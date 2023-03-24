International
The report led by BC researchers calls for regulation of plastics to protect people’s health
An international commission led by researchers at Boston College published a comprehensive publication REPORT On Tuesday, which says the plastics that have become ubiquitous in our daily lives and our environment are causing such harm to our health, it’s time for global leaders to work together to fix them.
The Minderoo-Monaco Commission on Plastics and Human Health is made up of scientists, clinicians and policy analysts from around the world. It was formed last year after the United Nations Environment Assembly approved a resolution which calls for the first legally binding international plastic treaty to be forged by 2024.
According to the report, single-use plastics such as water bottles, shopping bags and food containers make up more than a third of all plastic today.
Dr. Philip Landrigan of Boston College chairs the commission. He is a pediatrician and epidemiologist whose earlier research led to major changes around lead and pesticides.
“I’m a pediatrician and trained at Boston Children’s [Hospital], and I’ve always felt that we have a responsibility to protect children because they are the most vulnerable members of our society,” Landrigan said. “We’ve reduced lead exposure. We have made some progress in controlling exposure to pesticides. But the production of commercial chemicals, the production of plastics – which are really a type of commercial chemicals – is just completely out of control. It’s an almost entirely unregulated environment.”
In a statement, the Plastics Industry Association said plastics are safe and any international agreement should emphasize recycling and recovery methods that reduce plastic waste. They also defended the multiple uses of plastic and said alternative materials would increase the overall consumption of energy and other resources, leading to more carbon emissions.
Landrigan directs the Global Observatory on Planetary Health at Boston College. He spoke with WBUR’s Lynn Jolicoeur.
Below are highlights from their conversation, which have been lightly edited.
Highlights of the interview
Why scientists are feeling a sense of urgency about plastics now:
“The urgency here comes from the fact that plastic production is accelerating rapidly. We’ve produced eight billion metric tons of plastic since the end of World War II, but more than half of that has been done in the last 20 years. And the scale. of production is projected to triple from 2050 to 2060.
“You have to understand that 99% of plastic comes from coal, oil and gas. And the same companies that get coal, oil and gas out of the ground are also the companies that make plastic and that make fuel. Global Demand for Carbon Fuels are falling as the world slowly becomes greener. However, at the same time, fossil carbon companies have large reserves of coal, oil and gas, and they must find markets for them. One of the markets in which they are revolving they’re plastic.”
IN different ways we are exposed to plastic and how the chemicals from it enter our bodies:
“People in this country are exposed to toxic chemicals in plastics at every stage of the plastic life cycle. So, for example, people living in small towns in [states including] Pennsylvania or Oklahoma, where fracking is widespread, are exposed to all the toxic chemicals that are released into the air during fracking, which is actually the first step in the production of plastic.
“And then the people who live near the factories that make the plastics are exposed to the toxic chemicals that those factories spew into the air. Those of us who use plastic every day in our lives, we and our children are exposed to the chemicals that leak from the plastics during use, in our food, in our drinking water, from our clothing.”
On health impacts:
“A lot of [more than 10,000] the chemicals that are in plastic are very toxic. They contain chemicals that can cause cancer. They contain chemicals that can harm the developing brain of children in the womb. They include chemicals that can disrupt endocrine function and immune function. And exposure to these chemicals during the nine months of pregnancy and the first two years of childhood is especially dangerous, because even very, very small doses of exposure to these toxic chemicals early in life can harm a child’s health for seven or the next seven years. eight decades.
“It is absolutely true that there is still much we do not know about the dangers of plastic, but we do know a lot… Just because there is still knowledge we lack, this should not be used as an excuse for delaying action. We can’t just wait for more research.”
On what we need to do as individuals and families to limit our use of plastic and reduce our body’s exposure to the chemicals in plastic:
“I think we as individuals should do what we can. We should try to switch from plastic disposables to glass or metal containers, for example … in our homes. … As a pediatrician, one of the mantras of mine is never in the microwave. in plastic because when you heat the plastic it speeds up the movement of toxic chemicals out of the plastic container and into the food. what you need to do is take the food out of the plastic container and put it in a glass or ceramic bowl before than putting it in the microwave.”
On what he hopes to see in a global plastics treaty:
“First and foremost, an agreed global limit on plastic production, just as we have agreed on limits on greenhouse gas emissions under The Paris Agreement. Second, steps must be taken to reduce the toxicity of the chemicals that enter the plastic. Third, we need to find better ways to manage plastic waste. We need to increase the recycling rate from 8% to 10 times more.
“And fossil fuel companies and companies that make plastics have to be financially responsible for their products even after they sell them, which means they have to get refunds or deposits, or pay into a remediation fund to treat plastic waste after it is created. We are arguing that industry must take responsibility for the cradle-to-grave treatment of the materials they produce.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wbur.org/news/2023/03/21/plastic-health-study-report-treaty
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Men’s fencing trio named All-America at NCAA Championships
- Reagan hits first career homer as softball drops doubleheader at Dartmouth
- Jason Sudeikis on his impression of Biden
- No. 18 USC Lacrosse climbs to the top of Pac-12 mountain after beating Colorado
- French pension protests: King Charles’ state visit delayed amid unrest
- Cincinnati defeated Memphis 4-3
- Experts call for action on commercial determinants of health and health equity
- BLACKPINK reveal first supporting acts for BST Hyde Park | Entertainment
- Suspected Iran drone strike in Syria kills US worker; US Strikes BackExBulletin
- Show shirts [AEP] free download
- Michael Carroll will present “An Evening of Classical Piano”
- Women’s tennis extends winning streak to 11; Beats Buffalo 6-1