.” Joe Martin of Madeira Beach and Toronto was at the airport to pick up family spending part of their spring break in Tampa Bay. “We really like this airport and haven’t had any issues at all, except for a little traffic coming into the airport from the park,” Martin said. “Our passenger volume is only expected to increase in the future, so we will continue to work diligently with our airlines and business partners to maintain the high level of safety, service and customer satisfaction that our travelers expect from Tampa International Airport,” Airport Vice President. of Operations Adam Bouchard said in a statement. The previous all-time record was set just last year on March 20 with 86,000 passengers.

