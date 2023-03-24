UN conference calls for solutions to global water crisis

of UN Conference on Waterwhich opened on Wednesday, is being developed as this vital natural resource is being depleted, polluted and mismanaged.

The three-day event – co-hosted by the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Tajikistan – falls halfway to achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which include pledging to ensure that all people have access to safe water and sanitation by 2030.

Draining the blood of humanity

AND Secretary General Antonio Guterres underlined that water is a human right and critical to development that will shape a better global future.

But the water is in deep trouble, he warned. We are draining humanity of blood through vampiric overconsumption and unsustainable use, and its evaporation through global warming. We have broken the water cycle, destroyed ecosystems and contaminated groundwater.

A global crisis

The UN chief noted this almost three out of four natural disasters are water-relatedand a quarter of the planet lives without safely managed water services or clean drinking water.

For more, 1.7 billion people lack basic sanitationhalf a billion people practice open defecation and millions of girls spend hours every day just to get water.

Leaders attending the conference are being challenged to find game-changing solutions to the global water crisis, characterized by too much water for example, storms and floods; too little water, such as droughts and groundwater shortages, and highly polluted water, such as contaminated drinking water sources.

This conference should represent a quantum leap in the capacity of Member States and the international community to recognize and act on the vital importance of water for the sustainability of our world and as a tool to promote international peace and cooperation, said the Secretary-General.

Close the gaps, increase investment

Mr Guterres called for action four main areasbeginning with the closing of what he called water management gap.

He said governments should develop and implement plans that ensure equal access to water for all people, while also promoting water conservation, and they should work together to jointly manage this precious resource.

He emphasized his second point, on the need for massive investment in water and sanitation systems The proposed SDG Stimulus Plan and reforms to the global financial architecture aimed at increasing investments in sustainable development.

International financial institutions must develop creative ways to expand financing and accelerate the reallocation of Special Drawing Rights. And Multilateral Development Banks should continue to expand their water and sanitation portfolios to support countries in desperate need, he said.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at the opening of the United Nations Water Conference.

Investment growth

His third point focused on resilience because we cannot manage this 21st century emergency with infrastructure from another era.

Mr. Guterres called for investment in disaster-resistant pipelines, water distribution infrastructure and wastewater treatment plants, and in new ways to recycle and conserve water.

The international community will also need climate- and biodiversity-smart food systems that reduce methane emissions and water use, and a new global information system to forecast water needs in real time.

Investment also means security every person around the world is covered by early warning systems against climate or weather disasters, as well as the exploration of new public-private partnerships.

Address climate change

The Secretary-General also called for addressing climate change, his final point. Climate action and a sustainable water future are two sides of the same coin, he said.

He called on the countries that spares no effort to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius and deliver climate justice to developing countries.

Mr. Guterres recalled his proposal to the most industrialized countries of the G20 to create one Climate Solidarity Pact in which all major emitters make additional efforts to reduce emissions.

Richer countries would also mobilize financial and technical resources to support developing economies.

General Assembly President Csaba Krsi addresses the opening of the United Nations Water Conference.

A watershed moment

In his speech, the president of the UN General Assembly, Çaba Krsi noted that the international community is now a watershed moment.

We know we cannot deliver on our promise of sustainability, economic stability and global prosperity speeding up conventional solutions, he said. We have neither enough time nor the plans. There simply isn’t enough fresh water left.

‘A global common good’

Mr Krsi said the international community must recognize that water is “a global common good and adjust policy, legislation and funding accordingly, urging countries to work for people and the planet, not procrastination and profit.

He called for integrated land use, water and climate policies that would make water a lever for climate mitigation and adaptation, which would also build resilience, both for people and nature, and address growing hunger around the world.

We can work together to empower states and stakeholders through the global water information system that is our life insurance for solving the dilemma of water availability, demand and conservation, he said.

Mr. Krsi stressed that the conference was not a place to negotiate positions, advantages and compromises and asked the leaders to deliberate solutions that are science-based, sustainable, pragmatic and solidarity-based.

At the beginning of the conference, the president of the event was elected the president of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands.

President Emomali Rahmon (left) of Tajikistan and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands open the United Nations Water Conference, which is being co-hosted by the governments of both countries.

Meet international expectations

President Rahmon said the conference was truly historic both for promoting a clear understanding of the serious challenges posed by the water crisis and for exploring effective solutions to address it.

In this regard, we must make joint efforts to achieve specific results and follow the agreement reached with the aim of adequately meeting the expectations of the international community, he said, speaking through an interpreter.

He also spoke about how Tajikistan possesses abundant sources of drinking water, which are being threatened by climate change. Thousands of glaciers have finished melting in recent decades.

Conservation of water resources

He proposed the creation of specific national, regional and international programs for the conservation and effective use of all water resources.

Following this initiative is really in line with our commitments in implementing the global climate agenda and asks fruitful cooperation with all partners, he said. Therefore, reliable modern mechanisms for water supply and effective management of water-related issues must be developed and implemented.

The President also proposed holding the next UN Water Conference in Tajikistan in 2028.

Strong stakeholder support

King Willem-Alexander said that although his low-lying coastal country, which includes several islands in the Caribbean, and mountainous, landlocked Tajikistan may seem like an odd couple, together they represent almost the entire world of water.

He was encouraged that so many UN member states are participating in the conference, along with stakeholders from entities such as companies, cities, indigenous groups, women’s organizations and scientific institutes.

i am too glad to see that the younger generation is very motivated and willing to help find solutions, he added. But as they themselves have said, we cannot leave the solution of the problem to them all. It is our responsibility to do everything we can.

Find common ground

The Dutch king offered a tip to the participants, urging them to seek the company of those outside your domains. For example, diplomats should meet with engineers, while a representative of civil society should have coffee with someone who works in finance.

If you are over 50, talk to someone younger. And if you live in Europe, turn your attention to Africa or Asia, or vice versa, he advised.

Follow the example of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Kingdom of the Netherlands. See collaboration in the murky waters of contrasts. Water is our common ground. There is so much to discover and achieve.