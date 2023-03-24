UN warns of ‘vampiric’ water use leading to ‘imminent’ global crisis

Humanity’s “lifeblood” – water – is increasingly endangered around the world due to “vampiric overconsumption and overdevelopment”, the UN warned in a report, published hours before a major summit on the issue that will started on wednesday.

The world is “blindly traversing a dangerous path” as “unsustainable water use, pollution and unchecked global warming are draining the blood of humanity,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a foreword to the report, released several hours before the first major UN meeting. on water resources in almost half a century.

Co-hosted by the governments of Tajikistan and the Netherlands, the UN Water Conference will gather some 6,500 participants, including a hundred ministers and a dozen heads of state and government, from Wednesday to Friday in New York.

Richard Connor, the report’s lead author, told AFP that the impact of the “world water crisis” will be a “matter of scenarios”.

“If nothing is done, it will be a common scenario — there will continue to be between 40 percent and 50 percent of the world’s population without access to sanitation, and approximately 20-25 percent of the world will not have access to a safe water supply.”

With the global population increasing every day, “in absolute terms, there will be more and more people who will not have access to these services,” he said.

At the UN conference, governments and actors in the public and private sectors are invited to submit proposals for a so-called water action agenda to reverse that trend and help meet the development goal, set in 2015, to ensure “access to water and sanitation for all by 2030”.

The last high-level conference on the issue, which lacks a global treaty or a dedicated UN agency, was held in 1977 in Mar del Plata, Argentina.

Some observers have already expressed concerns about the scope of these commitments and the availability of funds to implement them.

“There is a lot to do and time is not on our side,” said Gilbert Houngbo, chairman of UN-Water, a forum for coordinating work on the topic.

The report, published by UN-Water and UNESCO, warns that “scarcity is becoming endemic” due to overconsumption and pollution, while global warming will increase seasonal water scarcity in both water-abundant and already water-rich areas. tense.

‘now or never’

“About 10% of the world’s population lives in a country where water stress has reached a high or critical level,” the report says.

According to the latest UN climate report, published Monday by the IPCC expert panel, “roughly half of the world’s population currently experiences severe water scarcity for at least part of the year.”

These shortages have the most significant impact on the poor, Connor told AFP.

“Anyway, if you’re rich enough, you’ll be able to get water,” he said.

The report notes the particular impact of contamination of existing water supplies due to inadequately functioning or non-existent sanitation systems.

“At least 2 billion people (worldwide) use a source of drinking water contaminated with feces, putting them at risk of contracting cholera, dysentery, typhoid and polio,” the statement said.

This high number does not even take into account pollution from pharmaceuticals, chemicals, pesticides, microplastics and nanomaterials.

To ensure access to safe drinking water for all by 2030, current levels of investment will need to triple, the report says.

Freshwater ecosystems — which, in addition to water, provide sustainable economic resources for life and help combat global warming — “are among the most threatened in the world,” the report warns.

“We need to act now because water insecurity is undermining food security, health security, energy security or urban development and social issues,” Henk Ovink, the Dutch special envoy for water, told AFP.

“It’s now or never as we say – a once in a generation opportunity.”

(AFP)