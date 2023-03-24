The report led by BC researchers calls for regulation of plastics to protect people’s health

An international commission led by researchers at Boston College published a comprehensive publication REPORT On Tuesday, which says the plastics that have become ubiquitous in our daily lives and our environment are causing such harm to our health, it’s time for global leaders to work together to fix them.

The Minderoo-Monaco Commission on Plastics and Human Health is made up of scientists, clinicians and policy analysts from around the world. It was formed last year after the United Nations Environment Assembly approved a resolution which calls for the first legally binding international plastic treaty to be forged by 2024.

According to the report, single-use plastics such as water bottles, shopping bags and food containers make up more than a third of all plastic today.

Dr. Philip Landrigan of Boston College chairs the commission. He is a pediatrician and epidemiologist whose earlier research led to major changes around lead and pesticides.

“I’m a pediatrician and trained at Boston Children’s [Hospital], and I’ve always felt that we have a responsibility to protect children because they are the most vulnerable members of our society,” Landrigan said. “We’ve reduced lead exposure. We have made some progress in controlling exposure to pesticides. But the production of commercial chemicals, the production of plastics – which are really a type of commercial chemicals – is just completely out of control. It’s an almost entirely unregulated environment.”

In a statement, the Plastics Industry Association said plastics are safe and any international agreement should emphasize recycling and recovery methods that reduce plastic waste. They also defended the multiple uses of plastic and said alternative materials would increase the overall consumption of energy and other resources, leading to more carbon emissions.

Landrigan directs the Global Observatory on Planetary Health at Boston College. He spoke with WBUR’s Lynn Jolicoeur.

Below are highlights from their conversation, which have been lightly edited.

Highlights of the interview

Why scientists are feeling a sense of urgency about plastics now:

“The urgency here comes from the fact that plastic production is accelerating rapidly. We’ve produced eight billion metric tons of plastic since the end of World War II, but more than half of that has been done in the last 20 years. And the scale. of production is projected to triple from 2050 to 2060.

“You have to understand that 99% of plastic comes from coal, oil and gas. And the same companies that get coal, oil and gas out of the ground are also the companies that make plastic and that make fuel. Global Demand for Carbon Fuels are falling as the world slowly becomes greener. However, at the same time, fossil carbon companies have large reserves of coal, oil and gas, and they must find markets for them. One of the markets in which they are revolving they’re plastic.”

IN different ways we are exposed to plastic and how the chemicals from it enter our bodies:

“People in this country are exposed to toxic chemicals in plastics at every stage of the plastic life cycle. So, for example, people living in small towns in [states including] Pennsylvania or Oklahoma, where fracking is widespread, are exposed to all the toxic chemicals that are released into the air during fracking, which is actually the first step in the production of plastic.

“And then the people who live near the factories that make the plastics are exposed to the toxic chemicals that those factories spew into the air. Those of us who use plastic every day in our lives, we and our children are exposed to the chemicals that leak from the plastics during use, in our food, in our drinking water, from our clothing.”

On health impacts:

“A lot of [more than 10,000] the chemicals that are in plastic are very toxic. They contain chemicals that can cause cancer. They contain chemicals that can harm the developing brain of children in the womb. They include chemicals that can disrupt endocrine function and immune function. And exposure to these chemicals during the nine months of pregnancy and the first two years of childhood is especially dangerous, because even very, very small doses of exposure to these toxic chemicals early in life can harm a child’s health for seven or the next seven years. eight decades.

“It is absolutely true that there is still much we do not know about the dangers of plastic, but we do know a lot… Just because there is still knowledge we lack, this should not be used as an excuse for delaying action. We can’t just wait for more research.”

On what we need to do as individuals and families to limit our use of plastic and reduce our body’s exposure to the chemicals in plastic:

“I think we as individuals should do what we can. We should try to switch from plastic disposables to glass or metal containers, for example … in our homes. … As a pediatrician, one of the mantras of mine is never in the microwave. in plastic because when you heat the plastic it speeds up the movement of toxic chemicals out of the plastic container and into the food. what you need to do is take the food out of the plastic container and put it in a glass or ceramic bowl before than putting it in the microwave.”

On what he hopes to see in a global plastics treaty:

“First and foremost, an agreed global limit on plastic production, just as we have agreed on limits on greenhouse gas emissions under The Paris Agreement. Second, steps must be taken to reduce the toxicity of the chemicals that enter the plastic. Third, we need to find better ways to manage plastic waste. We need to increase the recycling rate from 8% to 10 times more.

“And fossil fuel companies and companies that make plastics have to be financially responsible for their products even after they sell them, which means they have to get refunds or deposits, or pay into a remediation fund to treat plastic waste after it is created. We are arguing that industry must take responsibility for the cradle-to-grave treatment of the materials they produce.”