International
UN warns of ‘vampiric’ water use leading to ‘imminent’ global crisis
Released on: Changed:
Humanity’s “lifeblood” – water – is increasingly endangered around the world due to “vampiric overconsumption and overdevelopment”, the UN warned in a report, published hours before a major summit on the issue that will started on wednesday.
The world is “blindly traversing a dangerous path” as “unsustainable water use, pollution and unchecked global warming are draining the blood of humanity,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a foreword to the report, released several hours before the first major UN meeting. on water resources in almost half a century.
Co-hosted by the governments of Tajikistan and the Netherlands, the UN Water Conference will gather some 6,500 participants, including a hundred ministers and a dozen heads of state and government, from Wednesday to Friday in New York.
Richard Connor, the report’s lead author, told AFP that the impact of the “world water crisis” will be a “matter of scenarios”.
“If nothing is done, it will be a common scenario — there will continue to be between 40 percent and 50 percent of the world’s population without access to sanitation, and approximately 20-25 percent of the world will not have access to a safe water supply.”
With the global population increasing every day, “in absolute terms, there will be more and more people who will not have access to these services,” he said.
At the UN conference, governments and actors in the public and private sectors are invited to submit proposals for a so-called water action agenda to reverse that trend and help meet the development goal, set in 2015, to ensure “access to water and sanitation for all by 2030”.
The last high-level conference on the issue, which lacks a global treaty or a dedicated UN agency, was held in 1977 in Mar del Plata, Argentina.
Some observers have already expressed concerns about the scope of these commitments and the availability of funds to implement them.
“There is a lot to do and time is not on our side,” said Gilbert Houngbo, chairman of UN-Water, a forum for coordinating work on the topic.
The report, published by UN-Water and UNESCO, warns that “scarcity is becoming endemic” due to overconsumption and pollution, while global warming will increase seasonal water scarcity in both water-abundant and already water-rich areas. tense.
‘now or never’
“About 10% of the world’s population lives in a country where water stress has reached a high or critical level,” the report says.
According to the latest UN climate report, published Monday by the IPCC expert panel, “roughly half of the world’s population currently experiences severe water scarcity for at least part of the year.”
These shortages have the most significant impact on the poor, Connor told AFP.
“Anyway, if you’re rich enough, you’ll be able to get water,” he said.
The report notes the particular impact of contamination of existing water supplies due to inadequately functioning or non-existent sanitation systems.
“At least 2 billion people (worldwide) use a source of drinking water contaminated with feces, putting them at risk of contracting cholera, dysentery, typhoid and polio,” the statement said.
This high number does not even take into account pollution from pharmaceuticals, chemicals, pesticides, microplastics and nanomaterials.
To ensure access to safe drinking water for all by 2030, current levels of investment will need to triple, the report says.
Freshwater ecosystems — which, in addition to water, provide sustainable economic resources for life and help combat global warming — “are among the most threatened in the world,” the report warns.
“We need to act now because water insecurity is undermining food security, health security, energy security or urban development and social issues,” Henk Ovink, the Dutch special envoy for water, told AFP.
“It’s now or never as we say – a once in a generation opportunity.”
(AFP)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20230322-un-warns-vampiric-water-use-leading-to-imminent-global-crisis
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Men’s fencing trio named All-America at NCAA Championships
- Reagan hits first career homer as softball drops doubleheader at Dartmouth
- Jason Sudeikis on his impression of Biden
- No. 18 USC Lacrosse climbs to the top of Pac-12 mountain after beating Colorado
- French pension protests: King Charles’ state visit delayed amid unrest
- Cincinnati defeated Memphis 4-3
- Experts call for action on commercial determinants of health and health equity
- BLACKPINK reveal first supporting acts for BST Hyde Park | Entertainment
- Suspected Iran drone strike in Syria kills US worker; US Strikes BackExBulletin
- Show shirts [AEP] free download
- Michael Carroll will present “An Evening of Classical Piano”
- Women’s tennis extends winning streak to 11; Beats Buffalo 6-1