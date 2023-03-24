Syria says Israel attacked Aleppo airport, no casualties





DAMASCUS, Syria — An Israeli airstrike early Wednesday targeted the international airport in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, causing material damage and putting it out of service, the Syrian state news agency reported. This was the second attack on the facility this month. SANA quoted an unnamed military official as saying that Israeli warplanes fired missiles at Aleppo, Syria’s largest city and once a commercial hub, while flying over the Mediterranean Sea. He did not mention the victims. Bassem Mansour, head of Syria’s civil aviation, told pro-government radio station Sham FM that the attack damaged the airport’s runway and put the facility out of order. The repair work has started, he said, adding that the airport will resume operations within a short period. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said that in addition to the airport, the airstrike also destroyed a nearby weapons depot of Iran-backed militias. The airport has been a key conduit for the flow of aid into the country following the February 6 earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria, killing over 50,000 people, including more than 6,000 in Syria. Earlier this month, an Israeli airstrike put the airport out of action for several days, and flights were diverted to two other airports in war-torn Syria until the damage was repaired. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-held parts of Syria in recent years, including attacks on Damascus and Aleppo airports, but rarely acknowledges or discusses the operations. However, Israel has acknowledged that it is targeting the bases of militant groups allied to Iran, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces. Along with airports, Israel has also targeted seaports in government-controlled areas, an apparent effort to prevent Iranian arms shipments to Tehran-backed militant groups, including Hezbollah. Late Wednesday, the Israeli military said a drone was shot down in Syria during a routine operation. He said he had not lost any sensitive information and was investigating the incident.

