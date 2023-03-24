Switzerland’s Secret Credit Suisse Rescue Rocks Global Finance

ZURICH, March 21 (Reuters) – Days before a hastily called press conference late on Sunday that would make world front pages, Switzerland’s political elite were secretly preparing a move that would shock the globe.

While the country’s central bank and financial regulator publicly declared Credit Suisse sound, behind closed doors the race was on to save the country’s second-largest bank.

The chain of events led to the removal of one of Switzerland’s flagships, a merger backed by 260 billion Swiss francs ($280 billion) in state funds and a move that would turn global finance upside down: favoring bank shareholders at the expense of investors of bonds.

Events unfolding in the landlocked country — a long bastion of political neutrality that has secured its position as a safe haven for wealthy elites — run counter to one of the key lessons of the 2008 financial crisis. The bailout concentrates even greater risks on a banking giant, UBS Group AG.

Moreover, making bondholders cushion the blow to equity investors from shock lenders linked to UBS-Credit Suisse, raising their borrowing costs in a threat to world economic growth.

The Swiss National Bank declined to comment, while the finance ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Battered by years of scandals and losses, Credit Suisse had been struggling for months with a self-inflicted crisis of confidence. Within a few days her death was sealed.

Shortly after news broke on March 12 that the United States would step in to guarantee all deposits of two mid-sized lenders struggling to keep up with demands for money, the spotlight was on Credit Suisse and how would maintain depositors’ confidence.

Clients had already withdrawn $110 billion from the Zurich-based bank in the last three months of 2022, outflows it was struggling to repay.

A rainmaker who brokered a number of European bank rescues during the financial crisis, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that after seeing the collapse of US banks, there was little doubt that UBS would be called in to support Credit Suisse.

The banker on March 13 called UBS warning the world’s largest wealth manager that it should prepare to receive a call from the Swiss authorities.

By Wednesday, two days later, Credit Suisse was engulfed in a full-blown crisis. Comments from Saudi National Bank chairman Ammar Al Khudairy, who said he could no longer invest in the Swiss bank, sent Credit Suisse shares lower.

Little did it matter that Credit Suisse’s biggest investor also reiterated its faith in the lender. “They are a globally systemically important bank, so … they are monitored on a daily basis,” he told Reuters. “There are no surprises like you would have at a mid-sized bank in the US. It’s a completely different ecosystem.”

Significant deposit outflows followed, the source, who will continue to advise UBS on the merger, told Reuters, declining to put a number on them.

In the banking center of Zurich and Bern, the capital of the Alpine state, the pressure was mounting. However, as discussions to rescue Credit Suisse began, Swiss regulators FINMA and the Swiss National Bank said that “the problems of some banks in the US do not pose a direct risk of contagion for the Swiss financial markets”, admitting, however, that they would finance the bank with unlimited access to financing.

Credit Suisse was also conveying stability. The bank told Reuters on Thursday that its average liquidity coverage ratio, a key measure of how much cash-like assets a bank has, was unchanged between March 8 and March 14, despite the global banking crisis.

Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, a former translator and teacher only a few months into the job, told a news conference on Sunday that additional support for Credit Suisse had been agreed but kept secret for fear of panicking people. with a series of emergency notifications.

She said she was in close contact with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and British finance minister Jeremy Hunt. Both countries have large Credit Suisse subsidiaries employing thousands.

There was much less communication with the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, a person familiar with the matter said. Credit Suisse’s arms in Luxembourg, Spain and Germany were much smaller.

European regulators were particularly concerned that the Swiss could impose losses on bondholders – a radical step they took as the costs of a bailout increased for taxpayers.

“They did it themselves,” said the person, who asked not to be named, describing the result as a “big surprise.”

A FINMA spokesman said that although it singled out Britain and the US because of the scale of Credit Suisse’s business in those countries, it had also informed European authorities.

However, not everyone was kept in the dark.

Saudi investors, with roughly a 10% stake in the bank, have been putting pressure on the Swiss, warning they could take legal action if they do not recoup some of their ill-fated investments, another person with knowledge of the matter said.

Saudi National Bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment

“The money had to come from somewhere,” said one of the officials involved in the negotiations.

Credit Suisse’s board, keen to maintain some unity in an increasingly fractured environment, stood behind them and argued for a payout to shareholders, the person said.

Regulators also wanted to avoid a shareholder meltdown that would have resulted in the bank’s closure, potentially a bigger headache for the nation and a loss of face just hours after standing by Credit Suisse.

In the end, the Swiss agreed, choosing to write off 16 billion francs in bonds, compensating shareholders 3 billion francs and turning a key tenet of bank financing on its head—namely, that shareholders, not bondholders, take the hit. seen by one. bank failure.

It marks an ignominious end for an institution founded by Alfred Escher, a Swiss magnate affectionately called King Alfred I, who helped build the country’s railways. Credit Suisse banks many Swiss companies and citizens – including Finance Minister Keller-Sutter.

On Sunday, as a panel of Swiss officials and executives announced the deal, they had no regrets.

“This is not a bailout,” Keller-Sutter told reporters. Thomas Jordan, the central bank chief, defended the package as necessary to counter any wider shock.

“The taxpayer in this scenario has less risk,” Keller-Sutter said. “Bankruptcy would have been the highest risk because the cost to the Swiss economy would have been huge.”

However, markets are reeling from the extraordinary turn of events.

“When you’re a bank for billionaires, deposits can go away very quickly,” said one of the people involved. “You can die in three days.”

($1 = 0.9287 Swiss francs)

