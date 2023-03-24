International
Switzerland’s Secret Credit Suisse Rescue Rocks Global Finance
ZURICH, March 21 (Reuters) – Days before a hastily called press conference late on Sunday that would make world front pages, Switzerland’s political elite were secretly preparing a move that would shock the globe.
While the country’s central bank and financial regulator publicly declared Credit Suisse sound, behind closed doors the race was on to save the country’s second-largest bank.
The chain of events led to the removal of one of Switzerland’s flagships, a merger backed by 260 billion Swiss francs ($280 billion) in state funds and a move that would turn global finance upside down: favoring bank shareholders at the expense of investors of bonds.
Events unfolding in the landlocked country — a long bastion of political neutrality that has secured its position as a safe haven for wealthy elites — run counter to one of the key lessons of the 2008 financial crisis. The bailout concentrates even greater risks on a banking giant, UBS Group AG.
Moreover, making bondholders cushion the blow to equity investors from shock lenders linked to UBS-Credit Suisse, raising their borrowing costs in a threat to world economic growth.
The Swiss National Bank declined to comment, while the finance ministry did not respond to a request for comment.
Battered by years of scandals and losses, Credit Suisse had been struggling for months with a self-inflicted crisis of confidence. Within a few days her death was sealed.
Shortly after news broke on March 12 that the United States would step in to guarantee all deposits of two mid-sized lenders struggling to keep up with demands for money, the spotlight was on Credit Suisse and how would maintain depositors’ confidence.
Clients had already withdrawn $110 billion from the Zurich-based bank in the last three months of 2022, outflows it was struggling to repay.
A rainmaker who brokered a number of European bank rescues during the financial crisis, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that after seeing the collapse of US banks, there was little doubt that UBS would be called in to support Credit Suisse.
The banker on March 13 called UBS warning the world’s largest wealth manager that it should prepare to receive a call from the Swiss authorities.
By Wednesday, two days later, Credit Suisse was engulfed in a full-blown crisis. Comments from Saudi National Bank chairman Ammar Al Khudairy, who said he could no longer invest in the Swiss bank, sent Credit Suisse shares lower.
Little did it matter that Credit Suisse’s biggest investor also reiterated its faith in the lender. “They are a globally systemically important bank, so … they are monitored on a daily basis,” he told Reuters. “There are no surprises like you would have at a mid-sized bank in the US. It’s a completely different ecosystem.”
Significant deposit outflows followed, the source, who will continue to advise UBS on the merger, told Reuters, declining to put a number on them.
In the banking center of Zurich and Bern, the capital of the Alpine state, the pressure was mounting. However, as discussions to rescue Credit Suisse began, Swiss regulators FINMA and the Swiss National Bank said that “the problems of some banks in the US do not pose a direct risk of contagion for the Swiss financial markets”, admitting, however, that they would finance the bank with unlimited access to financing.
Credit Suisse was also conveying stability. The bank told Reuters on Thursday that its average liquidity coverage ratio, a key measure of how much cash-like assets a bank has, was unchanged between March 8 and March 14, despite the global banking crisis.
Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, a former translator and teacher only a few months into the job, told a news conference on Sunday that additional support for Credit Suisse had been agreed but kept secret for fear of panicking people. with a series of emergency notifications.
She said she was in close contact with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and British finance minister Jeremy Hunt. Both countries have large Credit Suisse subsidiaries employing thousands.
There was much less communication with the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, a person familiar with the matter said. Credit Suisse’s arms in Luxembourg, Spain and Germany were much smaller.
European regulators were particularly concerned that the Swiss could impose losses on bondholders – a radical step they took as the costs of a bailout increased for taxpayers.
“They did it themselves,” said the person, who asked not to be named, describing the result as a “big surprise.”
A FINMA spokesman said that although it singled out Britain and the US because of the scale of Credit Suisse’s business in those countries, it had also informed European authorities.
However, not everyone was kept in the dark.
Saudi investors, with roughly a 10% stake in the bank, have been putting pressure on the Swiss, warning they could take legal action if they do not recoup some of their ill-fated investments, another person with knowledge of the matter said.
Saudi National Bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment
“The money had to come from somewhere,” said one of the officials involved in the negotiations.
Credit Suisse’s board, keen to maintain some unity in an increasingly fractured environment, stood behind them and argued for a payout to shareholders, the person said.
Regulators also wanted to avoid a shareholder meltdown that would have resulted in the bank’s closure, potentially a bigger headache for the nation and a loss of face just hours after standing by Credit Suisse.
In the end, the Swiss agreed, choosing to write off 16 billion francs in bonds, compensating shareholders 3 billion francs and turning a key tenet of bank financing on its head—namely, that shareholders, not bondholders, take the hit. seen by one. bank failure.
It marks an ignominious end for an institution founded by Alfred Escher, a Swiss magnate affectionately called King Alfred I, who helped build the country’s railways. Credit Suisse banks many Swiss companies and citizens – including Finance Minister Keller-Sutter.
On Sunday, as a panel of Swiss officials and executives announced the deal, they had no regrets.
“This is not a bailout,” Keller-Sutter told reporters. Thomas Jordan, the central bank chief, defended the package as necessary to counter any wider shock.
“The taxpayer in this scenario has less risk,” Keller-Sutter said. “Bankruptcy would have been the highest risk because the cost to the Swiss economy would have been huge.”
However, markets are reeling from the extraordinary turn of events.
“When you’re a bank for billionaires, deposits can go away very quickly,” said one of the people involved. “You can die in three days.”
($1 = 0.9287 Swiss francs)
Additional reporting by Stefania Spezzati, John Revill, Greg Roumeliotis, Saeed Azhar and Rachna Uppal in Dubai; editing by Elisa Martinuzzi and Anna Driver
Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/switzerlands-secretive-credit-suisse-rescue-rocks-global-finance-2023-03-21/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Mountain Hawks suffers a few losses to Bucknell in Patriot League action
- PM Modi congratulates ISRO on the launch of 36 satellites | Latest India News
- Blue Devils set sights on Valspar Collegiate
- Pitching slows Bears as Sun Devils make it to Finals in Extras
- Could ‘smart’ forklifts be the future of the industry? – BBC News
- Jon Stewart responds to Tucker Carlson by “borrowing from his book.”
- Prime Minister Modi will address top military commanders in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on April 1
- Utah State Golf Team back in action at UC San Diego Invitational
- Women’s tennis falls to Toledo in MAC Play Sunday
- Titans win Game Three and take series victory over UC Davis
- Why Companies Should Connect To Regional Language Speakers
- In the 99th episode of Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister talks about organ donation and welcomes relatives of donors